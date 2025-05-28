Can plasma exchange therapy help you live longer?





Human blood can accumulate potentially damaged particles that can be washed away. Some anti-aging influencers, together with a small number of scientists, believe that exchanging plasma in a person's blood can slow biological aging. Plasma exchange is an established treatment for certain blood disorders, autoimmune diseases, and neurological conditions, and is usually covered by insurance if deemed medically necessary. It is not covered for anti-aging purposes. One of the first trials examining plasma exchange for human anti-aging was recently published in the journal Aging Cell. The New York Times reports This study provides early evidence that even in otherwise healthy people, it may be possible to slow the biological decay that results with age. A small study of 42 participantsthe average age was 65 years, and people who received plasma exchange therapy for several months found lower blood concentrations of biological compounds that accumulate with age compared to the control group. The test was sponsored by Circulate Health, a plasma exchange startup. Still, many other scientists studying plasma exchange are skeptical. The benefits of anti-aging for healthy individuals have not been proven in large clinical trials, and by absorbing blood and adding plasma, it may put patients at risk of unnecessary medical complications without clear reward. During treatment, the machine separates the plasma from the blood and disposes it, replaces it with donor plasma or alternative fluids, and returns the blood to the patient. Alternatives often contain a mixture of saline and protein. In some cases, antibodies or drug infusions can be added to boost the immune system and combat certain diseases. Usually, each session takes several hours. Hospitals use plasma exchange to remove particles that speed up the disease progression, such as antibodies that attack a patient's nervous system in multiple sclerosis. However, advocates of procedures that improve health and lifespan say it can be used to remove inflammatory antibodies and proteins that can promote biological aging. As most studies on the anti-aging benefits of plasma exchange are done in animals, findings are not necessarily passed on to humans, says Caroline Alquist, interim co-director at the University of Cincinnati's Hoxworth Blood Center, noting that it will not be passed on to humans. Also, To date, human research has focused on patients who already suffer from age-related diseases. Read open questions from this latest study, as reported in The New York Times.

