Rare cancer detected in 10 children





At least 67 children became pregnant throughout Europe using male sperm. It was later detected in a rare, cancer-causing genetic mutation. Ten of these children are currently diagnosed with cancer. The children were born in eight countries between 2008 and 2015. So far, 23 of these have been identified as carriers for the TP53 variant. Guardian It has been reported. The TP53 gene, when mutated, is associated with a significantly increased lifetime risk of developing multiple cancers, including non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and leukemia. Dr. Edwige Casper, a biologist at Lune University Hospital in France, said: She said, “We cannot do whole genome sequencing for all sperm donors — I'm not arguing about it. But this is an abnormal spread of genetic disease. Not everyone has 75 children in Europe.” The problem became clear after two families approached the fertility clinic when they discovered that the cancer associated with the TP53 mutation was cancer. After the investigation, the European Sperm Bank confirmed that some of the donor's sperm samples carried harmful variants. At the time of the 2008 donation, the mutation was not known to be a cause of cancer and would not have been identified using routine genetic screening. Children who have been found to carry genes are currently being closely monitored with regular medical images such as whole body MRI, brain and breast scans, and abdominal ultrasound. The European Sperm Bank acknowledged that sperm from donors led to the birth of more than 67 children, but said it would not confirm a certain number of offspring per donor as part of its policy. They also claimed they warned all clinics that received sperm from affected donors. Healthcare professionals now recommend that children carrying the TP53 variant undergo intensive, long-term medical monitoring. This includes whole-body MRI scans, brain and breast MRI, and regular abdominal ultrasounds required for early cancer detection in high-risk individuals.





