Chronic genital pain patients are often gassed by doctors – why

Editor's Note: The views expressed in this commentary are those of the author.





conversation

–



For people with chronic gynecological pain conditions, the pain is constant and can even make daily activities such as sitting, riding a bike or even wearing underwear very uncomfortable. For many of these people, most are identified as women, but sexual intercourse and routine pelvic exams are unbearable.

Endometriosis and From the vibratoror chronic genital pain is a common gynecological condition that can cause severe pain. They each affect about one in ten American women.

However, many women face skepticism and gaslight in health care settings when seeking care for this type of pain.

We know this well through our research Social cognition And on People who misunderstand their health Manage difficult conversations with doctors and families, and manage them through volunteer work with people living in these situations.

It has been consistently discovered that medical gas lighting around chronic gynecological pain is a complex social issue and supported by holes in medical research and training.

A 2024 study of patients who went to the clinic for vulvaginal vaginal pain – pain experienced in the genitals and vagina of external women – found that 45% of these patients were said to be “they.”I needed to relax more“And 39% made me feel “crazy.” A staggering 55% were considering giving up seeking care.

These results reflect what one of us, Elizabeth Hintz -, is seen in the 2023 meta-synthesis. Female patients with chronic pain often hear this.It's all in your head”Reaction from the doctor.

Another study followed patients from two different US cities seeking care for vulvaginal pain. Researchers found that most patients saw multiple clinicians. I have never been diagnosed. Considering the challenges of seeking medical care, many patients rely on society Support and media sources like Reddit.

These studies show, among other things, that people with these conditions often spend years on clinicians after they seek care and are told that pain is psychological or perhaps not real. Given these experiences, why do patients continue to seek care?

“Let me explain the pain that drives me to try so many different doctors, tests and treatments.” Patients with vulvaginal pain I told her doctor. For her, sex is like taking your most sensitive area and trying to tear it apart.”

“I can now wear the pants and underwear I want without pain,” said another patient who has successfully treated me. “I didn't realize how much pain was costing my body every day until it was gone.”

Many Patients experience medical gas lighting around the world – Social phenomena If a patient's health concern has not been given an appropriate medical evaluation and instead has been neglected, falsely or completely dismissed.

Medical gas lighting is rooted in centuries of gender bias in medicine.

Women's reproductive health issues have been dismissed for a long time Psychological or “hysteric.” Reproductive and pelvic pain has been misdirected to psychological rather than biological causes. A century ago, a psychoanalyst at Freud falsely believed that sexual pain in women came from a psychological complex like the envy of the penis.

These historical views help shed light on why these symptoms are not taken seriously today.

In addition to the physical sacrifice of unprocessed pain, medical gaslights can be taken Psychological sacrifice. Women may become Isolated when others don't believe in their pain. Some internalize this distrust, and even pain and sanity can begin to doubt their own perceptions.

This cycle of gaslights can exacerbate the burden of pain and lead to Long-term psychological impacts Like anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress symptoms. For some, repeated experiences of being fired by a clinician It erodes their trust With the healthcare system. They may be hesitant to seek a future doctor's appointment.

Some chronic gynecological pain conditions Endometriosis teeth attracting public attention And as they become better understood, these dynamics persist.

Part of the reason for the misconception surrounding the surrounding chronic gynecological pain condition is the lack of research into them. A January report from the National Academy: Diseases that disproportionately affect women were underfunded Compared to diseases that disproportionately affect men.

This problem has gotten worse over time. The proportion of funds spent on women's health from the National Institutes of Health is actually It has decreased over the past 10 years. Despite these known disparities, in April, the Trump administration threatened to end funding for women's health initiatives, Long-term Women's Health Research Programfurther exacerbating the problem.

Without sustained federal funding for women's health research, conditions such as endometriosis and vulva to vulva remain well understood, leaving clinicians in the dark and leaving patients stuck.

It is difficult for female patients to believe in pain and treat it. Get awareness of chronic pain It's even more difficult for those facing discrimination based on class or race.

A 2016 survey found that half of white medical students surveyed it. Approved at least one false belief Regarding the biological differences between black and white patients, blacks have a nerve ending that is either physically thicker or less sensitive than whites. Medical students and residents who approved these false beliefs underestimated the pain of black patients and provided more accurate treatment recommendations.

Research shows that Women are more likely to develop chronic pain conditions I'll report that More frequent and severe pain From men. But women are It is perceived as more emotional Therefore, it is less reliable in explaining pain than men. As a result, it was determined that female patients who explain the same symptoms as male patients had less pain. It is less likely that pain relief will be provided,but Emergency and female clinicians. Compared to male patients, female patients are more likely to be prescribed Psychological care instead of pain medication.

These prolonged and false beliefs about gender and race are the main reasons why patients' pain is dismissed, misunderstood and ignored. Very realistic outcomes for patients include delayed diagnosis, treatment, and even death.

Correcting these issues requires changes in clinical training to challenge the biased views of women and racial minorities regarding pain and to educate clinicians about common pain conditions from the vulva. Research suggests that medical training needs to teach students to hear better about their patients' lives experiences. Please admit it when you don't know the answer.

In the meantime, those navigating the health care system can take practical steps when they encounter mildly missivisible care.

They can educate themselves about the state of chronic gynecological pain by reading books like “”When Sex Is Pain: Understand and Heal the Pelvic Painor educational information from trustworthy sources such as: International Association for Sexual Health Research in Women, International Pelvic Pain Association and International Association for the Study of Vulva Diseases.

While these steps do not address the roots of medical gaslights, they will help patients better understand the conditions that may cause symptoms and counteract the effects of gaslights.

If someone you know has experienced medical gaslight and wants support, there are resources available.

Organizations like Endometriosis Association and National Association from the Vulva Support networks and how to provide information, etc. Find a knowledgeable provider. Furthermore, we connect with patient advocacy groups such as Tie Tripping It can provide patients with the opportunity to engage in changes to their health care system.