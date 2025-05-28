You may be sucking in nearly 70,000 plastic particles each year, and that's what it means for your health here

The invisible plastic in the air is infiltrating our bodies and our cities. Scientists reveal an overview of urgent health risks and bold solutions for a cleaner and safer future.

study: Air pollution and health impacts: a focus on microplastics and nanoforming strategies. Image credit: 5Gyres image courtesy of Oregon State University

Recent review articles published in the journal Ecotoxicity and environmental safetyresearchers discussed the sources of aerial microplastics and nanoplastics, detection methods, health impacts, and mitigation strategies.

Microplastics and nanoplastics are increasingly common in urban atmospheric particulate matter, pose serious health risks through environmental exposure and inhalation. Experts warn that urgent care is needed to understand its distribution and implement effective public health policies to mitigate their impact.

The presence of aerial plastic

Microplastics (less than 5 mm) and nanoplastics (less than 1 μm) occur from failure of large plastic items and are commonly found in urban and industrial areas. These particles can be inhaled, ingested or absorbed by the skin and can contribute to oxidative stress. inflammationand the onset of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disorders.

Recent studies have detected microplastics in human blood, lung tissue and vascular plaques. In urban areas like Zhengzhou and Guangzhou, PM2.5-bound microplastics are particularly common, and are of concern due to their ability to penetrate deeply into the respiratory system. Microplastics are becoming more prevalent in these cities, highlighting the urban idiosyncraticity of this issue.

Indoor air contains higher concentrations than outdoor air, especially in spaces with synthetic textiles and carpets. The average person sucks in about 69,000 plastic particles a year, and indoor exposure is estimated to play the dominant role. This review points out that this estimate is based on daily inhalation of approximately 190 microplastic particles per person.

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)-based microplastics and nanoplastics are particularly concerning due to their ability to adsorb other contaminants, such as nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide. This adsorption is driven primarily by electrostatic and dispersion forces, and depends on the polarity and atomic composition of the contaminants, and the adsorption capacity of PET is comparable to that of carbon-based and metal surfaces.

These adsorbed contaminants can increase the toxicity of plastics in the air and the sustainability of the environment, making them effective carriers of not only independent contaminants but other harmful substances.

Sources and distribution patterns

Aerial particle plastic comes from a variety of sources. Urban and industrial areas, marine environments and indoor spaces all contribute to their existence. Common types include polystyrene, polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Environmental factors such as UV exposure, wind patterns, and seasonal changes also influence their richness and dispersion.

Fiber fiber is the main source of indoor microplastics. Activities such as wearing and washing synthetic clothes release small fibers into the air. In particular, fleece and interlock fabrics flow particles small enough to inhale.

Degraded plastic debris such as roadside dust, tire wear and landfill leachate and abrasion from non-excrete traffic-related substances contribute further to outdoor concentrations, creating a complex, multifaceted contaminating landscape.

Health risks and biological effects

Inhaled microplastics and nanoplastics can penetrate deep into the respiratory ducts, where they can cause inflammation, cell damage and long-term health problems. Studies on human lung and airway cells exposed to microplastics, particularly polypropylene, polyamides, and tire wear particles, have shown that cell survival is reduced and inflammatory markers are increased.

In organoid models, nylon fibers disrupt the expression of genes such as Hoxa5, which are important for lung development. Other studies suggest that microplastics can interfere with immune responses.

In a mouse model of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19), microplastics altered important inflammatory and immune signaling pathways. Additionally, some nanoplastics have caused mitochondrial dysfunction and feroptosis, a type of cell death in lung cells. When combined with diesel exhaust, it enhances the inflammatory effect.

Exposure during pregnancy also raises concerns. In rats, maternal exposure to polystyrene nanoplastics caused cardiovascular dysfunction in both mothers and fetals. Microplastics have been discovered in humans in lung tissue, bronchoalveolar lavage fluid, and even the brain.

Lung biopsies in 11 of the 13 patients included primarily polypropylene, PET, and microplastics. Samples from adults and children, particularly urban residents and smokers, revealed the presence of synthetic fibers containing polyacrylic and polyester.

Perhaps most surprising, microplastics have been found in human carotid plaques and olfactory bulbs, suggesting a possible link between plastic contamination and neurological or cardiovascular disease. In one study of 304 patients, the presence of microplastics in carotid plaques was associated with a four-fold increase in the risk of myocardial infarction, stroke, or death.

Detection and measurement

This review highlights advances in detection technologies, including Fourier transform infrared (FTIR) and Raman spectroscopy, scanning electron microscopy (SEM/EDX), mass spectroscopy, and real-time site measurements with machine learning. However, this review also highlights the importance of developing standardized, rapid real-time/online measurement techniques for aerial environments and nanoplasty, particularly for urban environments where PM2.5 bonded plastics are the biggest concern. These methods allow for the sensitive and rapid detection of microplastics and nanoplastics in the air, but standardization and affordability remain a challenge.

Solutions and research pathways

Given the extent of plastic pollution in the air and its potential health impact, the need for target mitigation strategies is urgent. Reducing plastic production and improving waste management is an essential first step.

Advanced air and water filtration technologies such as coagulation, aggregation and highly efficient particulate air filters can help reduce environmental exposure. However, the review states that proper disposal and management of collected microplastics, such as those captured with HEPA filters, is essential to prevent re-entry into the environment.

Toxicological studies should continue to investigate how particle size, shape, and chemical composition affect biological effects. Meanwhile, it is necessary, along with faster and more affordable detection techniques for atmospheric microplastics and nanoplastics, as well as standardized sampling protocols that allow for research and regional comparisons.

Bioremediation technology is also promising. Using algae, fungi and bacteria to break down plastics in air and water systems could provide a sustainable solution. Similarly, integration of nanotechnology and advanced oxidation processes into existing filtration systems could improve their efficiency.

Policymakers need to implement proper disposal of plastic waste, particularly particles captured from air filters and wastewater systems, to tighten regulations on single-use plastics and prevent them from re-entering the environment. It also plays a key role to promote biodegradable alternatives and sustainable production practices.

Public education is another important factor. Integrating plastic pollution awareness into school curriculum and launching outreach campaigns aimed at consumers, industry and policymakers can encourage behavioral changes, such as reducing plastic use and improving recycling habits.

Finally, interdisciplinary collaboration is essential. Gathering experts in toxicology, public health, materials science and engineering can accelerate innovation and develop comprehensive, scalable solutions that address complex challenges. A global research network and dedicated funding can further support this collective effort.

This review highlights that long-term health impacts, particularly in vulnerable populations such as children and pregnant women, are not yet fully understood and remain a priority for future research.

Conclusion

Airborne microplastics and nanoplastics represent the growth of environmental and health challenges. The ability to carry toxic substances, penetrate deep within the human body, and contribute to chronic diseases underscores the urgency of a coordinated response.

Through scientific innovation, policy reform and public engagement, society can begin to address this invisible but serious threat. An integrated collaborative approach is essential to protect both human health and the planetary ecosystem.