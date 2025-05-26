Health
Philly Alzheimer's researchers are cautiously optimistic about new blood tests
Healthcare providers want new blood tests Alzheimer's disease It leads to faster and earlier diagnosis of progressive forms of dementiaaffecting almost half a million people in the tri-state area.
Lumipurus Blood test It became the first “in vitro diagnostic device” approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. I cleared it Earlier this month, we will be using this as a new tool in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.
Federal and local health experts hope that diagnostic care can be made more accessible when the overall population is aging and more people are experiencing it Signs of cognitive decline.
“We think this is something we really specialize in very early on in order to get a better diagnosis,” says Brian Barin, an Alzheimer's disease researcher at the Philadelphia University of Osteopathic Medicine. “Well, we're planning from there. Would you like to start treatment now?”
Over 480,000 people over 65 years old DelawareNew Jersey and Pennsylvania live with Alzheimer's. Federal estimates.
There is no treatment, but early diagnosis can give patients the opportunity to start treatments and medications that are useful Manage symptoms Like excitement and depression, experts say.
new TreatmentIncludes drugs such as This is And while Kisunra aims to slow the progression of the disease by clearing up the amyloid plaques in the brain, a characteristic of Alzheimer's disease, these drugs are still being studied in terms of their effectiveness. Side effects and high price tags.
A new blood test measures two subtypes of tau and amyloid proteins. Clinical trial results show that certain levels of these proteins in the blood can “reliably predict” the presence of amyloid plaques in the brain.
Brain imaging tests such as PET scans using radiation can also identify amyloid plaques, but FDA officials said they hope blood tests can serve as less invasive and less expensive options.
Valine, director of PCOM's Aging Center, said providers should be cautious when relying on blood tests, as these proteins can also be elevated in the blood for reasons other than Alzheimer's disease, such as brain damage and Parkinson's disease.
For example, he said that someone might go to see their primary care physician with concerns about memory issues.
“They are [doctors] Say, “OK, well, let's have a blood test.” They're just testing different levels of amyloid and tau,” Balin said.
This could lead to unnecessary panic, as the patient's diagnosis could be incorrect, Valin said.
“What's going to happen here is that primary care physicians using this information should need advanced testing,” he said. “You can go to a neurologist, neuropsychology, or geriatrician and get better confirmatory evidence that it's most likely to be Alzheimer's.”
Advanced Testing Mental status exams can be included. Neuropsychological assessment; metabolic tests that exclude other conditions and factors that may cause cognitive problems. MRI, CT, and PET scans. A thorough medical history document.
Valin said primary care physicians may use blood tests and carry out some of the above tests to provide a diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease to rural people with fewer neurology and gerontology specialists.
The FDA said the new test is not intended to be used as an extensive screening tool for all seniors or as the only test to diagnose Alzheimer's disease. Additional testing will need to be done to determine treatment options.
