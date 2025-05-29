Lyme disease increases by 165% in Michigan, according to MDHHS. News, sports, work









ALPENA – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says cases of Lyme disease in Michigan have risen 165% over the past five years. Anaplasmosis is also on the rise. According to a press release from MDHHS, the state recorded 452 Lyme disease cases in 2020 and 1,215 cases in 2024. However, anaplasmosis (a different bacterial disease that spreads by mites) has increased from 17 cases in 2020 to 82 cases in 2024. District Health Bureau No. 4 (DHD4) reported in 2020 that Alpena had two confirmed cases of Lyme disease, one in Cheboygan and Zero had Presque Isle and Montmorance. In 2024, three cases were reported in Alpena, two cases were reported in Presque Isle, and zeros were reported in Cheboygan and Montmoracy. Lyme disease caused by the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi is the most common tick-borne disease in Michigan, according to MDHHS. Anaplasmosis, caused by the phagocytosis of the bacterial anaplasma, is Michigan's second most common tick-borne disease. Signs and symptoms of tick-borne disease usually begin 1-2 weeks after tick bites, MDHHS reported. Early symptoms include fever, chills, rashes, headaches, fatigue, and muscle pain. According to MDHHS, early antibiotic treatment may reduce the risk of serious complications from tick-borne diseases. However, MDHHS states that prevention is the best way to prevent tick-borne diseases. “If you have a tick attached to your body, remove it immediately,” Dr. Natasha Baghdasalian, MDHHS's chief medical executive, said in a press release. “Monitor your health and consult your healthcare provider if you experience fever, rash, muscle, joint pain, or other symptoms, or if you suspect that you have a mite for more than 24 hours.” MDHHS explained that both Lyme disease and anaplasmosis are transmitted by black leg mites (“deer mites”) and are established in parts of the Upper and Lower Peninsula in Michigan. The press release explained that these ticks are expanding the Michigan area. According to MDHHS, MI Health Michigan Ticks Report, Milder Winters and Long Hot, Hot and humid Summers encourage ticks to stay active for much longer. The report explains that mites have once spread to too cold areas. District Health Bureau No. 4 (DHD4) explained in a press release that mites can be grassed or wooded areas and animals can feed. Additionally, the press release stated that Michigan's tick season usually runs between March and November, and black leg mites are active whenever outdoor temperatures exceed 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Several local and state agencies have partnered to monitor these diseases to track cases of tick-borne diseases. “We've seen a lot of experience in our lives,” said Devin Askwig, Director of Community Health/Epidemiologist for DHD4. For example, free tick identification resources are available at michigan.gov/mdhhs/safety-injury-prev/environmental-health/topics/mitracking/ticks. Kayla Wikaryasz can be accessed at 989-358-5688 or at [email protected].



