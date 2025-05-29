Amidst the outbreak of measles, Texas is poised to facilitate vaccine exemptions for children

File – Signs will be seen outside the Seminole Hospital district, which will offer measles testing on February 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, file)

By Jim Vertuno Apsociate Press

Austin, Texas (AP) – Texas is the heart of the country this year The largest measles outbreak For over 20 years, diseases have been almost eradicated I've been sick over 700 Dozens of people have been sent to hospitals in the state, killing two unvaccinated children.

But even if the outbreak slowed, it was approved by state lawmakers and sent to the Republican government. Greg Abbott It will make it very easy for parents to register their children at school No standard vaccinations In cases of measles and other illnesses, Whooping coughpolio, hepatitis A and B

Supporters say the bill already streamlines the legal exemption process that allows families to avoid vaccines for reasons of conscience, religious beliefs or medical reasons. Instead of contacting your state health officials and waiting for them to arrive by mail, you will be able to download the necessary forms from the website.

The bill will not change which vaccines are needed. However, critics say easing the exemption process opens the door to further outbreaks with potentially fatal consequences.

“If this bill becomes law, Texas is likely to see more illness, more deaths and higher medical costs for families and businesses,” Rekha Lakshmanan, chief strategy officer for the Texas-based nonprofit vaccination project, told state senators before the bill wins final approval.

“The outbreak (in Texas) is no coincidence: a coal mine canary screaming at the top of the lungs,” she said.

The exemption bill, like other bills passed by the Texas Home regarding the removal of lawsuits against vaccine manufacturers and organ transplantation immunization restrictions, is a snapshot of efforts to question vaccine or rollback requirements across dozens of conservative states.

At the national level, this wave has been supported by the Covid-19 pandemic and the still-dependent pushback from the Trump administration's embrace Robert F. Kennedy Jr.before being appointed secretary to the US Department of Health and Human Services, he was one of the nation's leading anti-vaccine advocates.

Latest Federal data Shows kindergarten vaccination rates have fallen since the pandemic – 92.7% Grade 2023-24 Compared to 95% before Covid-19, the percentage of children with exemptions has increased to an all-time high. And last week, “Make America healthy again.” Federal Report The country's health and wellness questioned the need for vaccine mandate for school kindergartens.

The National Association of Immunization Managers, an organisation of national and local vaccination authorities, tracked 600 vaccine-related bills nationwide in 2025; The majority are not considered pro vaccinessaid Brent Ewig, the group's chief policy officer.

“We've spiked into vaccine-related bills during the pandemic. It's been tapering over the past few years. Recent actions at the federal level have made us spikes again.”

Texas paralyzes measles outbreak and vaccine requirements

Measles has been considered excluded from the United States since 2000. The Texas outbreak began in late January. Mennonite Community in West Texas It was resistant to vaccines, distrustful of government interventions, and the highly contagious virus quickly flew to other places where vaccination rates were low.

Like many states, Texas is demanding that children get the vaccine to protect against 11 illnesses, attending public and private schools and childcare centers. The state's Vaccination rates The 93.78% range of chicken for the 2023-24 academic year ranged from 95.78% for hepatitis B.

However, parents can obtain exemptions for religious or personal reasons. Or if your doctor determines that it is unsafe due to your medical condition.

Texas' exemption rates have risen for nearly 20 years, with dramatic spikes over the past five years. According to the Texas Department of Health Services, the agency received exemption requests for nearly 153,000 students in the 2023-2024 fiscal year, double the 77,000 required in 2019 from 136,000 the previous year.

Texas Vaccine Rollback

The vaccine exemption bill will allow parents to easily obtain the forms they need by allowing them to download to their computers or smartphones. Current systems where parents ask state health officials to mail paper copies to their homes can sometimes take weeks. The form must still be notarized before the school is submitted to and students are registered.

Advocates say the changes will help parents get caught up in the bureaucratic process and get their children to register with schools earlier.

“The bill is not about whether a vaccine is good or bad, but about government efficiency and keeping children in schools,” said Jackie Schlegal, founder of the Texans for Medical Freedom, advocating for freedom of vaccines.

Critics argue that by simplifying the exemption form process, it is too easy for unvaccinated children to enter school, putting the health of other children and their families at risk.

“For many years, Texas has been a delicate balance between parental rights, public health and safety,” Lakshmanan said. “This bill is more than just a form. It can support parents without putting other families at risk.”

Still waiting for the Senate vote is a bill that allows the vaccine to injure people if they are suing a vaccine that is promoting in Texas. The bill is being opposed by the Texas Manufacturers Association.

The author of the bill was Shelley Luther's first state lawmaker; I was easily imprisoned In 2020, the Dallas Salon was opened in violation of the governor's emergency order during the pandemic. Abbott quickly weakened enforcement of coronavirus safeguards, and the court ordered her to be released.