



According to a survey yesterday, babies and toddlers under the age of 2 experienced different long-term symptoms than preschoolers aged 3-5. Jama Pediatrics. the study The latest research group to appear at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), a study that funded Covid to strengthen its recovery (recovery) initiative, conducted by NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City, Brigham, Massachusetts in Boston, and other researchers in the United States. In total, 472 infants and toddlers were in the youngest group and 539 kindergarten children were in the oldest group. All study participants were enrolled from March 2022 to July 2024. About 15% of children had long communities Overall, children who had previously been infected with Covid-19, 40 of the 278 infants (14%) (14%), and 61 of the 399 children, 3-5 years old (15%) have persistent symptoms, which could possibly be classified as long covid. Long-term symptoms were based on symptoms reported by caregivers following at least 90 days after symbiotic infection. A total of 41 symptoms in the infant/infant group and 75 symptoms in preschool children were considered. Children with Covid-19 were compared to children who did not have the virus. We found patterns that stood out in both age groups of infants, including symptoms that differ from those seen in older children and adults. “We found patterns that stood out in both age groups, including symptoms seen in older children and adults,” said Andrea Fawkes, co-author of SCD, director of biostatistics at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), and SCD, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School. press release From Mass General. Dry cough is common among preschool children The most common long-term symptoms described by caregivers among toddlers were sleep, noisy, loss of appetite, suffocating cough, and damp cough. Kindergarten children are more likely to have dry coughs, daytime fatigue and low energy, the authors said. In total, 74% of preschool children who are more likely to have long covid reported a dry cough. These symptoms differ greatly from those common in older children and teens who have long communities. Elderly children are more likely to report neurological symptoms, and adolescents are more likely to have altered or lost odor, taste, pain, or fatigue-related symptoms. Patient Page Published in Jama Pediatrics. Teens are also more likely to report post-fatal mal neglect. “The pathophysiology and mechanisms leading to these age-related differences require further investigation,” the study authors wrote. “The findings that infants/infants and preschool children are changing symptoms may be explained by the fact that symptoms in younger children are reported based on what they can observe, not what the caregivers themselves feel or explain.” “Children with these symptoms often had poor overall health, poor quality of life and delayed development,” said Dr. Tanakatt (Tony) Thaweethai, Associate Director of Biostatistical Research and Engagement at MGH in a news release. “The tools of this research can be used in future research to develop ways to better understand and care for young children's long covids,” Foulkes added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19/long-covid-symptoms-young-kids-can-vary-age

