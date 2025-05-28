How to carry spuds and what to do with wardl are signs of health

Analysis: If you can balance on one foot while brushing your teeth, carry a spud bag over the stairs and name 20 animals in 30 seconds.

by Katherine Norton, Limerick University and Grain Haze, Limerick University

Aging is inevitable, but aging is something we can influence. It's not just the number of candles on your birthday cake – it's the balance and memory for carrying the cake to remember whether you have puffs to blow them off, why you're celebrating.

As we get older, Our bodies change. Muscle mass contracts, bones become weaker, and reaction times slower. But that doesn't mean we are destined for the future of all walking frames and daytime television. What aging is not about maintaining wrinkle-free things. It is to stay independent, mobile, mentally sharp and socially connected.

With Claire Byrne from today's RTé Radio 1, are classic conductors breaking the key to healthy aging?

In gerontology, There is a proverb: We want to add life to years, not years of life. It means focusing on quality – it means you can do what you like, move freely, think clearly, enjoy the time with others. There is no definition of all sizes, but some simple home tests can give you a good idea. No need for a flashy lab – toothbrush, stopwatch, a sense of humor.

balance

One fun (and surprisingly useful) way to test your balance is to stand on one leg while brushing your teeth. If you can do this for more than 30 seconds (open your eyes), it is a great sign of lower half strength, coordination and posture stability.

Research in 2022 Found Those who were unable to balance for 10 seconds on one foot were compared to those who were compared with those who had a 84% higher risk of death at a median follow-up of seven years. So balance is like a superpower for healthy aging. It reduces falls, supports mobility, and improves at all ages.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rgtszn4sfra

grip

Grip strength is more than just opening the bottle. That's Powerful indicator Predicting overall health, heart health, cognitive function, and even death risk. Research Show With every 5kg reduction in grip strength, The risk of death It rose 16% from all causes.

Use a hand dynam meter (many gyms and clinics have them) to test grip strength, or simply pay attention to daily tasks. Will it be difficult to open a bottle, carry groceries, or use tools?

The feat of feet from the floor

Can I sit on the floor and get up without using my hands? This test is a true measure of lower body strength and flexibility, and is essential to reduce the risk of daily activities and falls. If you can do it, you're in great shape.

From Brendan O'Connor Show at RTéRadio1, Professor Niall Moyna from DCU on how to age your body

If it's too difficult, try sitting. Use a chair (without arms) to see how many Sitting transition It can be done in 30 seconds. This task is a good measure Lower limb function, balance, and strengthyou can also predict people You are at risk of falling and Cardiovascular issues.

Psychological sharpness

Cognitive function can be measured in all kinds of complex ways, but some basic home tests are amazing. Try naming as many animals as possible in 30 seconds. Less than 12 may be showing concern. Beyond 18 is a good sign. Spell “World” backwards or recall a short list of three items in a few minutes. This skill is an important strategy Enhances the memory of elderly people.

Challenge with puzzles, Sudoku, Word Or learn new skills. These types of “verbal flow ency” and memory recall tests are easy ways to find early changes in brain health, but don't panic if there's an occasional gap. Everybody sometimes forgets where they leave the key.

From the business of RTéRadio1, Liam Geraghty meets the Crossword Puzzle Maker.

Lifestyle is important

There are no magic bullets that age well, but if they exist, it will probably be a combination of exercise, diet, sleep and social connection.

some The most researched strategy include:

Daily Movements: Walking, resistance training, swimming and Tai Chi keep your muscles and bones strong, supporting balance and heart health.

Healthy diet: a Mediterranean style meal – Rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, fish, olive oil and nuts, associated with improved brain and heart health.

sleep: 7-9 hours of quality sleep support memory, immunity, mood.

Connection: Some studies I'll suggest That loneliness is just as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Please continue to engagejoin the club, volunteer, or call friends.

If you can balance on one foot while brushing your teeth, carry a spud bag up the stairs and you're under pressure on 20 animals, it's going very well. If not, that's fine, these are skills that can be built over time. Aging means taking a positive approach to health. It's about making small and consistent choices that lead to better mobility, clearer thinking, and richer social connections.

So try the one-leg toothbrush challenge tonight. Your future self may appreciate you – especially if they still have all the teeth.

Dr. Katherine Norton Associate Professor Nutrition for Sports & Exercises Limerick University. She's the original Research Ireland Winner. Dr. Grahamo HayesAssistant Professor of Exercise Physiology at the Faculty of Physical Education and Sports Science (PESS). Limerick University. This article was originally published conversation.

The views expressed here are those of the author and do not represent or reflect those of RTé.