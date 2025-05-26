Your support will help us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change to big technology, the independence is on the ground when stories develop. Whether you're researching the finances of Elon Musk's Pro-Trump PAC, or producing the latest documentary, The Words, we shed light on American women fighting for reproductive rights, but we know how important it is to analyze facts from a message. At such a crucial moment in American history, we need a reporter on the ground. Your donation allows us to send journalists to continue talking to both sides of the story. Independents are trusted by Americans throughout the political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans from reports and analytics using paywalls. We believe that quality journalism should be available to everyone who is paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. read more

Hay Fever It can be a nuisance at the best. However, this year, many people have reported that their normal symptoms are worse than ever – their usual remedies have done little to provide relief.

This is what you can do if you know there's nothing that seems to be helping your itch, sneezing, and runny nose this year.

There are several reasons why Hey Fever is so bad right now. Climate change Contamination has been extended and strengthened pollen Seasonal, therefore trees and grasses release allergens more quickly now. City smogs can even make pollen grains more powerful.

In the UK, the unusually dry and warm spring conditions of 2025 will worsen, releasing faster, more intense wood pollen. Birch pollen, affecting about 25% of UK hay fever patients, peaked sharply this year due to high temperatures and low rainfall.

The lack of rain also prevented pollen from being removed from the air, increasing exposure and severity of symptoms.

Climate change and pollution have extended and strengthened pollen season ( PA Archives ))

Another issue is timing. To completely relieve hay symptoms, allergic medicines (especially steroid nose sprays) should be started 1-2 weeks before pollen appears. Therefore, in the UK, steroid nose spray should be started in early March, in the case of tree pollen or in late April for grass pollen. If you start them late, they will not be effective.

And even as adults, you can develop new sensibilities. Pollen that didn't bother you years ago may now start to cause symptoms. Grass and white flesh pollen is one of the most common types of seasonal pollen that begin to plague people in adulthood.

How to manage hay symptoms

If only allergy pills have not cut it this year, the best thing you can do to alleviate symptoms is to reduce pollen exposure as much as possible.

Check out your local pollen predictions before you go outside. Avoid exercising outside during peak pollen times (usually in the morning on dry, windy days).

If you go outside, if the pollen count is high, wear a face mask (such as an N95 mask). After you get inside, you take off your shoes at the door, change clothes, and take a shower to wash away pollen.

Inside, HEPA air purifiers or high MERV filters can be used in heating or cooling systems. These capture pollen particles in the air. This may help reduce the severity of symptoms during high temperature seasons. On high temperature days, keep the windows and doors closed. You can also frequently clean hepa filter vacuum and cleaned bedding to remove pollen.

These steps are not cured allergythey can dramatically reduce your total exposure. This gives the medicine a better opportunity to work.

Research suggests that Fexofenadine may provide more consistent symptom relief ( Julian Running/PA ))

While non-paralytic antihistamines such as loratadine, cetirizine, and fexofenadine are common first-line treatments, studies suggest that fexofenadine may provide more consistent symptom relief than people with moderate to severe seasonal allergies compared to other types of antihistamines. However, each person will react differently. Therefore, it offers the most security of any type you use. Allergy tablets work best when taken daily, preemptively before they are exposed to daily peaks.

Nasal steroid sprays such as fluticasone are often more effective than antihistamines against nasal congestion. These should start one to two weeks before the allergy season begins and be used consistently.

Allergy wipes and saline snout rinsing may also help reduce pollen exposure, but evidence of its benefits has only been shown in small studies, but larger, higher-quality trials confirming its effectiveness are still needed.

Some people may also decide to try home treatments for their symptoms. But the science behind whether they really work or not is mixed.

Allergy immunotherapy can help if symptoms remain severe ( PA ))

Take local honey, for example. The idea is that it helps to expose you to local pollen and build tolerance. In reality, pollen that causes hay fever is usually present in wind and is not present in honey. Research has not shown that eating allergic symptoms will be reduced. At best it may relieve sore throats, but it is not a proven treatment.

You may have better luck by targeting your gut. Several studies suggest that a more diverse gut microbiota may help alleviate allergic reactions. A recent meta-analysis also found that probiotic supplements can provide small, measurable improvements to hay symptoms. Still, the results will vary depending on the strain of the probiotic and the length of the treatment. Probiotics should be considered a complement rather than a complement to traditional allergy management.

Long-term hay treatment

If symptoms remain severe, allergy immunotherapy can help in insensitive hay fever patients to pollinators. This works like an allergy “vaccine.” You receive small, gradually increasing doses of certain allergens as regular injections or daily sublingual tablets or drops. This shifts the immune response by training your immune system to withstand pollen and allowing the body to block better while simultaneously attenuating allergic reactions.

In one study, approximately 90% of patients who received a full course of immunotherapy had significant relief from symptoms, and this effect often lasted for many years. The trade-off with immunotherapy is commitment. A typical course lasts 3-5 years under the guidance of a specialist. However, for chronic hay people, immunotherapy can dramatically improve the quality of life.

Researchers are also improving immunotherapy to make it faster and more efficient. One method that requires only a small injection into the lymph nodes can reduce symptoms by up to 40% within the season.

Technology is also reshaping allergy care. Smart monitors and mobile apps can now track pollen and pollution in real time, while AI tools are being developed to identify specific pollen types from air samples. These tools may provide immediate personalized alerts to help people avoid triggers before symptoms begin.

Pollen seasons are longer and stronger, so allergies can feel worse than before. But the good news is that science is keeping the pace. By combining smart exposure reduction strategies with appropriate treatments, most people can significantly reduce hay misery.

Samuel J. White is an associate professor at York St. John University and head of the project. Philip B. Wilson is Vice President: Innovation and Knowledge Exchange at York St. John University.

This article will be republished from the conversation under a Creative Commons license. Please read Original article.