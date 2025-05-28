The writer is a science commentator

This month's news First medical care – Infants receiving personalized gene therapy for rare, life-threatening diseases are a number of important milestones. It gives some hope to young patients and their families who are otherwise facing a bleak future. Three in ten people with rare genetic conditions die before they turn five.

It shines a spotlight on rare diseases. It attracts less attention than common killers such as cancer and heart disease. These conditions are individually rare, but collectively common, affecting 3.5 million people in the UK alone.

However, it also sends an important message about the value of basic and translational scientific research. The work that led to this breakthrough to repair failed genes using “genetic scissors” began at a laboratory pursuing basic science and was later adapted for treatment. When protecting future breakthroughs, governments must recognize and protect pipelines that lead to real-world benefits from curious investigations.

Illness is considered “rare” in the WHO region if it affects less than 1 in 2,000 people (in the US, it can be classified slightly differently in the US as it affects less than 200,000 people nationwide). Approximately 80% of these conditions have a genetic component. Other causes include infections and cancer. It is believed that there are over 7,000 different rare diseases affecting 300 million people around the world. There is no treatment for most of these disorders.

One patient, a little boy called KJ, was born last year with a genetic mutation that meant his liver could not handle ammonia, a waste of protein digestion. Toxic accumulation can damage organs, including the brain. Half of the patients die in childhood.

KJ was considered too vulnerable to liver transplantation. Pennsylvania researchers sought permission from their parents to try CRISPR gene editing, which can be used to add or remove genes. They developed potential gene therapy to correct mutations. After animal testing and rapid regulatory approval, scientists administered twice to KJ eight months ago. His health has improved and his medications have decreased, but he will need lifelong surveillance.

Sarah Wynn is the CEO of Unique, a British charity that supports families affected by rare chromosomes and genetic disorders, praised the study but warned against the hype. “There is great excitement in the rare disease community because many of these conditions did not have treatment or treatment,” Wynn told me. “But… there are a lot of people we haven't been able to diagnose yet.”

Geneticist Wynn suffered from several miscarriages before discovering that her husband had a rare mutation (the couple had three children after that, two of whom have a mutation). She explains that there is a small genetic difference of about 5mn that distinguishes us from each other. Some are inherited, others are random mutations. Some have no identifiable effects. Some, like hair colour, contribute to the traits that make us different.

However, as in the case of KJ, mutations can slow development or cause harm. Children with suspected genetic status can measure genomic sequences, but Winn points out that “the tricky bit is interpreting the sequence.” Genetic knowledge is still evolving, and many abnormal mutations have not yet been catalogued.

Approximately 40% of people undergoing genome sequencing are diagnosed. For those lucky, it can refer to treatment. News of inherited mutations can also help with future family planning. For the other 60%, DNA can be stored in the hope that the diagnosis may reveal itself later.

Research, including deciphering developmental disorders, a study of 14,000 families in the UK and Ireland, has steadily published new disorders. The 100,000 Genomes project is also contributing. Wynn captures the full range of global variation in the reference genome used in diagnosis, as diversity in genetic data is important.

Meanwhile, KJ's treatment began with the work of Jennifer Dudona and Emmanuel Charpentier. In their journal article, the scientists and doctors who treated KJ recognized several grants from the National Institutes of Health, allowing them to translate their innovative findings into gene therapy.

The NIH is currently being abducted by the Trump administration. As a result, we can only speculate that future health promotion will be lost.