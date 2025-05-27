Study may help discover DNA switches that control tuberculosis growth and unlock the secrets of antibiotic resistance





New research from the University of Surrey and Oxford University shows that bacteria that cause tuberculosis (TB) have a “on-off switch” that allows growth to be paused and restarted. This study helps explain why tuberculosis is so difficult to treat with antibiotics, and could pave the way for better medicines.

In research published in EMBO Journalresearchers show how tuberculosis Mycobacterium uses a reversible process called ADP-ribosylation to modify DNA and regulate both replication and gene activity. This is the first time that this type of DNA modification has been shown to regulate important processes such as gene expression and DNA copying in any organism. Professor Graham Stewart, co-author of the University of Surrey research, said: “We discovered that M. tuberculosis could slow growth and allow them to resist antibiotics hidden from immune responses. We discovered a new layer of regulation of both DNA when it is possible to target TB persistence by showing that ADP-ribosylation of DNA can control both replication and gene expression. Dormantling states that current therapies are struggling to reach.” This study focused on two enzymes: DART, which adds an ADP ribose tag to DNA, and DART, which removes it. When DART is active, the bacteria stop copying and splitting DNA. When Darg removes the tag, growth will resume. This start and stop control can help bacteria survive harsh conditions and help them become more resilient during long-term infections. To investigate in detail how this molecular switch works, researchers used the CRISPR interference (CRISPRI) system to selectively reduce the level of DARG. This allowed DART to act without inhibition, leading to accumulation of DNA modifications and arresting the growth of bacteria. The team then used a technique called ADPR-seq to track changes in DNA replication, cell division and gene expression, along with live cell imaging and RNA sequencing, where these tags were visible throughout the genome. These tools helped to clarify how ADP ribosylation affects both the ability of bacteria to replicate and the activity of genes required for survival in stressful environments. According to the World Health Organization, TB kills 1.25 million people worldwide every year. In 2023, approximately 10.8 million people became ill.

