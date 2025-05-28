People in the Charlottesville area may be exposed to measles





CHARLOTSVILLE, VA (WVIR) — The Charlottesville area is now warning people who may be at risk for measles. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has confirmed the second case of the year. This time we're a teenager from Central Virginia. If you visit any of the risk areas, you can access it below. “It's really important to ask for medical evaluations so that they can be tested.” VDH vaccine-preventive disease coordinator Meredith Robinson says measles begins with cold, fever and cough, then the rash begins and falls from the hairline. If you think you are experiencing measles, don't wait. “Infants and individuals who are immunocompromised are at the highest risk of measles complications,” Robinson said. If you are a parent or have a loved one with a weakened immune system, know what to look for and take action immediately. Measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccines provide strong protection, and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says it makes a big difference. “If you're fully vaccinated and you're exposed. You're considered protected against measles and immune,” Robinson said. Even if you have a shot, there's still a chance you'll still catch it. “The chances of developing a very small, very small measles can be very small, but that is most seen in individuals with longer exposure,” Robinson said. To stop the spread, VDH is working with health departments across the state. It tracks exposure and promotes prevention. “You can reach out to your healthcare provider or visit our website links to access the Virginia Vaccination Register,” Robinson said. According to VDH, even one case triggers a huge response behind the scenes. “There's just one measles case and there's such a massive response,” Robinson said. “We're working hard on the prevention side.” Virginia has a 95% measles vaccination rate, which is a very important condition, according to Robinson. If you were at UVA Health from 12am to 6am on Wednesday, May 23rd, you will be contacted. Other locations listed by VDH: Tuesday, May 20th, Charlottesville – Albemarle Airport Gate 3 and baggage request area from 2:15pm to 5:30pm

Play It Again Sports, located on the 1885 Seminole Trail in Charlottesville, Tuesday, May 20th, from 2:40pm to 5pm.

Goodwill Store and Donation Center, 440 Gander Drive, Charlottesville, from 3:10pm to 5:30pm on Tuesday, May 20th.

UVA Health Primary Care Riverside, 2335 Seminole Lane, Suite 200, Charlottesville, from 2pm to 7:10pm on Thursday, May 22nd.

UVA Health University Medical Center Emergency Division, 1215 Lee Street, Charlottesville, Wednesday, May 23rd, from 12am to 6am. Do you have any story ideas? Send me your news tips here. Copyright 2025 WVIR. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

