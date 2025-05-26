Health
Experts explain how H5 avian influenza adapts to how it infects more animals
A new global review reveals how rapidly the H5 avian influenza virus is evolving. It highlights the urgent need for coordinated action to reach new species including dairy cows and prevent the next pandemic.
3 influenza A (H5N1/Avian influenza) virus particles (bar-shaped). Note: The layout incorporates two CDC transmission electron micrographs inverted, rearranged and colored by NIAID. The scale has been changed. Image credits: CDC and Niaid
Since its discovery in 1996, GS/GD lines of highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses containing H5 hemagglutinin, including H5N1 and other H5NX subtypes, have caused widespread infection and mortality among numerous animal species, and sporosporeotic infections between humans will now reach all continuity.
A recent review published in the journal Nature reviews microbiologyResearchers from the Ministry of Virus Science at Erasmus MC in the Netherlands reviewed current knowledge of the evolution, global spread and growing risks brought about by this sustained and adaptive virus.
Influenza virus
The influenza A virus has caused countless outbreaks among four human pandemics and animal populations over the past century. Among them, the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus (HPAIV) poses a major threat due to its ability to evolve rapidly. Most avian influenza viruses circulate harmlessly among wild waterfowls, but some have been mutated into more lethal forms, particularly H5 and H7 subtypes. When these viruses spread to poultry, they can evolve into highly pathogenic forms that cause severe illness and death.
GS/GD lines of H5 viruses, including the well-known H5N1 subtype (first identified in Hong Kong in 1997) and other H5NX variants, emerged from a complex combination of avian viruses and subsequently diversified into numerous strains. This lineage spreads across the continent and is a dominant global threat to infect a wide range of birds and mammals. Furthermore, despite continuous surveillance and control efforts, the gap remains in understanding how this virus spreads, evolves and adapts to new hosts, including humans.
Current research
The researchers conducted a comprehensive review of scientific literature, surveillance reports, and genetic analyses to understand the evolution and expansion of highly pathogenic H5 avian influenza viruses in GS/GD lines. They date the virus's origins back to the 1996 outbreak in a domestic geese in Guangdong, China, and continued its genetic diversification through the past 25 years of global outbreak.
The team looked at how the virus changed through a process known as resortment, in which different influenza virus gene segments mix in a co-infected host and create new virus variants. They focused on the outbreak of wild birds, poultry and mammals, including tigers, sea lions, minks and dairy cows.
This study analyzed how viruses pass through species barriers. This included a review of molecular data on mutations in viral proteins, including hemagglutinin, neuraminidase and polymerase components, which help the virus adapt to mammalian cells. We investigated the structural features of hemagglutinin that affect binding to host receptors, and alterations in viral ribonucleic acid (RNA) polymerases that promote mammalian replication. Furthermore, this study investigated the immune responses of different species and how viruses avoid these defenses.
To assess the impact on human health, the authors also reviewed data on confirmed human infections, exposure risks, and clinical symptoms, and examined current control measures such as culling, vaccination, and surveillance, taking into account the role of the environment and agricultural practices in promoting the spread of the virus.
Important findings
This study reported that H5 viruses from GS/GD lines have undergone significant genetic evolution, infecting a wider range of species and can be sustained globally. The virus originally circulated in poultry, and is now spreading to wild birds and mammals, including rare ripples to humans.
Most surprising, it recently reached dairy cows in the United States. There, it spread mainly due to the movement of infected animals between farms. Contaminated milking devices promote infections within the farm and cause widespread infections. The virus is currently detected on all continents, including Antarctica, marking an unprecedented expansion.
The ability to resolve other influenza viruses also generated multiple variants containing new combinations of genes that promote mammalian adaptation. This genetic mixing improved the virus's ability to bind to human-like receptors and resist mammalian innate immune defenses.
Since 1997, humans have had over 1,000 confirmed laboratory-confirmed GS/GD lineage infections in humans, and more than 500 have been reported to have died. However, true case fatality is uncertain due to underreporting mild and asymptomatic infections and variation in severity between occurrences. Most infections occurred after direct contact with infected poultry, but recent cases in the US involving dairy workers proposed new routes of transmission. Although there has not been a sustained human-to-human transmission, the increase in mild or undetected human infections raises concerns about the potential pandemic.
The virus has also had catastrophic effects on wildlife, with high mortality among sea lions, seals and birds, and has been documented throughout America and Europe. Mammal-to-mammal transmission, particularly colonies of farmed mink and asilion, indicate that the virus may be evolving towards a more efficient spread of mammals.
This review highlights that there are limited options available to manage wildlife outbreaks and that may include carcasses removal and targeted vaccinations of endangered species species.
Conclusion
The continued spread and evolution of GS/GD H5 lineage viruses, including H5N1 and other H5NX subtypes, highlights the serious threats these influenza viruses pose to animal, ecosystem, and human health. With increasing evidence of heterologous transmission and global distribution, the virus remains a looming concern.
This review highlights the key needs of a unified “one health” approach that integrates animal, human and environmental health strategies at a global level. This review shows that strengthening surveillance, advances in vaccine strategies, expanding the use of new vaccine technologies, coordinating international vaccine stockpiles and deployments, and integration of efforts across the animal and human health sector, there are key steps to prevent future outbreaks and reduce the risk of a potential pandemic.
Journal Reference:
- Bellido-Martín, B., Rijnink, W. F., Iervolino, M. et al. (2025). Evolution, spread, and impact of the highly pathogenic H5 avian influenza A virus. Nature Reviews Microbiology, doi: 10.1038/S41579-025-01189-4, https://www.nature.com/articles/S41579-025-01189-4
