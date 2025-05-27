Bodybuilding supplements that enhance brain strength

Aramie

Creatine is often taken by people considering building muscle. Scientists are now investigating the impact of this chemical on our cognition and mood.

Creatine helps manage the energy available to cells and tissues. There is also new evidence that some people may benefit from creatine supplementation.

From reduction Postvirus fatigue Improving cognitive function People who are stressed, and even Memory boostCreatine supplements may provide a significant cognitive boost to some people. It is also speculated that creatine is useful Relieves symptoms In Alzheimer's disease patients It improves your mood. So are you getting enough creatine? And when is it a good idea to take supplements?

The birth of creatine research

However, over the past 20 years, research has begun to uncover other potential health benefits of creatine supplements. One of the biggest areas of research is cognitive function given the role of creatine Neo Genesis – Formation of new neurons in the brain.

“It was assumed that the body intake of creatine cells would be small, so it won't work just because of a nightly lack of sleep until we do the research,” said Gordjinejad, a research scientist at Forschungsentrum Jülich Research Center in Germany.

Getty Images Creatine is thought to help protect the fetus from a lack of oxygen in the fetus (credit: Getty Images)

Gordjinejad found that the processing speed was much faster in the creatine group compared to the placebo group. Gordjinejad doesn't know exactly why, but he suspects that lack of sleep and cognitive tasks are because they place participants' neurons under stress.

“When there is a high energy demand from the cells, phosphocratin (which provides energy for a short effort) enters and functions like an energy reservoir,” says Gordijanehad, who explains that creatine in the diet can help this reserve be filled again.

If a cell requires a lot of energy for a short period of time, phosphocreatine can enter and act as an energy reserve, explains Gordjinejad.

Although Gordjinejad's research was small, he believes his findings show that creatine may help overcome the negative effects of sleep deprivation.

However, participants in the Gordjinejad study adopted 10 times the recommended daily creatine. They had 35G. (Don't try this at home.) This dose poses a risk to people with kidney problems, says Gordjinejad. In the general population, it can cause stomach pain.

Gordjinejad will be conducting similar trials that will give participants a lower dose. He hopes that in the future, creatine can be used in this way by people with unexpected periods of waking up, such as emergency service workers and students taking exams.

Getty Images Creatine is mainly stored in the muscle tissue and the brain, and helps to provide an easily accessible supply of energy (credit: Getty Images)

However, McMorris says this is because the studies he saw used a variety of different creatine supplement regimens. He also explains that much of the research relies on outdated cognitive tests. “We date back to the 1930s. They're way too easy. We don't push people enough,” he says.

However, McMorris says there is no sufficient evidence to draw a conclusion, but he believes it is an area worthy of more research.

Cognitive performance aside

One recent study involving 25,000 people has found that among participants age 52 and older, those with the highest level of creatine in their diet, each of which is 0.09g of creatine on average over two days. It is associated with a 14% reduction in cancer risk.

“One reason why creatine helps people with depression is that they are used to a considerable extent to the brain's energy production and use,” says Douglas Kalman, assistant professor of graduate sports nutrition at Florida International University. If creatine levels are low, this affects the brain's energy production, Neurotransmitter levels – A chemical signal that allows neurons to communicate with each other – he says. This can affect a person's mood.

The role of creatine throughout the life cycle is currently being studied

There are even a few studies that suggest that creatine can even help with chronic diseases. In 2023, Ostzic and colleagues from Novi Sad University in Serbia tested the effectiveness of creatine supplements. 19 patients with long Covid.

The researchers gave 4G creatine to half of the participants and placebo to the other half. They then monitored symptoms and levels of creatine in the brain and muscles. Six months later, the team found that those who received extra creatine had improved symptoms, including reduced brain fog and intensive disorders. The more severe the disease, the lower the level of creatine in the body was at the start of the study.

“The hypothesis was that the brain would deplete creatine levels under the stress of long COVID, which is a material that supplies important energy,” says Ostodic.

Creatine is not a long covid treatment, but Ostojic concludes, it can offer some benefits. But there's more to do. He wants to better understand the potential sex differences in play in terms of conditions such as creatine and long symbiotics.

Ostojic adds that women tend to lose more creatine through urine, and have lower levels of muscle mass compared to men. This is where most creatine is stored, so it makes sense that women generally have less creatine. “My preliminary feeling is that women with long covids may respond better to creatine supplementation. [than men]” he says.

Life cycle

Our body cells and tissues use creatine as an energy source at every stage of reproduction, says Stacey Ellery, an early career research fellow at NHMRC Peter Doherty at Monash University Australia. This results in sperm motility, uterine and placenta development, as well as fetal growth and breast milk.

Creatine may also play an important role in reducing damage caused by oxygen deficiency, says Elary. Fetus at birth, etc. Or in the uterus. Lack of oxygen, she explains, can limit the ability of cells to produce sufficient energy in important tissues such as the placenta and fetal brain, which can inhibit growth and affect long-term health. However, in the very short term, creatine can allow cells Releases energy without the need for oxygen.

“Creatine supplements can enhance the creatine that cells can use to produce energy during oxygen detachment,” says Ellary. “Think of it as something like charging a spare battery due to a power outage. Keeping your cells healthy reduces the risk of serious harm to your developing baby.”

Getty Images Creatine has become a popular supplement for people trying to build muscle, but for some people it may be beneficial for other reasons too (credit: Getty Images)

A recent study found that six out of 10 women did not consume the daily creatine intake recommended by the researchers.

During long and difficult labor, more creatine appears to be sent from the mother to the baby, and says that the level of creatine in the mother's blood is low During the last few months of pregnancy There is a higher incidence of stillbirth, premature births and smaller babies, which is associated with intensive care unit admission. However, it is unclear why this is the case and whether creatine supplementation would be helpful.

At the other end of the life cycle, creatine can also be useful for muscle health, as it develops sarcopenia, an age-related condition that reduces muscle strength and mass. “As people get older, the less muscle tension comes out,” says Kalman. “And research shows that creatine can help reduce the amount of sarcopenia.”

Risk of taking creatine Some people may benefit from supplementing creatine, but it can come with some Side effectsincluding fluid retention, muscle cramps, and nausea. Creatine is kidney or liver People taking problems or certain medications. Creatine is thought to be widely used Safe, well tolerated, with rare cases Like major adverse events related to supplements As liver failure.

Are we getting enough creatine?

Most people can get creatine through their diet, says Ostojic, but vegans may risk not getting enough.

Creatine is a naturally occurring compound in the body and means it is not defined as “essential.” Essential nutrients cannot be synthesized by the body, so they must be supplied from food. However, some researchers, including Ostojic, argue that creatine should be classified as semi-essential.

“Some studies suggest that people who don't take creatine from food have lower levels of muscle creatine, suggesting they can't reach the optimal point,” says Ostojic.

Creatine is not a silver bullet, he says, but he argues that it should be properly evaluated and evidence-based guidance should be given to the population.

Despite the focus of many research and lack of diets for many people, research on the health benefits of creatine throughout our lifetimes is still in its early stages.

However, researchers including Ellary hope that the growing academic interest in creatine will ultimately translate into public health benefits, so we can see which population groups will benefit from creatine supplements.

*All content in this column is provided with general information only and should not be treated as an alternative to the medical advice of your own physician or other medical professional. The BBC is not responsible for any diagnostics made by users based on the content of this site. The BBC is not responsible for the content of any external internet sites listed. nor endorse any commercial products or services mentioned or advised on any site. If you are in any way concerned about your health, always consult your own GP.