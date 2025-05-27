Dental floss that can measure stress





Chronic stress can lead to increased blood pressure and increased cardiovascular disease, reduced immune function, depression and anxiety. Unfortunately, the tools we use to monitor stress are often inaccurate or expensive, relying on self-report surveys and psychiatric assessments.

Now, Tufts' interdisciplinary engineers and his team have devised a simple device using a specially designed floss that allows for easy and accurate measurement of the stress hormone cortisol in real time. “It began with collaborations with several departments across Tufts, and looked at how stress and other cognitive states affect problem solving and learning,” said Samir Songksar, professor of electrical and computer engineering. “We didn't want to create additional stress sources for our measurements, so we thought we could create sensory devices that would become part of our daily routine. As cortisol is a stress marker found in saliva, floss seemed naturally suited to taking daily samples.” Saliva Sensing dental floss design looks like a common floss pick. The strings extend to approximately two prongs, the size of your index finger. Saliva is picked up by the action of capillaries through very narrow channels of floss. The fluid is drawn into the pick handle and attached tab and spreads to the electrodes that detect cortisol. Cortisol recognition on electrodes is achieved with a remarkable technique developed almost 30 years ago and is called polymers engraved on electrostatic molecules (EMIP). They work in the same way as how you make plaster casts for your hands. The polymer forms around the template molecule, in this case cortisol, and later removed leaving a binding site. These sites have a “memory” of the physical and chemical shape of the target molecule, allowing them to bind to incoming, free floating molecules. Because the emip form is versatile, you can create dental floss sensors that detect other molecules found in saliva, such as estrogen for fertility tracking, glucose for diabetes monitoring, or cancer markers. It is also possible to detect multiple biomarkers in saliva simultaneously to more accurately monitor stress, cardiovascular disease, cancer and other conditions. “The EMIP approach is a game changer,” Sonkusale said. “Biosensors were usually developed using antibodies or other receptors that pick up the molecule of interest. Once a marker is found, many tasks must bioengineer the received molecules attached to the sensor. EMIP does not rely on a lot of investment by creating antibodies or receptors when they discover new markers to discover antibodies or receptors, or new markers to create other diseases or conditions, if they discover antibodies or receptors, they discover antibodies or receptors. The accuracy of the cortisol sensor is comparable to the best-performing sensors on the market or in development. By bringing this device into your home and handing it to individuals' hands without the need for training, stress monitoring can be folded into many aspects of health care. Now, Sonkusale and his colleagues are creating startups that are trying to bring their products to the market. He points out that while dental floss sensors are quantitatively highly accurate, the practice of tracking markers with saliva is best suited for monitoring rather than initial diagnosis of the condition. It is partly because saliva markers can still have variation between individuals. “In the case of diagnosis, blood is still the gold standard, but once diagnosed and received medication, if you need to track your heart health, for example, you need to check if your heart health is improving. New research published in the journal ACS-applied materials and interfacesIn addition to innovations in thread-based sensors by Sonkusale and his research team, it includes sensors that can detect metabolites, or movement in gas, sweat, when embedded in clothing or transistors that can be weaved into flexible electronic devices.

