Parental Protection: How to Identify Osteoporosis

Roanoke, VA (WDBJ) – May of National Osteoporosis Awareness Month.

An estimated 10 million Americans suffer from osteoporosis, and an additional 44 million people are estimated to have low bone mass.

It is at risk for millions.

One fall can cause a break or fracture, causing serious complications and potentially long-term disability.

In the protection series, we'll look at who is at risk and how you can identify what you can do about it.

Mary Olson is here Bone Health Clinic At Carilion to monitor her osteoporosis.

She has come a long way since she was first diagnosed several years ago.

In her early 60s, Mary suffered from back pain and thought it was just part of getting older, but after some surgeries and a few fractures, she realized it was more than that.

But she has no family history – she didn't consider it osteoporosis.

“I'm actually the only person in my family that doesn't have a pretty heavy bone. My thing is much thinner, but I never thought I'd have problems until I started breaking things and it started on my spine.”

Mary is not alone.

Half of all women and a quarter of men over 50 experience fractures due to lifelong osteoporosis.

Here's a bone density scan – you can tell if a person has it or not.

The scan shows the doctor exactly what is going on and creates a plan to treat it.

For Mary, her T-score showed a significant bone loss.

“When I started this program, my T-score was -3.6, she explains.

“A year after that program, I was about -2.7 2.1, which was much better and made more bones. A year later, I was 2.1.

Life-changing outcomes with years of surveillance and medicine.

This focuses on bone health – experts want us to think about people who are old.

Estrogen plays an important role in bone density, and thus encourages muscle strengthening exercises for muscles of weight, which are particularly important for women.

A decrease in estrogen during menopause causes women to be at a faster risk than men.

A diet rich in dairy products and vitamin D and its daily exercise are important.

For Mary, discovering the severity of her osteoporosis here at the Bone Health Clinic was life-changing.

She feels ten years younger and can go for daily walks.

There are several medications that can help Mary and help people diagnosed with osteoporosis build bone mass.

Most are covered by Medicare.

The first step is to talk to your doctor about doing a bone density scan.

Copyright 2025 WDBJ. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.