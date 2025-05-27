



When Columbia neurologist and scientist Neil Schneider speaks to his ALS patient, who is volunteering for therapy, he is unwaveringly honest. “Patients always ask me, 'Do I want to leave now?' says Schneider.

Therefore, it was a huge surprise when several patients treated with the drug showed improvements in the therapeutics that emerged from Schneider's research efforts. “We don't think we'll see clinical improvements when testing new ALS drugs,” says Shneider. “What we saw in one patient is truly an unprecedented functional recovery. It's surprisingly deeply motivated not only for us, the ALS research community, but also for the ALS patients community.” Amazing success stories Data from 12 patients – all treated with a novel therapy for rare forms of ALS caused by genetic mutations called genes fus –Showed in the case series released by Shneider Online Lancet. These gene mutations are responsible for only 1% to 2% of ALS cases, but cause some of the most aggressive forms of ALS beginning in adolescents and young adults. In patients with these mutations, toxic FUS proteins accumulate in motor neurons that control the patient's muscles, eventually killing the neurons. Two patients in the published case series showed a pronounced response to therapy. This showed Ulefnersen (formerly known as Jacifusen), which Schneider developed in collaboration with Ionis Pharmaceuticals. One young woman who received treatment injections since late 2020 has restored her ability to breathe without assistance without using a ventilator previously lost to ALS. She has lived longer with the disease than other known patients with this young onset fus als. A second patient in her mid-30s was asymptomatic when she began treatment, but testing for electrical activity in the muscles showed that symptoms were likely to appear immediately. Ongoing treatment with drugs for three years, men have not yet developed symptoms of FUSAL and abnormal electrical activity in the muscles is improving. Overall, after six months of treatment, patients in the series experienced a maximum 83% reduction in a protein called Neurofilame Light, a biomarker of nerve damage. “These responses show that if we intervene quickly enough and pursue the right target at the right time during the disease process, it is possible not only to slow the progression of the disease, but to actually reverse some of the functional loss,” Schneider says. “It is also a great example of precision medicine and therapeutic development based on an understanding of science and disease biology.” While most of the other symptomatic patients in the series could not withstand the aggressive disease, Schneider said, “Some clearly benefited from treatment. Their disease progressed slowly, resulting in longer lifespans.” The case series also showed that the drug was safe and well tolerated and there were no serious drug-related adverse events. After seeing the initial results of these patients, Ionis Pharmaceuticals is working to sponsor an ongoing global clinical trial of the drug led by Shneider. “Now we are eagerly awaiting these results and hopefully it will lead to Wolfnersen's approval,” Schneider said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2025/05/250523120625.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos