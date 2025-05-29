Trump Administrator's COVID Vaccine Rollback could mean high costs, reduced access

Changes to the Trump administration's COVID-19 vaccine policy mean that anyone, anyone under the age of 65, is likely to have to pay from their pocket, including pregnant women.

RFK Jr. says Covid-19 vaccines are no longer recommended The Covid-19 vaccine is no longer recommended for healthy children or pregnant women, says Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of HHS.

Most Americans have They decided they had finished vaccination For Covid-19, however, there is still reason to consider it, and it remains an important protection for some.

As such, some doctors and healthcare providers are concerned about changes to vaccine recommendations made by the Health Secretary. Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Under the change Kennedy announced in a social media post May 27th, in addition to them Announced a week ago by his appointeeThe only people recommended for the Covid-19 vaccine are those over the age of 65 and those with existing health problems.

These changes, which bypassed the usual scientific review process, can make it difficult for others who want the Covid-19 vaccine to get it, including vulnerable families and health workers under the age of 65 with people who want to reduce the short-term risk of infection.

Kennedy specifically changed his recommendations to prevent pregnant women and healthy children from being included, but it's not clear whether it's just for booster shots or if it's also included in the baby's first Covid-19 vaccine.

Insurance coverage usually follows federal recommendations, so anyone healthy under the age of 65 must pay from the pocket to get a shot. Runs about $200 – If they can get it. It is not clear what insurance companies will do about the new recommendations.

Kennedy did not explain the reasons behind the change, but has complained about the quality of research that has been used in the past to justify previous recommendations.

Recent Statements: RFK Jr. : “I don't think people should take medical advice from me.”

Limiting access in this way, several health professionals said Kennedy's previous statement was inconsistent with previous statements about how he handles the vaccine. It also goes against the general practice of medicine. They said this will help people work with doctors to make medical decisions.

“We've seen a lot of people who have had a lot of trouble with their health,” said Dr. Jesse Goodman, a professor of medicine and infectious diseases at Georgetown University.

He and others said they are particularly concerned that these policy changes are being made without supporting data and typical scientific reviews by two experts.

“At this point, no single piece of information has been presented to show that this step is necessary,” Goodman said. “If that's the case, that's fine, but let's put it publicly, use the advisory board and have a transparent process.”

Who still needs the vaccine?

The federal government has stopped tracking COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths, but local data shows that it is still happening in all age groups with two-thirds of hospitalizations for people over 65 years old.

meanwhile, Safety Data With regard to vaccines, serious side effects continue to be extremely rare, and many experts and expert organizations have concluded that getting the vaccine is still worth it.

The vaccine is most important for vulnerable groups, such as those over the age of 65 and in health, but boosters continue to help USA Today, all people, children, several specialists, and even disease organizations.

“What's clear is that pregnant women, infants and young children are at a higher risk of hospitalization from Covid, and the safety of the Covid vaccine has been widely demonstrated,” said Dr. Sean O'Leary, chairman of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee Committee Committee.

Should kids get the Covid-19 vaccine?

Kennedy's policy announcement shows that healthy children will no longer be recommended for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Between the fall of 2023 and fall of 2024, less than 5% of children received the Covid-19 vaccine. The data will be displayed. However, Covid-19 continues to lead Hospitalizations of as many children as the fluwith approximately 100 hospitalizations for every 100,000 children under the age of four.

Balanced, the vaccine still benefits, said Dr. Melissa Stockwell, director of Children and Adolescent Health at Columbia University. “The key to boosters is to protect against short-term protection against infections, whatever the current circulation variant is, but what we're really looking for is protection against serious consequences,” Stockwell said.

Covid-19 vaccines have been known to be repeatedly safe in children, but vaccines like drugs always have rare risks. Most notably, the original Covid-19 vaccine schedule saw adolescent boys and young men at somewhat higher risk of rare heart problems known as myocarditis, which is also the risk of symbiotic infection itself. Stockwell said she and others have not seen myocarditis since the early days of the vaccination that the first two doses were given relatively close.

