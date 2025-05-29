Treatment plasma exchange in combination with intravenous immunoglobin reduces biological age





First similar clinical trials showed a reduction in the therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) combined with intravenous immunoglobin as measured with multi-OOMIC biomarkers, and an average age of 2.6 years. The results of the single-blind, placebo-controlled trial were published on May 28, 2025. Senescent cellsproviding early data on the effects of TPE on biological age, supporting the potential for new diseases and longevity applications.. This study was led by Circulate Health scientists. CirculateHealth is dedicated to harnessing the possibilities of TPE to promote human HealthSpan and lifespan. Unfortunately, most so-called “longevity interventions” have not been proven human effectiveness. We aim to modify this study by conducting clinical trials. This study is the first step to demonstrate that plasma exchange can significantly improve the important mechanisms of biological aging. ”

David Furman, PhD, Senior Research Author, Back Associate Professor and Director of Bioinformatics and Data Sciences Core at the Institute Treatment plasma exchange is a procedure that separates, removes, and replaces a patient's plasma to treat a particular disease. the study , We investigated how TPE affects biomarkers related to biological age, including epigenome, proteome, metabolome, glycam, physical measurements such as overall immune system changes, balance and intensity. Study participants were assigned to one of four different treatment groups. 1) biweekly TPE, 2) intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) 3) monthly or biweekly TPE containing four control groups. In this study, Patients who received TPE showed a decrease in biological age as measured by Multi-OMICS biomarkers, and the most significant reduction in patients who received TPE with IVIG. Participants receiving biweekly TPE-IVIG treatment showed an average biological age reduction of 2.61 years compared to 1.32 years of those receiving TPE alone.

Patients receiving TPE with IVIG experienced immune cell changes associated with the inverse of age-related immune decay. This intervention regulated cellular senescence-related proteins and restored age-related changes in immune cell composition. This indicates that TPE using IVIG may improve the body's ability to combat infectious diseases and other age-related diseases, particularly related diseases. inflammation.

Individuals with biomarkers associated with lower baseline health, including improved baseline levels of circulating bilirubin, glucose, and liver enzymes, saw the biggest reduction in biological age and improvement in biomarkers. Treatment also showed benefits for healthy individuals, including balance and strength.

The observed treatment effect was most potent after the first three sessions, but subsequent treatments showed a decrease in return, suggesting that treatments could be removed or combined with other interventions to increase long-term benefits. “This is the first interventional multiomics study to examine the effectiveness of therapeutic plasma exchange modalities,” says Brad Younggren, MD, CEO and co-founder of CiRCulate. “Our findings show that plasma exchange and intravenous immunoglobulins are powerful tools for biological age rejuvenation and provide compelling evidence that targeted plasma interventions can affect molecular changes associated with age.” “This study examines thousands of molecular signatures to identify key drivers of rejuvenation. Our characterization can better understand which baseline biomarkers predict treatment response and lay the foundation for building personalized intervention plans for future patients. “We are excited to expand our research into a larger population, increase access to these treatments for eligible patients, and continue to identify areas of unmet need where these treatments can make meaningful differences.” sauce: Buck Institute for Research on Aging Journal Reference: Fuentealba, M. et al. (2025). Multiomics analysis revealed biomarkers that contribute to biological age rejuvenation in response to a single randomized, placebo-controlled treatment plasma exchange. Senescent cells. doi.org/10.1111/acel.70103.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20250528/Therapeutic-plasma-exchange-combined-with-intravenous-immunoglobin-reduces-biological-age.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

