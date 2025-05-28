Teal CEO Kara Egan talks about FDA approval for screening for home neck cancer

FDA There is a green light The first home device to help screen for cervical cancer – no need for stirrups, mirrors, or nasty little stories.

Made by women's medical company Teal Health, the device is a cane with a sponge-like finish that patients can use to self-collect vaginal samples. The service also includes virtual visits with teal providers, where follow-up care is required, and discuss history before receiving your device before receiving it.

Samples will be mailed to the lab for primary human papillomavirus (HPV) testing, the American Cancer Society's recommended method of neck cancer screening (as an alternative to the scary Pap smear). Low accuracy test. )

As co-founder and CEO Kara Egan said, “It's not a 'pup smear from the house.' Because you shouldn't do a pup smear anymore. You should do a primary HPV [testing]. ”

a US-based research Teal's cane proved to be as effective as the tests the doctor had done.

Hope is hopeful that patients are more willing to take the test when they can do so themselves from home. Currently, one in four patients are not up to date in screening; 2022 Survey Of the 20,557 women, most of whom missed the screening didn't know they needed to get them.

Ahead of the device's planned California rollout in June, Egan spoke to Healthcare about the importance of its approval and the company's future plans.

This interview has been compiled for length and clarity.

We have been testing for cervical cancer for decades. Why do you think no one invented the home collection method quickly?

I think the biggest reason is that women have never asked if they want something better.

And then there's the technical component… when you were just looking at the Pap smear, you had to get the neck cells, and it's really difficult. Primary HPV can also be performed in the same way with vaginal cells.

How did you design your cane?

As for the cane, we made sure it was comfortable and we could actually collect appropriate samples.

It feels like someone has a little of your hand… Most women have negative consequences, but for a few who have positive consequences, how does it feel? Do you feel like you have the information you need? And can you talk to your provider immediately to understand your next step? And we made all of that journey.

How does the insurance company respond?

We are a network on the telehealth side and then you start working together [insurers] Go through the FDA and cover the complete one. But what we say is that it was really positive. Even before the FDA, we have many large public payers actively reaching out to us. [approval]understand how it works and make sure you can get it for your members. So we are now negotiating to cover this nationwide without cost sharing.

It will be released in California in June. How are you preparing to manufacture and distribute canes after that?

We encourage everyone to join the waiting list, no matter what your situation is, as how you move to other states and start dealing with other states is done through the waiting list. Initially, we start to start smaller… We want to make sure everything is perfect from the perspective of the experience on the TeleHealth platform side. So, you start with hundreds of places in the first few months, and the idea is that you can scale quickly. All our manufacturing, all our lab partners can handle hundreds of thousands, if not millions [of patients].

How did receiving the designation of an FDA breakthrough device affect the development and approval process of the wand?

That was the FDA breakthrough [based on] Already wrapped and exceptional clinical trial data. So it didn't affect development, but placed us on what was considered a high-speed truck by the FDA. It was amazing. The FDA was very responsive. We interacted with them almost every day.

Are you investing in a specific marketing or awareness campaign?

We are working on an education campaign…I think education happens in its own right, as we are drawn to the fact that everyone wants a better way. [to test]. Finding an appointment with a doctor is difficult. Finding your work and childcare time is difficult. And whether it's painful to you or simply violated and offensive, the experience itself is not positive.