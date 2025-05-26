Human chemistry, certain plants may stimulate better traps and repellents.

(ISNS) – If there's one thing you can rely on while enjoying a summer evening outside, it's mosquito dusk. Some people may seem more appetizing than others due to the creature's blood diet, but most people charge quickly to avoid the onslaught of insects.

Why do some people become the main course of mosquitoes, while others don't notice?

According to Notre Dame biologist Zainulabeuddin Syed, the anomaly is caused by chemicals released from both humans and plants.

Syed and his team are studying whether people and plants are attractive or not to mosquitoes, and want to use that information against petite pests by reproducing the odors of plants used in traps and repellents.

This method is feasible because mosquitoes rely on their smell to find their host.

“Insects have evolutionarily simple and centralized brains. Almost half of their brains are dedicated to smell,” Said said. “So if we know what [mosquitoes] The smell can probably synthesize it, attract and kill them. ”

Syed's research focuses on Culex Pipiens, more commonly known as Southern House Mosquitos. These widespread pests are primarily active around dusk, and are the dominant carriers of diseases like the West Nile virus in the United States, with other diseases carried like malaria pose a global threat, and claiming the lives of around 3,000 children every day in Africa alone, according to the UN Children's Fund.

After years of studying other insects, Syed appeared to determine the pathway of Culex mosquitoes, a floral, fruity scented chemical known as nonanaldehyde, known as nonanaldehyde. Originally an insect that ate birds, but at some point it developed a taste for people.

The Syed team gathered odors coming from birds and humans, attached electrodes to mosquito antennas, and discovered that non-naal is the main chemical that combines carbon dioxide and other compounds to attract mosquitoes to both species. When combined with carbon dioxide during Syed's previous experiments, he caught 2,000 mosquitoes per night, but that alone only resulted in 20 mosquitoes of non-naru.

“So far, some people have not found that they have a certain 'chemistry X' that makes them more attractive,” Syed says. “We release the same or very similar compounds, but in different proportions.”

Researchers are currently investigating why certain plants attract or repel mosquitoes. Because the only food they need to actually survive is plant sugars. Male mosquitoes eat only sugar, and women need a blood diet to lay eggs, but for the rest of their lives they feed the leaves.

“There's no way you can attract men just by using chemicals from “There's no way you can just attract men. [animal hosts]Said said. “If there's something based on plants, it essentially attracts and traps both genders. This significantly reduces population density.”

To identify plants and odors that mosquitoes prefer, Syed offers a “all tame buffet” of plant species in his lab. After the feast settles, his team examines the mosquito's stomachs to determine which vegetation they are eating. With the plants in bloom, new trials are just beginning, but so far the two favorites seem to be golden and milkweed.

Alternatively, odors from unattractive plants can be tested by attaching electrodes to mosquito antennas to see which compounds they dislike. These chemicals can be used as repellents.

Like Syed, biologist Remco Suer is fascinated by the melting of mosquitoes. Last March, Suaa co-founded it. 2 care to develop sustainable and cost-effective insect control products.

Using odors to target mosquitoes is a very promising venue, Sue said. He added that what's unusual about Syed's work is that it focuses on plant odors rather than human odors. Suer's Company also utilizes this approach by adding plant odors to the traps.

The ideal repellent in the US should be chemically designed to meet a long list of requirements, Joseph Conlon said American Mosquito Control Association . Some of the criteria include being long-term, non-toxic, non-allergenic, non-irritating, odorless, inexpensive and more effective than a wide range of species.

“The best repellents are what you actually use. Deet is the best repellent in the world, but if people aren't using it, it's no use for them,” Conlon said. “We have to make repellents so that people actually use them, otherwise we're barking the wrong tree.”

Syed and his researchers are currently analyzing mosquito behavioral data and will soon begin investigating attractive plant chemistry and physiology. He is excited by the potential plant-based mosquito traps and repellents. Because they are used naturally and safer than controversial repellents like DEET, a plastic agent, meaning they have softening properties that can damage certain synthetic fabrics and some rubber, plastic, vinyl, or elastic materials such as contact lenses and glasses.

For those who do not want to use DEET, Syed and Conlon recommend essential oils like lemon eucalyptus diluted in water to achieve a concentration of 20-40%. But even here there is a warning. EPA should not use commercially available repellents containing lemon eucalyptus oil on children under the age of 3. Also, unlike DEET, which lasts up to 6 hours, these diluted oils are only effective for 30 minutes, according to Syed. Picalidine, a synthetic derivative of active compounds in pepper plants, is also a common alternative because it is less irritating than DEET. Conlon urges people to eliminate standing water around the house to discourage mosquitoes from breeding.

“Repellent is a very complicated phenomenon,” Conlon said. “Certain people have a genetic predisposition to not being attractive to mosquitoes, so just because it works for you doesn't mean it works for someone else.”

Allison Jarrell is an internal contributor writer for Science News Service

