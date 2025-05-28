The world's first CRISPR therapy can “convert” treatments for rare genetic disorders, but the key challenges lie ahead

It is said to be an innovative technology, and its inventor won the Nobel Prize.

CRISPR gene editing is often simply referred to as CRISPR, and is a tool that allows scientists to accurately target and modify the human genome, modify mutations and potentially treat the genetic cause of the disease.

Earlier this month, scientists achieved important milestones using CRISPR technology. Rewrites the DNA of babies with rare genetic disorders.

A patient named KJ, now a 10 month old boy The first person in the world Receive personalized gene editing therapy normally.

The groundbreaking case, led by scientists and doctors at the University of Pennsylvania and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, is Featured in the New England Journal of Medicine.

KJ Muldoon was born from a rare metabolic disease known as severe carbamoyl phosphate synthetase 1 (CPS1) deficiency. (Children's Hospital in Philadelphia via Chloe Dawson/AP))

Shortly after he was born, KJ was diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening genetic disorder called CPS1 deficiency, affecting only one in 1.3 million babies.

This disorder is caused by mutations in genes that affect the ability of a person to properly metabolize proteins, resulting in toxic levels of ammonia accumulated in the body.

Unlike other CRISPR treatments designed to be used in multiple people with the same disorder, KJ's treatment was customized to correct mutations that cause his specific disease.

Loading…

“This is a major advancement in the ability to modify human genes,” said John Lasco, a hematologist and gene therapy researcher who was not involved in the study.

It's too early to know if TheCRISPR treatment will work in the long term, but researchers say it can provide a blueprint for developing customized gene editing therapies for others with rare diseases.

“KJ is just one patient, but I hope he is the first to benefit from a methodology that can be expanded to suit the needs of individual patients,” said Lebecca Ahrens-Nicklas of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The science of rewriting KJ's DNA

High levels of ammonia caused by CPS1 deficiency in KJ can cause serious damage to the brain and liver, and even prove to be fatal.

The best treatment available for this condition is liver transplant, but only about half of babies with CPS1 deficiency live long enough to receive it.

Diseases like KJ are the result of one false DNA letter in the human genome. (About Plush: Warren Umar))

Scientists at the University of Pennsylvania were investigating gene editing therapy for similar genetic disorders, but when KJ was diagnosed they immediately recruited and created a treatment to correct his-specific mutations.

To do this, they used a “genetic engineering trick,” called CRISPR-based editing, a second-generation CRISPR tool, said Marco Herold, head of the blood cancer and immunotherapy lab at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute.

“The researchers identified it via [genome] “The mutation sequences as a result of changes in DNA bases,” Professor Herold, who was not involved in the study, said. He told the health report.

The DNA sequence consists of four different “letters” that represent different chemical bases. The order of these letters or bases determines the genetic information carried in DNA.

“[CRISPR technology] Scan the DNA and run until all the characters encounter the wrong characters. You can program it to find this,” Professor Herold said.

Unlike traditional CRISPR drugs that bind to and cleave target DNA to repair silence or problematic genes, the base editor converts target DNA from one letter to another.

“In this case, the letter was A and had to be changed to G… and that led to repairs,” said Professor Herold, a research focused on screening and editing for CRISPR.

Drug therapy was fed intravenously and encapsulated in fatty lipid nanoparticles, helping to enter KJ hepatocytes without breaking down. (Unsplash: Insung Yoon))

KJ not only had a very restrictive diet since birth, but was also receiving medication to remove ammonia from the blood, but was given a small initial dose of novel gene editing therapy at 7 months of age. For the next two months he received two more infusions at a higher level.

Since his treatment, he has eaten a full protein diet and only consumed half of his regular drugs. This is a sign that treatment has at least partially reversed the illness.

“KJ needs to be monitored carefully for the rest of his life, but our initial discoveries are extremely promising,” Dr. Ahrens-Nicklas said.

Professor Rasko, chairman of the federal government's advisory committee on Gene Technology, said the speed at which the drug was developed was “extraordinary.” However, he emphasized that longer follow-up is needed to assess its safety and efficacy and determine whether additional doses are required.

“These are very early days,” Professor Lasco said.

“Everything looks great, but let's wait a year and see what's going on.”

New Gene Editing Therapy Route

It is estimated that there are over 5,000 genetic diseases, although rare individually, affecting hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

CRISPR explained Gene editing technology and how it works.

In Australia, approximately 2 million people (8% of the population) live with rare diseases, with 80% of whom have genetic causes.

However, the lack of economic incentives for pharmaceutical companies to develop drugs in very rare circumstances led to a lack of effective treatment, Professor Rasko said.

“Of the more than 5,000 rare genetic diseases, there are specific treatments for less than 5 percent,” he said.

“ There are incredibly important, unmet medical needs. “

Until recently, Peter Marks, responsible for overseeing gene therapy regulation for the US Food and Drug Administration, described KJ's therapy as a potential “transformation” for the treatment of rare genetic diseases.

“Not all rare diseases are subject to a gene editing approach, but there may be thousands to thousands of diseases that can be treated through an approach similar to those described,” he wrote New England Journal of Medicine Editorial.

Although KJ's treatment targeted his specific mutations, Dr. Marks said that the same technology could be adapted and “customized” to correct other rare genetic mutations, reducing the cost and complexity of developing new drugs.

Professor John Lasco is the chairman of the federal government's genetic technology advisory committee. (supply))

Professor Herold agreed that the same approach could be taken to treat other diseases caused by a single mutation, as only the instructions of CRISPR must be changed.

“But if you have multiple mutations, there are many diseases that are made up of four, five, six mutations, and that's going to be difficult,” he said.

“We're not there yet, but we're working on this.”

The important issues lie ahead

Despite the promising results seen in the case of KJ, there are several important challenges that need to be addressed before expanding and expanding personalized gene editing.

For one, it is more difficult to develop treatments that may be successful in parts of the body other than the liver where the KJ mutation occurs, and further research is needed.

“Because the liver is like a big sieve that treats poisons, toxins and produces hormones and other proteins… lipid nanoparticles [which encase the gene-editing products] Professor Lasco said.

ABC Health on Instagram Feed Follow @Abchealth on Instagram. Here we share myth-breaking and practical and clever health advice.

Although KJ's treatment was a proof of concept “breathtakingly impressive,” he added that replicating and adapting it for other patients remains resource intensive.

“Every time you do this, you need to change the guide DNA, you need to change the technology. It needs to be quality controlled. You have to pass some form of regulatory approval.

A more established therapeutic approach (rather than modifying) called gene-additive therapy, which involves introducing working copies of genes, has been “scientific and medical successes,” but has been “economic failures” to date, Professor Rasko said.

“Companies valued at billions of dollars have had to leave because they can't recover the costs without charging millions of dollars for these genetic therapies,” he said.

“ Overcoming economic challenges is a major barrier. “

But he said the speed of development and innovation in the field of gene editing — which might help solve some of the challenges — was “great.”

“We can't catch up.”

Listen to all the stories Radio National and Subscribe to Health Report Podcast more.