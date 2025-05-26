Too much sitting increases the risk of future health problems for patients with chest pain – a new study

Chest pain patients who spent more than 15 hours a day sedentary (not including sleep) were more than twice as risk of experiencing further heart problems and death within a year compared to patients with 12 hours sedentary time, the study | Images only used for expression purposes only | Photo credit: Getty Images/Istockphoto

For patients hospitalized with chest pain, sedentary time afterwards is at a higher risk of more heart problems and death within a year. That's the important discovery of a New Peer Review Research My colleague and I published in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Results.

609 emergency room patients (average age 62) experiencing chest pain were asked to wear physical activity monitors for 30 days after leaving the hospital. The monitor measured movement, sitting time and sleep throughout the day. The patients were then followed for a year to track whether they had additional heart problems or died.

Patients who averaged sedentary behaviors of 15 hours or more per day were found to not include sleep – were more than twice as likely to experience cardiac problems in the year after discharge or to obtain an average of 12 hours of sedentary time per day.

But our goal is not just to document the harmfulness of sitting. And it was about knowing what patients should do on their behalf to reduce the risk.

It turns out that replacing 30 minutes of sedentary time with moderate or active movements like active walking or running is the most beneficial. This was associated with a 62% lower risk of experiencing or dying heart problems in the year after discharge. However, we found that replacing 30 minutes of sedentary time with lighter movements such as walking and housework reduces the risk of heart problems and death by 50%.

Sleep was also a healthier option. Replacing 30 minutes of sedentary time with sleep reduced the risk of heart problems and death by 14%.

Why is it important?

Over 8 million people in the US are hospitalized with chest pain Suggesting acute coronary syndrome. Every year. This covers a variety of conditions, including reduced blood flow to the heart. Angina And a heart attack.

Patients with acute coronary syndrome The risk remains high Even optimal medical care has another heart problem.

The risk of patients with discharged chest pain remains high No diagnosis of acute coronary syndromebecause chest pain of unknown cause can be a precursor to more serious heart problems. Given this risk, it is necessary to identify risk factors that can be corrected to improve the patient's prognosis after hospitalization for chest pain.

Previous studies have found that patients with acute coronary syndrome had it The fear of exercise and I tend to sitspend more than 13 hours a day sitting.

given that Sedentary behavior It's been done Linked to poor heart health The general population was concerned that patients unconsciously increased their risk of having another heart problem.

Our latest findings confirm that sedentary time is a harmful behavior for these patients. But other than telling patients to stop sitting that much, our work offers important guidance. Any movement, no matter how intense it is, can be beneficial after hospitalization. This is particularly relevant for people recovering from heart problems that may be difficult or scary to exercise.

Exercise offers the best “bang for your money” in terms of health benefits, but our findings are good news for patients who may not have the time, ability, or desire to exercise. And for those who don't fit in more movements, it's a small, viable step that can make a meaningful difference to your health after hospitalization by just getting a 30 extra minute sleep.

Things that are not yet known

Researchers don't fully understand why sedentary times are harmful. Muscles help regulate blood sugar and lipid levels. This is thought to lead to harmful elevation if the muscle is not used, such as when the patient is sitting for hours Blood sugar and fats.

Second, this can cause inflammation, accumulation of plaque within the arteries, and damage to the organs. Further research is needed to understand biological mechanisms and determine the required movements in one day.

What's next?

Our study highlights the potential risks of sedentary behavior after hospitalization for chest pain, but it was an observational study. Clinical trials are required to confirm that sedentary time can be replaced with activity or sleep.

Keith Diaz is an associate professor of behavioral medicine at Columbia University.

(This article will be republished from the conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article here: https://theconversation.com/too-much-sitting-increases risk-of-future-health-problems-in-chest-pain-patients-new-research-257089. )