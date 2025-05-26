Young adults see an increase in pancreatic and colorectal cancer rates

Clinicians have seen cancer rates, particularly pancreatic and colorectal cancers, in younger patients over the past decade. However, the question has pressed whether this is a real increase in diagnosis or a case of referral bias.1 Arvind Bussetty, MD, an internal medicine resident at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, and co-director of endoscopy at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and advanced endoscopy at RWJ Barnabas Health, Arvind Trindade set out to investigate the topic.

Analysis of the SEER database from 2000 to 2021 revealed that the study significantly increased the incidence of both pancreatic and colorectal adenocarcinomas, particularly in the younger age group (15-34 and 35-54 years). Specifically, annual changes in pancreatic cancer were the highest in the 15-34-year-old group, significantly exceeding the age group of the older group. The incidence of colorectal cancer was reduced among those over 55 years of age, but significantly increased in younger age groups.

In an interview with Targeted OncologyTM, Trindade and Bussetty discussed this study, proposed the hypothesis behind these elevated cases, urging healthcare professionals to be proactive in treating young patients with red flag symptoms.

Targeted OncologyTM: Can you summarize the rationale for this study?

Trinity: I am an intervention endoscope. This means that it is a screening for pre-cancerous conditions of the esophagus or stomach, beyond the standard endoscopy, which is the upper endoscopy. We tend to do many pancreatic biopsies. It is basically where the camera enters your mouth and descends to your esophagus and stomach, then the sound waves bounce back on your stomach wall. You can visualize the pancreas. Over the past decade, young patients referred for diagnosis of pancreatic cancer have found that they have accidental or symptomatic lesions in the pancreas.

These patients will pause you a bit [you think]”Why do 30-year-olds come to me for pancreatic mass?” 10-15 years ago, not that. Pancreatic cancer has always been thought to be seen in older people in their 50s and 60s and older. So, “Okay, do you really need to look at this formally and decide whether this is a phenomenon or not? Or is it just a referral bias?”

The best way to do that is to have a large dataset. The best dataset set we have was the SEER database. The SEER database is a government database representing more than 40% of the cancer patient population and across the United States. I used that database to view [if there was] Increased incidence of pancreatic cancer. Specifically, our goal was to divide it into differentiated by age group. [if there is] One-way trend in increasing incidence in certain age groups.

Bussetty: I think it was an interesting topic. There have been researches that have seen this before. I think I'll change the guidelines [the medical community] Especially in the world of GI, there are more to be done in addition to cancer screening. [the screening age for] I think these considerations are important for colon cancer, which changes reasonably at age 45. Even in the ward, we see young patients unfortunately diagnosed with cancer at these young ages. Even in pancreatic cancer, there are no screening guidelines in practice, so I think it's important for other providers to recognize it. But it's important to know, at least to understand that it can actually happen in a population of all ages.

Is there a hypothesis as to why we are seeing higher occurrences of these?

Trinity: It is important to note that this study is not designed to see why this is happening. Large database surveys provide a lot of data and provide many trends, but they do not always answer these questions.

If you have to make a hypothesis, I think it's the environment. I think it's about changing your diet and eating processed foods. I think stress also plays an important role. I think all of this happens in younger age groups. From a screening process perspective, unlike colon cancer, which we are properly elevated, unlike other cancers like the breast and prostate, we don't do that for the pancreas. With an overall incidence, it is unrealistic for everyone to undergo endoscopic ultrasound [of pancreatic cancer] It's much lower.

What's more, something like colon cancer is preceded by the polyps you can remove, and it takes about ten years for the polyps to develop. [into] Cancer, it is preventative. Unlike pancreatic cancer, precursors of pancreatic cancer can take several months to progress. Just because you take a screening test a month or a month later, you could end up suffering from serious pancreatic cancer.

Therefore, it is pointless to take a screening exam from someone every year. And even if you did it every year, you could be missing interval pancreatic cancer. Unfortunately, there is no optimal tool for screening pancreatic cancer, but we screen family history of pancreatic cancer in high-risk individuals, individuals with known genetic mutations, or first-class relatives. We screen these patients because they are considered at high risk. Endoscopic ultrasound is performed on these patients, and each year is performed alternately with high-resolution MRI.

Are there any considerations for approaching younger patients and older patients with suspected gastrointestinal cancer?

Trinity: If an elderly patient comes to a clinic with ambiguous abdominal symptoms, he may feel unwell and lose weight, but I think the urgency of cross-sectional imaging is very high. Usually, you get a CT scan right away. If a young patient comes to the clinic with those same symptoms, you can cough into indigestion or ulcers, take an antacid drug, return to the clinic within 8 weeks and have it return to the clinic if it hasn't improved. perhaps [we would] Next, an endoscopy is performed to look for ulcers. If it is normal, they will get cross-sectional imaging, and the entire process can take several months, which could delay the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. Now, we're not saying that everyone with young abdominal pain will develop pancreatic cancer, but if they have some red flags, weight loss, anemia, something like that, you probably need to consider the same time earlier than you traditionally have.

It's an important research and I think it's attracting a lot of attention in the media. I have a lot of questions about it because people are shocked just like we look endoscopically. As we are looking at it clinically, we were not shocked by the results. But I think a lot of people and other gastroenterologists say, “Yeah, we've noticed this trend too.” I think referral bias is important for primary care physicians who have never seen this trend in their own right to be perceived. Pancreatic cancer is so deadly, I think it's important to screen for the red flag symptoms we were talking about and try to diagnose them as soon as possible. It progresses quite quickly, and the earlier we catch it, the better we can get.

Bussetty: As an internal medicine resident, I work clinically as an outpatient internal medicine provider. In the patient population I see, I sometimes don't get an easy way to look at the gastroenterologist. What Dr. Trindade said is that primary care providers understand that someone may be an exception to the current screening guidelines regulations and that they need to take the discovery of these weight loss and other clinical symptoms more seriously. According to that, it must sometimes be higher in differential [the patient’s] Genetics [and] Family history.

reference:

Bussetty A, Shen J, Benias PC, Ma M, Stewart M, Trindade AJ. Incidence of pancreatic and colorectal adenocarcinomas in the United States. Jama Netw Open. 2025; 8(4): E254682. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.4682