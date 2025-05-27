Health
Mite Safety: How to Protect Yourself and Your Pets as a Spike in Michigan's Tick-Bornant Disease
Detroit (Fox 2) – Spring is here! If you plan on spending time outside, learn about mites to protect yourself.
Mites can transmit Lyme disease and other diseases to both humans and pets.
In numbers:
According to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Lyme disease cases in the state have risen by 168% over the past five years. In 2020, the state recorded 452 cases of the disease. In 2024, the number was 1,215.
Cases of another tick-borne disease, anaplasmosis, have also increased almost five times over the past five years – from 17 cases in 2020 to 82 cases in 2024.
You're deeper:
Lyme disease caused by the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi is the most common tick-borne disease in Michigan, according to MDHHS. Anaplasmosis, caused by the phagocytosis of the bacterial anaplasma, is the second most common tick-borne disease, particularly in the northern part of the state, with an increasing number of cases.
What they are saying:
Experts encourage you to take steps to prevent mites from biting in the first place.
“Preventing mites bites is the best way to prevent mites-borne diseases, including Lyme disease and anaplasmosis,” said Dr. Natasha Baghdasalian, chief medical executive. “If you have a tick attached to your body, remove it immediately. Monitor your health and consult your healthcare provider if you experience fever, rash, muscle or joint pain or other symptoms, or if you suspect that you have a tick on for more than 24 hours.”
How does Lyme disease spread?
Black-leg mites, also known as deer mites, can spread Lyme disease during the nymph and adult stages. Adults can be seen in spring and fall, while nymphs are active in summer.
Usually, it is necessary to attach the tick to a person or animal for about 36-48 hours for the bacterial Borrelia burgdorfer.
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, these mites are located in both the upper and lower peninsula of wooded and grassy areas.
These mites usually have black legs about 1/8 inch long, with round black shields at the back of their heads.
What are the symptoms of Lyme disease?
Symptoms of Lyme disease usually appear 3-30 days after the bite, but on average it is 7 days.
Early symptoms in humans include rashes, fever and chills, headaches, and muscle or joint pain.
The rash, known as erythema immigrants, appears in about 70-80% of cases of Lyme disease. The rash may be warm, but according to the CDC, it usually doesn't cause itching or scarring. It can expand over time, sometimes reaching up to 12 inches or more.
This rash often looks like a bull, but it can also look different. According to MDHSS, the rash could be solid red, multiple red oval spots, or a red-blue mark with enlarged and clearing.
July 7, 2023, biting a man's forearm in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, experts predict a bad year for mites as the Canadian illness carries bug expands range. The prevalence of mites that could carry Lyme disease is expected to be higher than Eve
If you think you have Lyme disease, see your doctor as it is easy to treat early.
Untreated Lyme disease can present more symptoms over time. This includes severe headaches and neck pain or stiffness, drooping face, rashes in other parts of the body, arthritis (particularly the knee), heart movement pits, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, nerve pain, tingling or numbness, brain or myelitis.
Lyme disease in dogs can cause shepherds, swollen lymph nodes, swelling of joints, fatigue and loss of appetite, according to Cornell University. However, not all dogs exhibit symptoms.
Dogs can experience serious kidney problems if they are sick.
How is Lyme disease treated?
Lyme disease is treated with antibiotics.
If you are caught early, oral antibiotics are usually used for 2-4 weeks. Intravenous antibiotics are used for 2-4 weeks if they are caught later or if the disease is involved in the central nervous system.
Symptoms of IV-treated Lyme disease can last for some time beyond treatment.
Just like humans, dogs are treated with antibiotics.
sauce: This information comes from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
