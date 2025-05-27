Mental health struggles like anxiety and depression are the most common complications of pregnancy. For many women, these manifest in the months after birth – a condition known as postpartum depression. However, for others, symptoms can begin early during pregnancy. It's almost the same as postpartum depression, but it's not something to talk about the mental health you experienced during pregnancy. National Mental Health correspondent Dr. Nicole Clark looked into it.

When Courtney Ginder became pregnant with her second child, she began to struggle to make it all day.

“I had to work, I had to take care of my daughter,” recalled Ginder. “You know, I had to do laundry and all this. All I wanted to do was lie down in the bed and sleep and do nothing.”

This pregnancy was a stark contrast to her first.

“But with my son, it was completely different from the beginning. I was exhausted with him. I was nauseated. I didn't want to eat anything.”

Ginder developed severe pelvic pain, making it difficult to get dressed and get in and out of the car in the morning. In addition, she was diagnosed with gestational diabetes.

Courtney Ginder began experiencing mental health symptoms during her second pregnancy ( Courtney Ginder)

“His pregnancy was extremely difficult for me,” she recalls.

Her first pregnancy was smooth, but she experienced postnatal depression after giving birth and sought support from Postnatal Support International. She currently works for the organization as a social media manager.

So, when she began to fall during her second pregnancy, she realized the symptoms. I knew something was wrong.

“My motivation was completely gone, completely. I just didn't enjoy things at all,” Ginder said.

Prenatal mental health struggles are often less talked about than postnatal, but they affect a significant portion.

“If you see people who are depressed during pregnancy and postnatal periods, about a third of those people are depressed before pregnancy, about a third is depressed during pregnancy, and about a third is depressed after birth,” explained Dr. Lauren Osborne, a germ psychiatrist at Weill Cornell Medicine.

She says fluctuating hormones can make pregnant women vulnerable to mental health struggles. Certain groups are particularly at risk.

“If you're very young, if you have low social support, if you're in a community with fewer resources, they all put people at greater risk,” Osborne said.

It can be difficult to tell if the symptoms you are experiencing are the result of pregnancy itself or a mental health condition. For example, fatigue and lace hearts can be present in both.

She says the best indicator is how symptoms affect a person's ability to function in their daily lives. “Can you do what you need to do in the time you were able to do it and with the same level of care you could do it?”

For Ginder, the weekly therapy sessions helped her focus on what she could control and reconstruct her negative thoughts. She also ended up increasing the dose of antidepressants she was already taking.

Ginder says treatment and medication helped her manager with her mental health during her pregnancy (Koteurney Ginder).

When it comes to drug therapy, experts say it can be very effective with changes in treatment and lifestyle, such as seeking exercise or social support. However, many people are reluctant to take medication while pregnant. She attributes part of it to stigma.

“One other reason is when I first started researching psychiatric drug use during pregnancy, a lot of those studies were really flawed,” she said.

According to Dr. Osborne, we now know that during pregnancy, the most prescribed medication, SSRI, is low. Early birth and what is called food waste syndrome are at a slight risk. There, the baby can be more frustrating in the first few weeks of life. However, untreated mental health conditions also pose risks.

“The risk of untreated depression is the risk of early births, with a smaller gestational period and a higher cortisol-born fetal risk, resulting in a higher stress hormone that is more responsive and then the child is at a higher risk of psychological disorders,” she explained.

And mothers also have great risks. Suicide and overdose are the biggest causes of pregnancy-related mother deaths in the United States.

Part of making help easier may be restructuring the way you think about your mental health condition.

“These are real illnesses, and complications of pregnancy, like you have pregnancy hypertension or gestational diabetes,” Osborne said.

“If that happens to you, you're not a bad parent,” Ginder said. “Nothing is wrong for you. It's temporary and can get better.”

It's a message she hopes those struggling will stay in their hearts.

If you or the person you care about may be suffering from postnatal depression or another perinatal mental health disorder, you can call the International Postnatal Support Helpline at 1-800-944-4773. postpartum.netor download Connect via the PSI mobile app to access support. ”