It remains unclear and has much higher concern for pediatricians and infectious disease experts – whether Kennedy's new policy covers all the shots or just a booster. Children between six months and two years old are at a higher risk of severe Covid-19 because they were not exposed to it before, just as everyone was at higher risk when the virus was new.

Vaccination reduces the risk of long covids where symptoms may remain months or years after Covid-19 infection. Stockwell, who said his child was vaccinated, cited a study showing that the vaccine is declining 40% of children's long covid risk.

a New research in pediatrics Children younger than two infected with Covid are more likely to experience sleep, noisy, anorexia, a suffocating nose and cough, but preschoolers ages 3-5 are more likely to experience lower energy, daytime fatigue and dry cough than infected children.

This study found that one in seven previously infected children met the criteria for long-term Covid.

“For parents who want to vaccinate their children, we want them to have the opportunity,” Stockwell said.

Is it dangerous to skip the Covid-19 vaccine while pregnant?

The new policy removes recommendations for Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy. This concerns many obstetricians, infectious disease specialists and pediatricians.

Pregnant women are at a higher risk of severe disease, and studies have shown that the likelihood of miscarriage, death and pregnancy complications such as pre-lamp disease, blood clots, heart and kidney damage, and hypertension are much higher among women who develop COVID-19 during pregnancy.

Newborns are also at increased risk of serious consequences from Covid-19. Respiratory infections are more dangerous than other people than newborns. Because the airways are very small. Furthermore, they have never been exposed to Covid-19 before. Vaccination during pregnancy protects newborns Stockwell said until they were old enough to get their shots.

The Covid-19 vaccine is shown to be extremely safe during pregnancy and much safer than Covid-19 infection.

The Maternal Fetal Medicine Association, which has expertise in high-risk pregnancy, has issued a statement that the association “strongly reaffirms its recommendation that pregnant patients will receive the Covid-19 vaccine.”

The association states that the Covid-19 vaccine is “safe to be given at any time during pregnancy. Maternal vaccinations are also associated with improved infant outcomes and reduced complications, including maternal and infant hospitalization.”

What is the process of changing vaccine recommendations?

Vaccine schedule changes usually come after federal employees seek recommendations from two experts, experts in infectious diseases, pediatrics and other related areas of expertise. The heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration will review the decisions of their respective panels and issue joint recommendations.

Kennedy's decisions are broken by this practice.

“It can be confusing for families, especially if there is conflicting information about vaccination,” Stockwell said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) also raised concerns about Kennedy's neglect of the usual procedures for changing vaccine recommendations. In him A quick comment on social media On May 27th, he did not mention consulting with doctors or panels.

“This decision bypasses the long-term, evidence-based process used to ensure vaccine safety and ignores the expertise of independent health professionals, including members of the CDC Committee, who are investigating evidence on vaccines to make autumn recommendations,” said Dr. Sean O'Aley, chair of the AAP Committee on Infectious Diseases.

“By removing the recommendation, the decision could strip the family of choice. People who wish to be vaccinated may no longer be able to do so as the impact of insurance coverage remains unknown,” he said.

In the wake of Kennedy's statement, the American Infectious Diseases Association (IDSA) urged insurance companies to continue to cover the Covid-19 vaccine for everyone, including a group that Kennedy said would not recommend that the government get shots.

“IDSA urges insurance companies to maintain Covid-19 vaccine coverage so that all Americans can make the best decisions to protect themselves and their families from serious illness, hospitalization and death,” Dr. Tina Tan said in a statement. “IDSA also urges Congress to provide meaningful and necessary oversight to ensure proper decision-making processes at the Department of Health and Human Services that affect people of all ages.”

Isn't this what RFK Jr. said he would do?

A few months ago, until his confirmation, Kennedy told at least one senator he would follow the CDC guidance and advisory committee recommendations on vaccines.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican and doctor; Kennedy said he assured him. He will adhere to the guidance of experts on vaccination.

He spoke from the Senate floor in support of Kennedy, explaining to his colleagues that Kennedy “promised to work within the current vaccine approval and safety surveillance system and not establish a parallel system.”

“If confirmed, Cassidy told them, “He will maintain the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Vaccination Practices without modification.”

Contribution: Adrianna Rodriguez