Unvaccinated Arapahoe Co. toddler becomes Colorado's sixth measles incident
Denver – An unvaccinated infant in Arapahoe County has been hospitalized after an uptick in measles cases caused travel to multiple international locations after the virus caught the virus, making it the state's sixth case this year.
The child was taken to Children's Hospital in Aurora after developing symptoms and was isolated from other patients and families at the facility, state health officials said in a news release Wednesday, adding that there was no risk of continuing exposure at the hospital.
Toddlers may have exposed people at hospitals, pharmacies and grocery stores in Aurora
State health officials say that infants are Colorado Children's Hospital, E. Sam's Club, S, Walgreens, Abilene Street, Hampden Avenue. He said he was able to expose people at several locations in the Aurora, including the natural grocery store on Tower Road.
In the case of children, infants may have exposed people:
- Thursday, May 22nd, between 6pm and 10pm
- Monday, May 26th, 1:10am – 7:15am
- Monday, May 26th, 9:26pm – Tuesday, May 27th, 4:15am
People may have been exposed at Walgreens, located at 18461 E. Hampden Avenue, on Friday, May 23rd and Sunday, May 25th between 10am and 12:10pm.
At Sam's Club, 880 S. Abilene St., the toddler may have exposed people from noon to 3:30pm on Sunday, May 25th.
and the 3440 S. Tower Rd. At a natural grocery store in the area, people may have been exposed on Sunday, May 25th between 6pm and 8pm
What if you believe you are exposed
Those who are likely to have been exposed, especially those who have not been vaccinated with the MMR vaccine, should monitor symptoms for 21 days and avoid public gatherings and high-risk settings, health officials said in a news release.
Symptoms to be aware of include fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. This starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body about 3-5 days after the initial symptoms begin. People with measles are transmitted four days before and four days after the rash appears.
Most people recover within two or three weeks of contracting the virus, but there is a risk of complications from diseases, such as ear infections, seizures, and pneumonia. Immune amnesiabrain damage, and ultimately death.
If you are in these locations during the exposure window and develop symptoms, CDPHE will ask you to contact your healthcare provider immediately by phone before attempting to seek treatment to avoid the possibility that others may contract the virus. If you don't have a provider, call the emergency care center or emergency department and explain that you may have been exposed to measles.
People who are susceptible to measles and are exposed may develop symptoms until June 12th or June 17th.
Have you been exposed? Vaccination clinics are available
People who believe they have been exposed to any of the above locations that they wish to be vaccinated for measles should visit the following vaccination clinics for free:
- Adams County Public Health Clinic, 122nd, W. 1401. Avenue #200 in Westminster on Thursday, May 29th, 8am to 5pm
- Arapahoe County Public Health Clinic, Thursday, May 29th, 10am to 6pm, 15400 E. 14th, Altura Plaza, 15400 E. 14th.
Denver7 is closely following confirmed cases of measles in Colorado amid a diverse outbreak of the virus in the US this year. Check out some of the related stories at the links below.
Those who have received the full series of MMR vaccines are well protected against measles as more than 50 years of scientific data show a two-dose shot series. Protects about 97% of the time from infection. In rare cases, about 3% of people vaccinated from measles can contract the virus, but vaccinated individuals are usually more likely to develop mild symptoms and are less likely to spread it to others.
Those who received a measles vaccination before 1968 should talk to their health care providers Probably about getting a booster This is because the vaccine used before that year was not very effective.
Health officials say people who are not exposed to the virus can take the MMR vaccine to prevent infection 72 hours after exposure (but before symptoms are present) to prevent it (but before symptoms are present).
Colorado has not seen many of these measles cases since 1996, when the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported seven cases statewide. In addition to this latest case, Colorado has confirmed three cases in Denver, one each in Pueblo and Pagosa Springs.
As of Friday, the CDC A total of 1,046 measles cases have been confirmed – The second worst year since the disease was eliminated 25 years ago. Two children and one adult died The current nationwide outbreak. None of them were vaccinated from measles.
No virus outbreaks have been detected in Colorado so far.
