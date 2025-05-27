How do cholera bacteria cover viruses?





Given cholera, most of us imagine contaminated water and tragic outbreaks in vulnerable areas. But behind the scenes, cholera bacteria are trapped in a fierce microscopic war. It can shape the course of the pandemic.

Cholera bacteria don't just fight antibiotics and public health measures. They are also constantly being attacked by bacteriophages (phages) and viruses that infect bacteria and kill them. These viruses do not only affect individual infectious diseases. They can make and break all the trends. In fact, certain bacteriophages are thought to kill and limit the size and duration of cholera outbreaks. Vibrio choleraethe bacteria behind the disease. 7 ongoing since the 1960sth The cholera pandemic is driven by what is known as the “Seventh Pandemic Elto” (7PET) strain. V. Choleraespreading globally into continuous waves. In this evolutionary arms race, bacteria adapted to counterattacks and developed defense mechanisms against these phages. For example, many bacterial strains have a mobile genetic component that is armed with antiviral tools. So why are certain cholera strains so successful in avoiding phage attacks? Can this allow or enhance the catastrophic effect of pathogens on human populations? One event stands out. In the early 1990s, the cholera epidemic swept across Peru and most of Latin America, infecting more than a million people and causing the deaths of thousands. Responsible stocks are V. cholera. The reason why these wasa strains caused such a large outbreak in Latin America is not yet fully understood. A new study by Melanie Blokesch's group at EPFL's Global Health Institute reveals one secret behind these strains. Research published in Natural Microbiologyindicating that the Wasa strain has acquired multiple different bacterial immune systems that protected against diverse types of phages. And this defense could have contributed to the massive scale of the Latin American epidemic. Researchers looked at Peruvian cholera strains in the 1990s and tested their resistance to major phages, particularly ICP1. This has been extensively studied in the endemic cholera region of Bangladesh and is believed to contribute to the restriction of cholera zubake. Surprisingly, the Peruvian strain was immunized with ICP1, while the other strains representing 7 areth The pandemic wasn't like that. By removing specific sections of the DNA of cholera strains and inserting these genes into other bacterial strains to test their function, the team identified two major regions of defense on the genome of the Wasa strain, namely the so-called Wasa-1 Prophage and Genomic Island. Biblio Seventh Pandemic Island II (VSP-II). These genomic regions encode specialized anti-phage systems that work together to create a bacterial immune system that can protect against phage infections. One such system, Wonab, triggers a “abortion infection” response that kills infected cells before the phage can replicate, saving larger populations at the expense of several bacteria. This strategy differs from classic bacterial immune systems, such as restriction modification systems that degrade phage DNA when they enter cells. “Instead, it stops the phage from replicating, but only after already hijacking the cholera bacteria cell machine will it effectively stand-off lock the infected bacteria, but at least the phage won't spread.” Two more systems, Grwab and VCSDUA will donate individual protection features. Grwab targets phages with chemically modified DNA. This is a strategy employed by phages to camouflage the genome and avoid other bacterial immune systems. VCSDUA, on the other hand, acts against a variety of viral families, including another common “vibriophage,” providing layered protection that broadens the resistance spectrum of bacterial populations. Essentially, the wasa strain of cholera bacteria has an expanded expanded antiphage defense system, allowing it to counter a wide range of bacteriophages, in addition to protection from major predatory phage ICP1. Understanding how predatory bacteria resist predation of predation is essential, especially as interest in phage therapy (the use of viruses to treat bacterial infections) is reappearing as an alternative to antibiotic therapy. If you like bacteria V. Cholerae By obtaining virus protection, you can gain an increase in transmission potential. This allows us to reconstruct how we approach cholera control, monitoring, and treatment. It also emphasizes the importance of considering the dynamics of phage bacteria when studying and managing the outbreak of infectious diseases.

