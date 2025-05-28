A new variant of Covid-19 could be driving cases in some parts of the world.





COVID-19 Case Study It's rising again as new variants begin to circulate in some parts of the world. The World Health Organization said Wednesday Increase in cases It is mainly located in the eastern Mediterranean, Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific region. Airport Screening In the US We detected new variants of travelers arriving at destinations in California, Washington, Virginia and New York from these regions. The new variant is called NB.1.8.1. It arrives as the official US stance on Covid-19 vaccination is changing. Tuesday, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announcement That Covid-19 shot is no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant women. This has been quickly questioned by several public health experts. The growing new variants worldwide reached almost 11% of the reported sequence samples by mid-May. Who would designate it as a “surveillance variant”; Low public health risks at the world level The current vaccines are expected to remain effective. The WHO said some Western Pacific countries have reported an increase in community cases and hospitalizations, but so far there is nothing to suggest that the disease associated with the new variant is more severe compared to other variants. The variant, called Lp.8.1, is currently the dominant version of the US and the world. ___ The Associated Press School of Health Sciences is supported by the Howard Hughes Medical Institution's Science and Education Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. AP is solely responsible for all content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Technology/wireStory/new-variant-covid-19-driving-cases-parts-world-122273680 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

