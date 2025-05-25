Singapore – National Environment Agency (NEA) figures show that the number of dengue cases between January 2025 and May 2025 fell by about 74% from the same period in 2024, with around 2,000 cases recorded this year.

This is also “significantly lower” than the number of cases in 2023 for the same period. Approximately 10,000 dengue cases were recorded in the first half of 2024.

In a May 25 statement, the NEA reported two deaths from local dengue infections recorded on May 15.

Despite avoiding large outbreaks in 2023 and 2024, the agency warned that low population immunity and global rise in dengue cases in Singapore could lead to an increase in dengue cases.

Data from the World Health Organization showed that over 13 million cases of dengue fever were reported worldwide in 2024. This is more than 6.5 million times the record in 2023.

NEA is a powerful and sustained community vigilance for mosquito breeding, and innovations like Wolbachia, which aims to prevent the spread of dengue by controlling mosquito populations here, have helped to avoid large outbreaks.

In 2023 and 2024, the surge in dengue cases was largely suppressed despite high baseline cases, the agency said.

Over 13,600 cases of dengue fever It was reported in Singapore in 2024 and recorded 9,949 cases in 2023.

The research showed that The risk of contracting dengue fever has dropped by about 75% on the Wolvatia Edes release site and by about 45% in adjacent areas.

By the end of 2026, Project Wolbakia Expand to cover 800,000 householdsor about half of all households in Singapore.

The NEA will also test the use of Wolbachia Edez mosquitoes in dengue clusters to compensate for other ways to control the growth of such clusters.

“In the warm months from May to October, dengue infections in Singapore are usually seen with accelerated mosquito vector outbreaks and faster multiplication of the dengue virus in mosquitoes, resulting in higher dengue infections,” Nea said in a statement.

It reminded people to take actions such as covering bags and changing the water in vases to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

People, especially those living in cluster areas with dengue fever, or those diagnosed or suspected of having dengue or Zika, should take action such as spraying insecticides on dark corners around the house and regularly applying insect repellents to prevent mosquito bites.

On May 25th, NEA also launched the National Dengue Prevention Campaign 2025 as the country entered the peak dengue season.

At the start of the campaign held at Pasir RIS Sports Centre, senior minister of state and environment for sustainability, Janil Putzchiary warned that AIDS mosquitoes that spread dengue fever can also communicate other diseases.

“Mosquitoes also carry the Zika virus and, despite being a national dengue prevention campaign, we want to have the opportunity to remind people.

He played their part in preventing the aegypti mosquitoes from breeding for Singaporeans.

The event also featured Senior Minister Desmond Tan, MP for Pasir Ris-Changi GRC.

Although rare, Zika infection in pregnant women can cause birth defects such as microcephaly, a disorder in which children are born with an unusually small head and brain. In 2024, a total of 13 Zika cases were reported in the Republic.

