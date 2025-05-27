CDC stops recommendations for covid vaccines for children, pregnant women: Shot





. Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/Media News Group/Getty Images The federal government has removed the Covid-19 vaccine from its list of recommended shots for healthy pregnant women and children, federal health officials announced Tuesday. “As of today, we were unable to announce that the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been excluded from the CDC's recommended vaccination schedule,” announced Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services. Videos posted on x. “We are now one step closer to realizing President Trump's promise to make America healthy again.” This decision makes it much more difficult for parents to vaccinate their children and pregnant people to get shots, as insurance companies no longer pay for them. “Last year, the Biden administration urged healthy children to get yet another Covid shot despite the lack of clinical data to support their children's repetitive booster strategies,” Kennedy said. When announcing the decision, Kennedy was adjacent to Dr. Martin McCurry, Director of the Food and Drug Administration, and Dr. Jay Batacharya, Director of the National Institute of Health. “That's common sense and it's a good science,” Bhatacharya said. “There is no evidence that healthy children need it today, and most countries have stopped recommending it to their children,” McCurry added. This decision was clearly made without the usual input from an independent external advisor. Independent advisors are rethinking recommendations for the Covid vaccine, but Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Recommendations Advisory Committee on Vaccination Practices We are not planning to meet until later this month to make recommendations. In response to questions about the issue, Vianca N. Rodriguez Feliciano, news agency of the Ministry of Health and Human Services, shared the following statement: Since vaccines became available, the government has recommended shots for almost everyone, including children and pregnant people. Children do not tend to become seriously ill due to Covid, but especially in very young children, pregnant women High risk of serious complications From the virus. Pregnant women will also be vaccinated Protects newborn babiesalthough you cannot receive the vaccine, there is a very high risk of serious complications from the virus. “That's really bothering me,” says the doctor. Sean O'Learytold NPR that he will chair the American Academy of Pediatrics' Infectious Diseases Committee. “I think it's going to be confusing not only for parents, but for public health professionals and health professionals. This takes away the choice.” Dr. Stephen J. Freshman, president of the U.S. College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, said his organization was “very disappointed” with the removal of Covidshot recommendations during pregnancy. “OB-Gyns, who treat patients every day, have seen firsthand how dangerous Covid infection is for newborns who rely on maternal antibodies from vaccines during pregnancy and for protection,” he said in a statement. “Science has not changed. It's very clear that symbiotic infections during pregnancy can be devastating and lead to major obstacles.” The announcement will be in a week The administration has made changes that could be dramatically restricted Availability for the next round of Covid boosters. The government is currently asking for additional testing to use the vaccine for use by people other than those at high risk for Covid, as they are either over the age of 65 or have risk factors for other health issues.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/shots-health-news/2025/05/27/nx-s1-5413179/covid-vaccine-children-pregnant-rfk-cdc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos