Health
New vaccines tell us “defining the times” in RSV prevention
Australia's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) landscape has evolved rapidly thanks to the rollout of new vaccines and national and national vaccination programs.
a Story review It is published on Australian medical journals We investigate the current landscape and future direction of Australia's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) precautions.
RSV is the main cause of acute lower respiratory tract infections and disproportionately affects children under the age of 4, who make up 50% of RSV hospitalizations.
In November 2023, the long-acting monoclonal antibody nilcevimab was registered with the Treatment Products Agency (TGA) to prevent RSV-related infections in children under the age of 2 years.
Subsequently, in March 2024, Abrysvo, a maternal RSV vaccine, was registered with the TGA to prevent RSV-related infections in infants under the age of 6 months.
The authors describe the availability of these vaccines as “an era that defines advances in RSV prevention.”
“Both Nirsevimab and Abrysvo show great potential in reducing hospitalization rates and alleviating long-term health care costs associated with RSV infection in babies,” wrote Monash University and co-author Sam Barnett.
Important impacts seen all over the world
The story review authors have investigated global data on the safety and efficacy of Nirsevimab, currently approved in 35 countries.
Research conducted in Luxembourg In 2023, the vaccination rate was 85%, with RSV-related hospitalizations in babies down by 69%.
Similar data from Galicia, Spainreported an estimated 89.8% reduction in RSV-related hospitalizations.
Research from France Nirsevimab has demonstrated that it is 80.6% effective in preventing RSV-related entry into the pediatric intensive care unit.
“These discoveries… [highlight] A significant reduction in [paediatric intensive care unit] The author wrote that PICU hospitalization and bronchitis after induction of nilcevimab.
The Abrysvo data is also positive, Trials in 18 countries One abrisubo given to pregnant women demonstrated that 81.8% were effective in preventing severe RSV in the first 90 days of infant life.
Western Australia leads rates at home
Western Australia was the first Australian jurisdiction to roll out its government-funded All-Infant RSV vaccination program with NIRSEVIMAB in April 2024, and to announce its statewide vaccination program.
a Research letter It is published on Australian medical journals We investigated the impact of vaccination programs on the WA healthcare system.
“From April 2, 2024, all WA infants born between October 1, 2023 and September 30, 2024 were eligible to receive nilsevimab at primary care services and birth hospitals, as were Aboriginal children and children with conditions associated with severe RSV disease born between October 1, 2022 and September 30, 2023.”
“71% of nilsevimab-qualified infants who received RSV prevention from April-September 2024 had RSV-related hospitalizations in WA 57% lower than expected from May-December 2024, equivalent to one hospital avoidance per 43 infants.”
“In addition, a modern case-control study found that nilsevimab is 86.4% effective in avoiding RSV-related hospitalizations in Washington infants.
The future of RSV prevention
In 2025, Australia is holding a national RSV prevention program with free maternal vaccinations with Abrisubo and targeted infant protection with nilsevimab.
Analyzing data from this national programme is crucial in future evaluation and improvement of national RSV prevention responses.
“Monitoring and evaluation of programs including cost-effective modeling from 2025 RSV [Mother and Infant Protection Program] Mipps will help guide future decisions regarding the optimal combination of maternal vaccination and Nirsevimab,” Barnett and co-authors wrote in a review of the story.
“These studies, which incorporate Australia-specific data, assess factors such as management-related cost-effectiveness, timing, geographical variability, and logistical considerations.”
The success of implementing an RSV prevention programme will depend on maintaining cost-effectiveness, addressing parental acceptance and vaccine intake, and ensuring accessibility for groups that increase risk, such as First Nations children.
“An evidence-based approach is essential to ensuring the appropriate allocation of resources and aligning programs to the specific needs of higher risk populations, whilst ensuring appropriate allocation of resources and maximizing economic and health benefits across Australia,” Burnett and co-authors wrote.
Please read Story review Australian medical magazine.
Please read Research letter Australian medical magazine.
|
