Health
How to carry spuds and what to do with wardl are signs of health
Analysis: If you can balance on one foot while brushing your teeth, carry a spud bag over the stairs and name 20 animals in 30 seconds.
by Katherine Norton, Limerick University and Grain Haze, Limerick University
Aging is inevitable, but aging is something we can influence. It's not just the number of candles on your birthday cake – it's the balance and memory for carrying the cake to remember whether you have puffs to blow them off, why you're celebrating.
As we get older, Our bodies change. Muscle mass contracts, bones become weaker, and reaction times slower. But that doesn't mean we are destined for the future of all walking frames and daytime television. What aging is not about maintaining wrinkle-free things. It is to stay independent, mobile, mentally sharp and socially connected.
You must have consent to load this RTE player contentUse RTE-Player to set cookies on your device and manage additional content that can collect data about your activity. Please review the details and accept it to load the content.Manage your settings
With Claire Byrne from today's RTé Radio 1, are classic conductors breaking the key to healthy aging?
In gerontology, There is a proverb: We want to add life to years, not years of life. It means focusing on quality – it means you can do what you like, move freely, think clearly, enjoy the time with others. There is no definition of all sizes, but some simple home tests can give you a good idea. No need for a flashy lab – toothbrush, stopwatch, a sense of humor.
balance
One fun (and surprisingly useful) way to test your balance is to stand on one leg while brushing your teeth. If you can do this for more than 30 seconds (open your eyes), it is a great sign of lower half strength, coordination and posture stability.
Research in 2022 Found Those who were unable to balance for 10 seconds on one foot were compared to those who were compared with those who had a 84% higher risk of death at a median follow-up of seven years. So balance is like a superpower for healthy aging. It reduces falls, supports mobility, and improves at all ages.
grip
Grip strength is more than just opening the bottle. That's Powerful indicator Predicting overall health, heart health, cognitive function, and even death risk. Research Show With every 5kg reduction in grip strength, The risk of death It rose 16% from all causes.
Use a hand dynam meter (many gyms and clinics have them) to test grip strength, or simply pay attention to daily tasks. Will it be difficult to open a bottle, carry groceries, or use tools?
The feat of feet from the floor
Can I sit on the floor and get up without using my hands? This test is a true measure of lower body strength and flexibility, and is essential to reduce the risk of daily activities and falls. If you can do it, you're in great shape.
From Brendan O'Connor Show at RTéRadio1, Professor Niall Moyna from DCU on how to age your body
If it's too difficult, try sitting. Use a chair (without arms) to see how many Sitting transition It can be done in 30 seconds. This task is a good measure Lower limb function, balance, and strengthyou can also predict people You are at risk of falling and Cardiovascular issues.
Psychological sharpness
Cognitive function can be measured in all kinds of complex ways, but some basic home tests are amazing. Try naming as many animals as possible in 30 seconds. Less than 12 may be showing concern. Beyond 18 is a good sign. Spell “World” backwards or recall a short list of three items in a few minutes. This skill is an important strategy Enhances the memory of elderly people.
Challenge with puzzles, Sudoku, Word Or learn new skills. These types of “verbal flow ency” and memory recall tests are easy ways to find early changes in brain health, but don't panic if there's an occasional gap. Everybody sometimes forgets where they leave the key.
You must have consent to load this RTE player contentUse RTE-Player to set cookies on your device and manage additional content that can collect data about your activity. Please review the details and accept it to load the content.Manage your settings
From the business of RTéRadio1, Liam Geraghty meets the Crossword Puzzle Maker.
Lifestyle is important
There are no magic bullets that age well, but if they exist, it will probably be a combination of exercise, diet, sleep and social connection.
some The most researched strategy include:
Daily Movements: Walking, resistance training, swimming and Tai Chi keep your muscles and bones strong, supporting balance and heart health.
Healthy diet: a Mediterranean style meal – Rich in whole grains, fruits, vegetables, fish, olive oil and nuts, associated with improved brain and heart health.
sleep: 7-9 hours of quality sleep support memory, immunity, mood.
Connection: Some studies I'll suggest That loneliness is just as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Please continue to engagejoin the club, volunteer, or call friends.
What's well aging isn't about maintaining wrinkle-free – it's about being independent, mobile, mentally sharp, and socially connected
If you can balance on one foot while brushing your teeth, carry a spud bag up the stairs and you're under pressure on 20 animals, it's going very well. If not, that's fine, these are skills that can be built over time. Aging means taking a positive approach to health. It's about making small and consistent choices that lead to better mobility, clearer thinking, and richer social connections.
So try the one-leg toothbrush challenge tonight. Your future self may appreciate you – especially if they still have all the teeth.
Follow RTéBrain Storm whatsapp and Instagram More stories and updates
Dr. Katherine Norton Associate Professor Nutrition for Sports & Exercises Limerick University. She's the original Research Ireland Winner. Dr. Grahamo HayesAssistant Professor of Exercise Physiology at the Faculty of Physical Education and Sports Science (PESS). Limerick University. This article was originally published conversation.
The views expressed here are those of the author and do not represent or reflect those of RTé.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rte.ie/brainstorm/2025/0528/1515328-ageing-health-tips-exercises-balance-mental-sharpness-grip-muscles/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dozens of wounded pistols in Israel as the crowd is overflowing the Gaza support area, UN said | BBC News
- Donald Trump says Golden Dome would cost Canada 61 billion US dollars
- Pakistan slame The “inflammatory monologue” of Modi, urges India to honor the international order – Pakistan
- Byu Voetbal lands former Oregon signor Alai Kalaniuvalu
- A series of earthquakes hit Manibur
- Trump forgives Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to banking fraud and tax crimes
- Nigel Farage joins seven points in advance on work in the red wall while the support of the reform increases
- Unveiled: English ladies cricket becomes match-fixing target
- Gaza Hunger stimulates chaos on the first day of the help distribution effort supported by the United States
- Donald Trump offers the protection of the defense of the free golden dome of Canada if it abandons sovereignty
- The Shashi Tharoor Attack Congress to rent the PM Modi for Operation Sindoor
- The enormous improvement of the huge mobile signal in the countryside is now covering the area larger than 66,000 soccer pitches.