Doctor shares tips on how to prevent symptoms from extending allergies season

No, it's not just your head. Doctors say this allergy season is much worse than usual. Rising temperatures and high pollen levels make allergy seasons longer and more serious for many people. Allergy season continues to cause problems for many people in Greater Cincinnati. Dr. Ahmad Sedghat says there are some things people can do to treat patients who are fighting allergies and relieve symptoms. “There are established medications that treat allergies in great ways. Many of them are on the counter. There are different classes of allergy medications that you can take,” Sedatt said. The key is to continue to match the medication and use them for a long period of time. “If you go outside, when you get back inside, you'll change clothes and immediately throw them in the laundry. You drag the allergens home, sit on the couch and get the allergens on the couch,” Sedatt said. 