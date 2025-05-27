Pittsburgh experts praise pain management guidelines

Pittsburgh obstetricians, gynecologists and women's health researchers give new praise Guidelines This highlights the occasional ripe experience of everyday gynecological procedures. The US Obstetrician and Gynecologist (ACOG) issued the first Guidance Guidance Early this month This encourages healthcare organizations to include pain management options as standard care.

Grace Ferguson, Allegheny Health Network Ob-Gyn, says he hopes the new guidelines mark the moment of a gynecological fork. Pain can be taken more seriously.

“This idea separates us from the idea that it's normal to have pain during a procedure,” Ferguson said. Her practice, and several other practices in the Pittsburgh area, have already provided patients with pain management consultations.

The new ACOG guidelines will be as follows: Ground Swell of Social Media Video It turned into a virus when depicting a woman gritting her teeth during procedures, such as an Iud insertion or a neck biopsy. Some clinicians do not offer pain management options other than taking ibuprofen prior to appointments.

“There is an urgent need for healthcare professionals to better understand pain management options, not underestimate the pain patients have experienced, and patients to increase autonomy over pain control options within the office,” ACOG said in its consensus.

The guidelines recommend that local anesthetics such as lidocaine, which paralyzes tissue, be applied to the cervix or cervix before inserting the IUD.

Sonya Borrero, director of Converge, the Reproductive Health Research Center at the University of Pittsburgh, said pain during procedures in the office should be considered more than an “implicit side effect.”

Some patients report feeling “pinch” during procedures such as cervical biopsies, but others report sharper pain when small tissue samples are removed from the cervix for examination after an abnormal Pup smear.

Bolero said the guidance “is really affirming what patients have been saying for a long time and that these procedures can be painful.”

The pain is very personal and subjective. Ferguson stressed that individual experiences make it impossible for many people to apply an approach of all sizes to procedures within the office where others need more help, while others may be fine with Ibuprofen.

“But just because most people work doesn't mean it's right for everyone,” she warned. “The real correct answer is somewhere in between some people need it and some don't,” she said, adding that the best way to determine a series of actions is to present the patient with all the options.

Other factors, such as anxiety and trauma caused by sexual violence, can worsen the patient's experience, Ferguson said. In such cases, she said pain management may not be the best course of action.

“Many people become uneasy, getting into medical facilities, undressed and vulnerable,” she said. In that case, she said patients should be provided with medication to help with anxiety during their appointment.

Feeling able to seek help for pain and anxiety is far from restoring confidence in the clinical setting, according to Borrero.

“Healthcare organizations take into account the fact that pain is historically recognized and untreated, especially in women and black patients,” she said.

The study found persistent racial bias in clinical pain management; Caused by false beliefs On the biological differences between black and white patients.

Echo Guidelines issued by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Last year, ACOG advised physicians to adopt a more patient-centered approach and highlight the need to improve communication about what to expect during the procedure.

“When discussing pain management options, shared decisions with patients should be practiced because options that work for one patient may not work for another,” ACOG said.

Guidance co-author Genevieve Hofmann said the recommendations ensure that more OB-Gyns discuss pain management options with patients.

“There are fewer people who have to endure the pain to get the necessary steps for health and happiness,” she said.

According to the ACOG, the guidance was based on over 20 years of research into gynecological procedures, health disparities and pain management methods.

Focusing on improving healthcare equity for women, Bolero suggests that ACOG guidelines may facilitate a gynecological reset addressing gaps in quality of care in the US. The new standards could reduce provider bias, or variation in care that arises from cultures within a particular institution or region, she said.

“It would reduce some of these disparities that we see,” she said. “I think it also opens the door for wider transformation… to rethink how pain can be managed across all aspects of reproductive health.”