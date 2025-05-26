Health
The smell of the road to better mosquito management
Human chemistry, certain plants may stimulate better traps and repellents.
(ISNS) – If there's one thing you can rely on while enjoying a summer evening outside, it's mosquito dusk. Some people may seem more appetizing than others due to the creature's blood diet, but most people charge quickly to avoid the onslaught of insects.
Why do some people become the main course of mosquitoes, while others don't notice?
According to Notre Dame biologist Zainulabeuddin Syed, the anomaly is caused by chemicals released from both humans and plants.
Syed and his team are studying whether people and plants are attractive or not to mosquitoes, and want to use that information against petite pests by reproducing the odors of plants used in traps and repellents.
This method is feasible because mosquitoes rely on their smell to find their host.
“Insects have evolutionarily simple and centralized brains. Almost half of their brains are dedicated to smell,” Said said. “So if we know what [mosquitoes] The smell can probably synthesize it, attract and kill them. ”
Syed's research focuses on Culex Pipiens, more commonly known as Southern House Mosquitos. These widespread pests are primarily active around dusk, and are the dominant carriers of diseases like the West Nile virus in the United States, with other diseases carried like malaria pose a global threat, and claiming the lives of around 3,000 children every day in Africa alone, according to the UN Children's Fund.
After years of studying other insects, Syed appeared to determine the pathway of Culex mosquitoes, a floral, fruity scented chemical known as nonanaldehyde, known as nonanaldehyde. Originally an insect that ate birds, but at some point it developed a taste for people.
The Syed team gathered odors coming from birds and humans, attached electrodes to mosquito antennas, and discovered that non-naal is the main chemical that combines carbon dioxide and other compounds to attract mosquitoes to both species. When combined with carbon dioxide during Syed's previous experiments, he caught 2,000 mosquitoes per night, but that alone only resulted in 20 mosquitoes of non-naru.
“So far, some people have not found that they have a certain 'chemistry X' that makes them more attractive,” Syed says. “We release the same or very similar compounds, but in different proportions.”
Researchers are currently investigating why certain plants attract or repel mosquitoes. Because the only food they need to actually survive is plant sugars. Male mosquitoes eat only sugar, and women need a blood diet to lay eggs, but for the rest of their lives they feed the leaves.
“There's no way you can attract men just by using chemicals from “There's no way you can just attract men. [animal hosts]Said said. “If there's something based on plants, it essentially attracts and traps both genders. This significantly reduces population density.”
To identify plants and odors that mosquitoes prefer, Syed offers a “all tame buffet” of plant species in his lab. After the feast settles, his team examines the mosquito's stomachs to determine which vegetation they are eating. With the plants in bloom, new trials are just beginning, but so far the two favorites seem to be golden and milkweed.
Alternatively, odors from unattractive plants can be tested by attaching electrodes to mosquito antennas to see which compounds they dislike. These chemicals can be used as repellents.
Like Syed, biologist Remco Suer is fascinated by the melting of mosquitoes. Last March, Suaa co-founded it. 2 care to develop sustainable and cost-effective insect control products.
Using odors to target mosquitoes is a very promising venue, Sue said. He added that what's unusual about Syed's work is that it focuses on plant odors rather than human odors. Suer's Company also utilizes this approach by adding plant odors to the traps.
The ideal repellent in the US should be chemically designed to meet a long list of requirements, Joseph Conlon said American Mosquito Control Association . Some of the criteria include being long-term, non-toxic, non-allergenic, non-irritating, odorless, inexpensive and more effective than a wide range of species.
“The best repellents are what you actually use. Deet is the best repellent in the world, but if people aren't using it, it's no use for them,” Conlon said. “We have to make repellents so that people actually use them, otherwise we're barking the wrong tree.”
Syed and his researchers are currently analyzing mosquito behavioral data and will soon begin investigating attractive plant chemistry and physiology. He is excited by the potential plant-based mosquito traps and repellents. Because they are used naturally and safer than controversial repellents like DEET, a plastic agent, meaning they have softening properties that can damage certain synthetic fabrics and some rubber, plastic, vinyl, or elastic materials such as contact lenses and glasses.
For those who do not want to use DEET, Syed and Conlon recommend essential oils like lemon eucalyptus diluted in water to achieve a concentration of 20-40%. But even here there is a warning. EPA should not use commercially available repellents containing lemon eucalyptus oil on children under the age of 3. Also, unlike DEET, which lasts up to 6 hours, these diluted oils are only effective for 30 minutes, according to Syed. Picalidine, a synthetic derivative of active compounds in pepper plants, is also a common alternative because it is less irritating than DEET. Conlon urges people to eliminate standing water around the house to discourage mosquitoes from breeding.
“Repellent is a very complicated phenomenon,” Conlon said. “Certain people have a genetic predisposition to not being attractive to mosquitoes, so just because it works for you doesn't mean it works for someone else.”
Allison Jarrell is an internal contributor writer for Science News Service
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aip.org/inside-science/smelling-the-way-to-better-mosquito-management
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Community gathers for a walk in White Rock with Alzheimer's Disease
- Trump Critique Putin for killing people in a massive strike of Ukrainian missiles
- PM Narendra Modi Slams Pakistan, defends “Make in India” at the Gujarat rally
- The end creators of the last of us explain what day one means for season 3
- Celebrating 100 years of Cricket at Howell's School, Llandaff
- Ukrainian MP: Putin doesn't want peace, all Ukrainian wants
- The president of the PTI expects the release of Imran Khan before Eid
- Why British Fintech Dream is shaking
- President Xi Jinping congratulates President Ilham Aliyev for independence day
- Ukraine War dergest: Everyone is emotional called Kremlin, after Trump called “absolutely crazy” Putin
- Great Joy at Boris Johnson: 60 years old expremir beer devt, a hard with the Carrie wife
- Police are invited to occupy a special file in the Jokowi diploma case