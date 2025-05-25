Health
Almost 2,000 dengue cases in Singapore in 2025 have been down 74% since 2024.
Singapore – National Environment Agency (NEA) figures show that the number of dengue cases between January 2025 and May 2025 fell by about 74% from the same period in 2024, with around 2,000 cases recorded this year.
This is also “significantly lower” than the number of cases in 2023 for the same period. Approximately 10,000 dengue cases were recorded in the first half of 2024.
In a May 25 statement, the NEA reported two deaths from local dengue infections recorded on May 15.
Despite avoiding large outbreaks in 2023 and 2024, the agency warned that low population immunity and global rise in dengue cases in Singapore could lead to an increase in dengue cases.
Data from the World Health Organization showed that over 13 million cases of dengue fever were reported worldwide in 2024. This is more than 6.5 million times the record in 2023.
NEA is a powerful and sustained community vigilance for mosquito breeding, and innovations like Wolbachia, which aims to prevent the spread of dengue by controlling mosquito populations here, have helped to avoid large outbreaks.
In 2023 and 2024, the surge in dengue cases was largely suppressed despite high baseline cases, the agency said.
Over 13,600 cases of dengue fever It was reported in Singapore in 2024 and recorded 9,949 cases in 2023.
The research showed that The risk of contracting dengue fever has dropped by about 75% on the Wolvatia Edes release site and by about 45% in adjacent areas.
By the end of 2026, Project Wolbakia Expand to cover 800,000 householdsor about half of all households in Singapore.
The NEA will also test the use of Wolbachia Edez mosquitoes in dengue clusters to compensate for other ways to control the growth of such clusters.
“In the warm months from May to October, dengue infections in Singapore are usually seen with accelerated mosquito vector outbreaks and faster multiplication of the dengue virus in mosquitoes, resulting in higher dengue infections,” Nea said in a statement.
It reminded people to take actions such as covering bags and changing the water in vases to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.
People, especially those living in cluster areas with dengue fever, or those diagnosed or suspected of having dengue or Zika, should take action such as spraying insecticides on dark corners around the house and regularly applying insect repellents to prevent mosquito bites.
On May 25th, NEA also launched the National Dengue Prevention Campaign 2025 as the country entered the peak dengue season.
At the start of the campaign held at Pasir RIS Sports Centre, senior minister of state and environment for sustainability, Janil Putzchiary warned that AIDS mosquitoes that spread dengue fever can also communicate other diseases.
“Mosquitoes also carry the Zika virus and, despite being a national dengue prevention campaign, we want to have the opportunity to remind people.
He played their part in preventing the aegypti mosquitoes from breeding for Singaporeans.
The event also featured Senior Minister Desmond Tan, MP for Pasir Ris-Changi GRC.
Although rare, Zika infection in pregnant women can cause birth defects such as microcephaly, a disorder in which children are born with an unusually small head and brain. In 2024, a total of 13 Zika cases were reported in the Republic.
- Zhaki Abdullah is a correspondent from the Straits era. He falls into a health beat, in addition to covering issues with science, environment, technology and Muslim issues from time to time.
participate ST's WhatsApp Channel And get the latest news and must-sees.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/health/almost-2000-dengue-cases-in-singapore-so-far-in-2025-74-drop-from-2024
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New vaccines tell us “defining the times” in RSV prevention
- KP Govt adds 4 more expensive treatments to the Sehat: Saif à la carte
- Shehbaz Sharif-Erdogan expressed renewed commitment
- Boris & Carrie Johnson reveal an adorable nickname for baby after a fourth child surprise announcement
- Generals in power, civilians in fear
- Will Keir Starmer will tap two children's benefit cap? | | | |]BBC Newscast
- Lamine Yamal: Barcelona Football Star Inspires young people in the Rocafonda birth city | Football news
- Mass expenditure of Trump and GOP prioritiesExBulletin
- PM Modi, the Ministers of the Union attend the meeting of the NDA chief ministers
- Monaco Grand Prix 2025 Live: UK Starting Time, Qualified Results, Weather and Norris claim to claim pillars with record rap
- The success of EM Arlott shows strength in a domestic cricket while England look, newly entered in the West Indies Series Win | Cricket -Nieuws
- The Zepto delivery book hits the Bengaluru client, the skull fracture on the bad address