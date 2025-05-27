



According to the global animal health organization, in 2024, the outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in mammals more than doubled. World Animal Health Report Status We recorded a mammalian avian influenza outbreak last year, compared to 459 in 2023. Highly pathogenic avian influenza has destroyed poultry production worldwide, with over 633 million birds being infected or lost to cul-humiliation over the past 20 years. Although the risk of infection in humans is low, other mammal outbreaks increase the likelihood that the virus will adapt and ultimately infect people. This report was released ahead of the 92nd General Session on World Animal Health and provides an overview of animal diseases around the world and their impact on global food supply and human health. “The spread, prevalence and impact of infectious animal diseases are changing, poses new challenges for agriculture and food security, human health and development, and natural ecosystems,” said Dr. Emmanuel Souveilan, director of the organization. “By launching a new annual assessment of global animal health, WOAH sheds light on interrelated health issues and solutions that can improve animal health and even global health.” Additional findings from the report are as follows: Animal diseases are spreading to new regions. Fever in African pigs, avian flu, blue tong virus, foot and mouth disease, rugged skin diseases, New World screwworms, and antimin animals of Pestedeptic have moved to previously unaffected areas. Possibility of zoonotic infection.

Antibiotic use in animals fell by 5% between 2020 and 2022. A further 30% reduction in antibiotic use through stricter hygiene, vaccination and biosecurity efforts could potentially earn $120 billion in profits for the global economy by 2050.

Access to livestock vaccines is volatile political situation, underfunded, and Reluctance to vaccinate. “Along with other measures, vaccinations are one of the most powerful disease prevention tools available, saving countless lives, preventing economic losses and reducing the need for antibacterial treatment,” Dr. Subeiran said. “To limit the spreading of highly harmful diseases such as avian flu, foot and mouth diseases, and (Pestedeptix anti-minants), the global community needs to strengthen international cooperation and ensure equitable access to safe and effective vaccines along with other control measures.”

