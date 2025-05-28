



ILEXX / ISTOCK Taxis Pharmaceuticals announced yesterday that it had received a three-year, $2.9 million grant from the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and has developed a new treatment for multidrug resistance (MDR) goNorrhea. Taxi will use this fund to advance research and development efforts on dihydrofolate reductase inhibitors (DHFRIS), which target and inhibit essential bacterial enzymes that play a role in DNA, RNA, and protein synthesis. Experiments carried out in animals demonstrate the ability of DFHRI to successfully eradicate MDR go disease. With an estimated 82 million new cases per year, go disease is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections in the world and steadily develops resistance to central types, the last line of effective antibiotic treatments. Remaining go disease that remains untreated can cause many serious health problems, including pelvic inflammation and infertility. “Our DHFRI demonstrates preclinical potential in overcoming resistance barriers and offers important breakthroughs for future treatment,” Dr. Ajit Parhi, Chief Scientific Officer at Taxi, said in COM.Pannie press release. “This NIH Grant further examines our scientific approach and the important role that DHFRIS can play in addressing this growing public health challenge.” CARB-X provides new funding for new go disease In related news, Swiss biopharmaceutical company Debiopharm said today it has received additional funding from CARB-X (fighting the biopharmaceutical accelerator for antibiotic-resistant bacteria). Neisseria gonorrhoeae. Debiopharm was the first to receive funding from CARB-X for the preclinical development of Debio1453 in 2017. n goNorrhoeae and other bacteria. The company says the newly awarded grant is projected to be $12.3 million, which will help advance the project to its first evaluation. “This further confirms the strong pre-clinical proof of concept obtained for the treatment of go disease,” says Morgane Vanbiervliet, director of global development and licensing at Debiopharm, at the company. press release. “CARB-X's commitment is closely aligned with our own vision to establish new standard care for treatment. N. goNorrhoeae Infection is by developing antibiotics with entirely new mechanisms of action and providing an important alternative to treatment for multiple resistant infections. ”

