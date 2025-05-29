Trump administration pulls plugs for bird flu vaccineExBulletin

. Thianchai sitthikongsak/Moment RF/Getty Images

The federal government announced Wednesday it had cancelled its contract to develop a vaccine to protect people from influenza viruses that could cause the avian flu virus. Spreads among the dairy cows The US quotes concerns about Safety of mRNA technology It is being used.

The Department of Health and Human Services has concluded its $766 million contract with vaccine company Modern, and said it is developing an mRNA vaccine to protect people from flu strains that have the potential to be a pandemic. H5N1 bird flu virus is causing fear.

“After a rigorous review, we concluded that Moderna's ongoing investment in H5N1 mRNA vaccine cannot be scientifically or ethically justified,” Andrew Nixon, director of HHS Communications, said in a statement.

“This isn't just about effectiveness, it's about safety, integrity and trust. The reality is that mRNA technology remains undertested, spending taxpayer dollars and repeating the last administration's mistakes, hiding legitimate safety concerns from the public,” Nixon said.

He added, “This move shows a shift in the priorities of federal vaccine funding to platforms with more reliably established safety profiles and transparent data practices. HHS is still committed to moving forward with pandemic preparation through evidence-based, ethically grounded and publicly accountable technologies.” Officials did not provide additional details.

Jennifer NuzzoThe decision was “disappointing, but not surprising given the politically motivated, unevident rhetoric to portray mRNA vaccines as dangerous.”

“There are other ways to make flu vaccines in the pandemic, but they are slow and some people are relying on eggs. “What we clearly learned in the last flu pandemic is that there are only a few companies in the world that produce flu vaccines, meaning that a pandemic is not enough. If the US wants to get enough vaccines for all Americans who want them during the pandemic, you'll need to invest in multiple types of vaccines, rather than putting eggs in one bus.”

The cancellation is a study involving 300 healthy adults that produced “positive provisional” results, with the company saying Moderna said “previously hoped to move the program into late stage development,” but the cancellation is happening.

“While the end of funding from HHS adds uncertainty, we are pleased with the robust immune response and safety profile observed in this preliminary analysis of the H5 avian influenza vaccine phase 1/2 study. In a statement. “These clinical data from the pandemic influenza highlight the important role that MRNA technology has played in combating emerging health threats.”

The administration's moves have drawn sharp criticism from outside experts.

“This decision puts Americans at risk,” the doctor said. ASHISH JHABrown, dean of the School of Public Health, who served as President Biden's Covid-19 response coordinator.

“Avian flu is a well-known threat and the virus continues to evolve. If the virus develops its ability to spread from person to person, we have seen many people get sick and die from this infection,” Jha said. “Programs that develop the next generation of vaccines have been essential to protecting Americans. Attacks by managers on mRNA vaccine platforms are ridiculous.”

Michael Osterholmagreed, director of the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

“This decision makes our country not ready to respond to the next flu pandemic,” he said in an email. “This is a dangerous course to follow.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Preventionthe H5N1 influenza virus spread to herds of 41 dairy cows, carrying out culling operations with 24 poultry farms, causing 70 human cases. The virus had a high mortality rate in other countries, but so far H5N1 has only had one death in the US, showing no signs of spreading easily from one person to another. However, infectious disease experts are concerned that the more the virus spreads, the more likely it will mutate into a form that spreads from person to person, increasing the risk of a pandemic.