Virginia health officials confirm the second measles incident in Charlottesville
Measles outbreak: Who is at risk and who may not be immune to the virus
As measles spreads in the United States, here is who is at risk and who is immune from one of the most infectious viruses in the world.
- Virginia health officials confirmed the second measles incident in 2025. This is a teenager from the Northwest region who recently traveled internationally.
- Potential exposure locations in Charlottesville include the airport, several stores and UVA medical facilities between May 20 and 23.
- Potentially exposed and unvaccinated individuals should contact their healthcare provider immediately.
The Virginia Department of Health reported the state's second measles incident on May 23. The patient is a teenager (ages 13-17). Northwest Region Someone who recently traveled internationally. To protect family privacy, VDH does not provide any additional information about patients. Health officials are coordinating efforts to identify potential exposure.
Date, time and location of potential measles exposures in Virginia:
- Charlottesville Albemarle Airport on Tuesday, May 20th from 2:15pm to 5:30pm
- Play It Again Sports, located on the 1885 Seminole Trail in Charlottesville, Tuesday, May 20th, from 2:40pm to 5pm.
- Goodwill Store and Donation Center, 440 Gander Drive, Charlottesville, from 3:10pm to 5:30pm on Tuesday, May 20th.
- UVA Health Primary Care Riverside, 2335 Seminole Lane, Suite 200, Charlottesville, from 2:00 PM to 7:10 PM on Thursday, May 22nd.
- UVA Health University Medical Center Emergency Division, 1215 Lee St., Charlottesville, Friday, May 23rd, from 12am to 6am.
This is the second reported case in northwest Virginia in 2025. The first case was reported in. April. For the latest information on Virginia measles, please see Monthly Surveillance Reports for Reportable Illness.
What if I was in the above location on the specified day and time?
- If you receive two doses of a vaccine containing measles, or if you were born before 1957, you are protected and do not need to take action.
- If you have never received measles containing vaccines (measles, mumps, or rubella) [MMR] (available in other countries or measles only vaccines), you may be at risk of developing measles. Anyone who may have been exposed and is thought to be at risk of developing measles should contact their healthcare provider immediately.
- Individuals with non-immune disease may be eligible for post-exposure treatment. People who may be exposed and unimmune should contact their healthcare provider or Local Health Bureau Immediately adjust post-exposure prophylaxis administration.
- Beware of symptoms for 21 days from the date of potential exposure. If you notice symptoms of measles, you can quickly separate yourself by staying home. Contact your healthcare provider immediately. If you need to seek health care, call ahead before you go to the provider's office or emergency room to notify you that you may have been exposed to measles and ask your local health department to call. This call will help protect other patients and staff.
- Anyone with an immunocompromised condition should consult a health care provider if they have questions or develop symptoms.
- If you only received one dose of a vaccine containing measles, you are very likely to be protected and the risk of contracting measles from any of these exposures is very low. However, to achieve the highest level of protection, contact your healthcare provider about getting a second dose of vaccine.
measles It is a highly contagious disease that can easily spread into the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes. Measles symptoms are usually shown in two stages. In the first stage, most people have a fever of over 101 degrees, runny nose, watery red eyes, and cough. These symptoms usually begin 7-14 days after exposure. The second stage begins 3-5 days after symptoms begin, and the rash begins to appear on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. People with measles are transmitted four days before the rash appears, and then after the rash appears.
According to VDH, measles can be prevented through a safe and effective MMR vaccine. Two doses of vaccines will be administered to provide lifelong protection. Virginia has a high rate of measles vaccinations, with about 95% of kindergarten children being fully vaccinated against measles. However, infants who are too young to be vaccinated or unvaccinated are very susceptible to infection if they are exposed to measles. Internationally or Outbreak Settingsyou will need to receive one MMR vaccine before your trip. If you have any questions about the MMR vaccine, talk to your healthcare provider.
To check your vaccination status, please call your healthcare provider or request using your vaccination record VDH vaccination record request form. Virginia residents with additional questions about potential exposures can send an email [email protected] Or contact you Local Health Bureau.
Visit us for more information about measles www.vdh.virginia.gov/measles/
Monique Callello is a newsreader reporter. Story ideas are always welcome. I'll connect with her [email protected]. Support local journalism and subscribe to us newsleader.com.
