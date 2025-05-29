ACOG issues pain management guidelines for procedures

Clinicians should discuss and provide a variety of pain management options for in-office gynecological procedures, from insertion of in-uterine devices (IUDs) to biopsy, according to new guidance issued by the US Obstetrician and Gynecologist (ACOG). Guidelinespublished on May 15th, the first formal ACOG, not only acknowledging the range of pain experiences that may be associated with the various procedures, but also explicitly laying out conversation providers about whether pain management options are available to patients.

“This guidance speaks to more than just OB/Gyns,” co-authors Genevieve Hofmanna female health nurse practitioner at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, Colorado, DNP said during a discussion with the media on May 17th. American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) Annual Meeting In Minneapolis. “We will talk to doctors who provide these types of services to highly practical registered nurses who work on women's health and provide these services.”

Types of procedures addressed in the guidelines include IUD insertion, endometrial and cervical biopsy, hysteroscopy, intrauterine imaging, endometrial ablation, uterine aspiration, and loop electrosurgical resection procedures (LEEP). However, the specific pain management options advised for each of these will vary depending on what evidence is available to inform guidance.

“It's really important to equip clinicians with these tools to have these conversations with their patients.” Not only what pain you expect during the procedure, but also what pain management options are and what experiences you have received from those pain management options are. Jayme TrevinoMD, MPH, OB/GYN, and complex family planning assistant experts, said at a press conference at ACOG.

Not everyone needs pain management for procedures such as IUD insertion or endometrial biopsy, says Hofmann. “But they should be given information to make that decision, and as providers, they should be able to provide at least what they have the evidence behind it,” he said.

According to Uchnna AcholonMD, MBA, Chief of Minimally Invasive Gynecological Surgery at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, NY, this guidance is extremely welcome for both patients and healthcare providers.

“ACOG has actually taken a big step towards bringing this out,” he said. “They are trying to come up with comprehensive guidelines that don't alienate providers and make it difficult for providers to help. This guideline helps in that it's not absolute, but gives providers the opportunity to choose what they do to help patients.”

“More importantly,” he added. “We're finally acknowledging that it's not a 'skinny crisis' and not a 'skinny convulsion',” he added.

That sentiment was reflected in the comments Nisha VermaMD, MPH, OB/GYN, and Professor of Complex Family Planning, an expert and assistant professor at Emory University in Atlanta, at ACOG Press Meeting.

“Patients had a very reasonable distrust of the healthcare system and in many cases the pain was dismissed by the healthcare system,” Verma said. “In many cases, women and people of color have little or less control over their pain, or the pain is less severe. As a clinician, I think it's important to recognize that patients come with this reasonable distrust.”

Verma emphasized that pain is also a very unique experience. “10 out of 10 of my people may be different from 10 out of 10,” she said. “This is based on shared decision-making principles, like many of the other care we provide.”

Guidelines are particularly useful and important for those who are just coming out of training. They enter the profession with the understanding that pain is important and can be worthy of intervention.

“I don't think every provider will see this as an addition to their practice anytime soon,” Acolon said. “I think it might push me a bit from the patient. That's not ideal,” he said, but the reality is that the patient may need to ask for something to help with pain and discomfort in order to think about providing it.

“Self-adacacy has come a long way, and I think it will continue to improve,” he said. At the same time, he added: [pain management]not now because there is some kind of framework to guide them, even if it doesn't seem necessary by their training. ”

Acknowledging that the evidence base in gynecological pain management is still weak, Acholonu hopes that this guidance could encourage new research to consider authentic comparisons between pain options for various procedures.

Pain Management Guidelines

The guidelines address literature gaps and risks associated with a variety of pain options. For example, the section on hysteroscopy, ablation, and polypectomy notes that there is not sufficient evidence to recommend localized infusion anesthesia in these procedures, but misoprostol may reduce pain during the procedure despite the added risk of side effects such as abdominal pain and gastrointestinal symptoms. Although there is similarly no evidence of specific interventions for imaging such as hysterosalpingography and sonohysterography, there is sufficient data to suggest that applying 5% lidocaine-prilocaine can help reduce pain in these steps.

Local anesthetics are recommended for LEEP, and paralysis block is one of the options for uterine aspiration. However, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs before and after uterine aspiration may effectively reduce oral opioids and pain after oral anxiety, while the latter may reduce procedure-related anxiety, but it is not known to effectively reduce pain.

Verma emphasized the importance of recognizing anxiety associated with perceived predictions of pain is also an important part of the experience for patients.

“There's no way to predict who'll do well with IUD insertion and who will have a truly miserable experience,” Hoffman said. She said she worked to ensure that the documents were not normative about what pain management patients receive, especially when access to procedures is reduced, especially when certain options are lacking availability. But she said clinicians need to at least have a conversation about options that exist.

In addition to acknowledging the various pain experiences patients may have in these procedures, the guidelines highlight the historical failure to take pain seriously in many patients, acknowledging marginalized groups and special groups where needs are ignored or history may interact with pain experiences.

“The way pain is understood and managed by healthcare professionals is affected by systemic racism and biases about how pain is experienced,” the guidelines state. “Specific populations such as adolescents and chronic pelvic pain, sexual violence and abuse, and other history of pain can also lead to increased or decreased pain tolerance and pain medication.”

“We must recognize and acknowledge it [the field of gynecology] Perhaps he hasn't done a very good job of managing some of this historically. I think the only thing you can do as a clinician is better,” Hoffman said.

No external funding was allowed for the development of the guidelines, and disclosures were managed in accordance with the ACOG policy without any particular mention of guidance documents. Shah, Verma, and Acholonu had no related financial disclosures.

Taraher is a Dallas-based science/health journalist.