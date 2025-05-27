Simple blood tests revolutionize the detection of early Alzheimer's disease and provide a less invasive and highly accurate tool to identify people at risk before symptoms appear.

study: Plasma biomarker panels for detecting early amyloid-β accumulation and changes in middle-aged cognitively-free individuals at risk for Alzheimer's disease. Image credit: Art-ur / Shutterstock

A recent study published in the journal Ebiomedysinresearchers evaluated the performance of plasma biomarkers for detecting amyloid-β (Aβ) pathology in cognitively unimpaired (CU) individuals.

The preclinical stage of Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the period during which phosphorylated tau (P-TAU) and Aβ accumulation begins to develop, but cognitive impairment is not yet clear. In vivo detection at this stage relies on core positron emission tomography (PET) and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) biomarkers. Nevertheless, the low accessibility, high cost, and perceived invasiveness of these methods are significant obstacles.

Blood-based biomarkers, on the other hand, are convenient and minimally invasive alternatives. Most promising blood-based AD biomarkers include P-TAU181, P-TAU231, P-TAU217, and Aβ42/40 ratio. These biomarkers vary significantly with increased Aβ burden, and their sensitivity and ability to detect group- or individual-level Aβ pathology vary.

About the research

In this study, the researchers evaluated the robustness and performance of various plasma biomarkers to detect Aβ pathology in individuals in CU using a fully automated immunoassay platform. They included participants from a nested alpha+ cohort within the Alzheimer's Disease and Family (ALFA) study. Biomarkers measurement. ALFA+ subjects were stratified based on the cutoff of CSFAβ. Participants were considered CSFAβ positive (A+) if the CSFAβ42/40 ratio was <0.071.

Subjects were classified based on AβPET status using a 12 centiroid cutoff. The main cognitive outcome was a modified version of the preclinical Alzheimer's disease cognitive composite (MPACC). Demographics were compared across Aβ groups using the Wilcoxon rank sum test. Type III analysis of covariance was performed to assess differences in plasma biomarkers between groups and to calculate effect sizes such as partial ETA squared (η²) to quantify the intensity of these differences.

Additionally, multiple linear regression models evaluated the association between baseline plasma biomarkers and gender, age, body mass index (BMI), renal function, and apolipoprotein E (APOE) ε4 carrier status. Multiple linear regressions were used to assess associations between baseline plasma biomarkers and longitudinal changes over the baseline and 3 years in primary pathology, cognitive function, and neurodegenerative markers.

Additionally, the team investigated the relationship between longitudinal changes in plasma biomarkers and simultaneous longitudinal changes in soluble tau and Aβ pathology, cognitive function, and neurodegenerative markers. All regression models were adjusted for gender, age, renal function, and BMI.

Survey results

This study included 400 CU participants from the ALFA+ cohort. Of these, 33.8% were A+ based on the CSFAβ42/40 ratio, and 66.2% were Aβ negative (A-). Only 15.8% of amyloid PET data available to 342 participants were A+. In particular, there was a significant difference in all plasma biomarkers between the A+ and A groups, with plasma P-TAU217/Aβ42 and P-TAU217 showing the maximal effect sizes (η² = 0.28 and 0.23).

Plasma gliaffinbrillary acid protein (GFAP), neurofilament light (NFL), p-TAU217/Aβ42 ratio, and p-TAU217 increased with age, while the plasma Aβ42/40 ratio decreased. Women had higher plasma GFAP. Among the APOEε4 carriers, NFL and Aβ42/40 were low, whereas plasma P-TAU217, P-TAU217/Aβ42, and P-TAU181/Aβ42 were high. Importantly, the plasma Aβ42/40 and P-TAU217/Aβ42 ratios were not affected by the known confounding factor, renal function.

The teams showed plasma Aβ42/40 (0.86 for CSFAβ status and 0.88 for PETAβ status (AUC), P-TAU217 (AUC for CSFAβ status = 0.80; AUC for PETAβ status = 0.91), P-TAU217/AC = 0.85 (AUC = 0.85) status), and P-TAU181/Aβ42 (AUC for CSFAβ status = 0.82; AUC for PETAβ status = 0.90) had the best performance for detecting A+Cu individuals. The PLASMA P-TAU217/Aβ42 had optimal performance for PET A+ (AUC = 0.94). However, this paper highlighted that the robustness of plasma Aβ42/40 is limited due to its sensitivity to analytical variability and may limit its clinical utility despite its good identification accuracy. The overall performance of the Plasma GFAP, NFL, and P-TAU181 was individually lower, but when combined with the Plasma APOE4, the accuracy was improved (e.g., adding the Plasma APOE4 significantly improved the identification of CSFAβ status by the Plasma P-Tau181 to an AUC of 0.80; 0.79 APOE4).

Furthermore, some biomarkers such as plasma Aβ42/40, P-TAU181/Aβ42, and P-TAU217/Aβ42 were associated with amyloid PET levels, suggesting an established pre-evolutionary early rise (or decrease in Aβ42/40) of ascites Aβ nuclei.

All baseline plasma biomarkers were associated with longitudinal increases in amyloid PET centiloids.

Plasma Aβ42/40, P-TAU217/Aβ42, and P-TAU181/Aβ42 were associated with longitudinal reductions in CSFAβ42/40, whereas P-TAU217/Aβ42 association was noted after removal of outliers. Furthermore, all baseline plasma biomarkers except GFAP were associated with longitudinal changes in CSF P-TAU181. Furthermore, all baseline plasma biomarkers are associated with longitudinal increases in CSF NFL, and some of these associations (e.g., for plasma Aβ42/40, P-TAU181, and P-TAU181/Aβ42) show significance only after exclusion of Outria.

Increases in P-TAU217 and P-TAU217/Aβ42 were significantly associated with a longitudinal increase in Aβ loading. Longitudinal increase in plasma GFAP is associated with a decrease in CSFAβ42/40 and AβPET accumulation, with the latter association (AβPET accumulation) initially only observed in PETAβ-negative individuals at baseline. Increased plasma NFL was associated with a decrease in CSFAβ42/40. In particular, changes in plasma biomarkers were not associated with longitudinal increases in cognitive changes. This is what the researchers suggested because of the relatively short follow-up of about 3 years and the early stages of the cohort.

Conclusion

The findings show that the plasma P-TAU217 and Aβ42/40, P-TAU217/Aβ42, and P-TAU181/Aβ42 ratios are the best performing biomarkers in distinguishing A+ Cu individuals from A-coundparts. Furthermore, P-TAU217/Aβ42 performed best in detection of PET A+ subjects. However, as highlighted in paper, the limited robustness of plasma Aβ42/40 must be considered for its clinical application. All baseline plasma biomarkers were associated with longitudinal increases in PET centiloids. It is also important to consider the limitations of the study, such as single-center designs and cohorts enriched for AD risk factors. This may affect the generalizability of the outcome to other populations. Larger sample sizes, more diverse cohorts, and longer follow-up are required to support and expand these results.