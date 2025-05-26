TGA approves new Alzheimer's drugs – News

The drug, called donanemab, has previously been approved for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease in many other countries, including the United States.

So what is donanemab and who will have access to it in Australia?

How does donanemab work?

There are over 100 different causes of dementia, but Alzheimer's alone accounts for around 70% of these, making it the most common dementia.

The disease is thought to be caused by brain accumulation of two abnormal proteins, amyloid and tau. The first is considered particularly important, and the “amyloid hypothesis,” which suggests that amyloid is an important cause of Alzheimer's disease, has promoted research for many years.

Donanemab is a “monoclonal antibody” treatment. Antibodies are proteins produced by the immune system and bind to harmful foreign “invaders” in the body or target. Monoclonal antibodies have one specific target. In the case of donanemab, it is an amyloid protein. Donanemab binds to amyloid protein deposits (plaques) in the brain, allowing our body to remove them.

Donanemab is given monthly via intravenous infusion.

What evidence do you say?

The approval of Australian donanemab came as a result of a 2023 clinical trial involving 1,736 people.

The trial showed that donanemab significantly slowed disease progression in a group of patients suffering from either early Alzheimer's disease or mild cognitive impairment with signs of Alzheimer's disease pathology. Before entering the study, all patients had the presence of amyloid proteins detected via PET scans.

Participants were randomised, with half receiving donanemab and the other half receiving a placebo for over 18 months.

For those receiving the active drug, their Alzheimer's disease progressed 35% slowly over 18 months compared to those receiving the placebo. The researchers confirmed this using an integrated Alzheimer's Disease Rating Scale that measures cognition and function.

Those who received donanemab showed a significant reduction in levels of amyloid in the brain (measured by PET scans). The majority were thought to have fallen below the threshold that normally indicates the presence of Alzheimer's disease by the end of the trial. These results certainly appear to certify the amyloid hypothesis that was questioned by the results of multiple failed previous studies. They represent great advances in understanding disease. However, patients in this study did not improve in terms of cognitive or functional. They continued to decline despite being significantly slower than those who were not treated. The actual clinical significance was a topic of discussion. Some experts have questioned whether the implications of this outcome for patients are worth the potential risk.

The accumulation of amyloid plaques in brain tissue is a characteristic of Alzheimer's disease. Image: AAP

Is the medicine safe? Approximately 24% of participants who took the drug experienced brain swelling. For those who own two copies of the gene called APOE4, the rate rose to 40.6%. Three-quarters of those who developed brain swelling had no symptoms from now on, but three deaths in the treatment group were present during a study related to donanemab. These risks require regular monitoring with MRI scans while the drug is being administered. Approximately 26.8% of people who received donanemab experienced minor brain bleeding compared to 12.5% ​​of people who took placebo (minor bleeding). Cost is a barrier Reports show that donanemab can cost between $40,000 and $80,000 each year in Australia. This places it out of reach of many people who may then benefit from it. Donanemab manufacturer Eli Lilly has applied to list the drug in the drug benefits scheme, as the decision is likely to be put on hold within a few months. This makes the drug practically affordable for patients, but represents a significant cost for taxpayers. The cost of a drug adds to the costs associated with the monitoring required to ensure its safety and efficacy (such as a doctor's visit, MRI, PET scans).