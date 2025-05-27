



Roche plans to move new antibiotics to late-stage clinical trials after it has been shown that it could tackle a common superbug that has become resistant to other treatments, Financial Times say. If successful, it is the first new class of antibiotics that can kill Acinetobacter or other "gram-negative" bacteria that will be developed for over 50 years. Gram-negative bacteria are particularly difficult to treat as they have a second outer membrane and create a formidable barrier for drug crossing. The last new class of antibiotics approved to treat Gram-negative bacteria was in 1968. Roche will begin phase 3 exams of Zosurabalpin at the end of the year or early next year. Acinetobacter can cause life-threatening infections such as pneumonia and sepsis, and patients who are immune deficient due to cancer or other serious illnesses are particularly vulnerable. The trial will recruit approximately 400 patients from more than 100 sites around the world with the aim of approving narcotics until the end of the decade. Affordable Prices for Colorado Prescription Drugs have indicated they are planning to use the negotiated price of Medicare's autoimmune treatment Enbrel., Bloomberg Method I'm writing it. Board members said at the first rulemaking hearing on setting advanced payment limits for Amgen's top-selling drugs that Medicare's highest annual fair price in 2026 could potentially set a cap of over $30,000 per patient. However, the pharmaceutical industry has been warned against using Medicare prices to set payment caps. Amgen lost a legal battle in March. A US court judge ruled that the Colorado board could move forward with plans to place limits on drug prices, the first decision to support several states' controversial attempts to manage prescription drug spending.







