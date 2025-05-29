Stroke Awareness Month educates you about signs and symptoms to speed up treatment





Montgomery, Alabama (WSFA) – May is stroke awareness month Make sure more people know about signs, symptoms, risk factors, and how to prevent stroke. Stroke is the fifth major cause of death and the leading cause of disability in the United States. The most important thing to remember is that it counts every second. Over 2 million brain cells die every minute, and strokes are not treated. A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is destroyed by either an obstructed or ruptured blood vessel, causing brain damage. This is the second major cause of death and disability worldwide. Stroke is the fifth major cause of death and the leading cause of disability in the United States. “It's important to identify your symptoms, take them seriously, call 9-1-1 and get the right treatment. Fast access to advanced treatment can make the difference between a full recovery and a permanent disability,” says Richard Salazar, board-certified neurologist at Jackson Hospital. Dr. Salazar recommends Acronym Befast To recognize the signs of stroke: Balance: Sudden loss of balance.

Eyes: Sudden problems from one or both eyes.

The face is drooping: Have people smile. Is one side of their face suddenly paralyzed or weak?

Arm weakness: Is one arm or one side of the person's body suddenly paralyzed or weak? I ask you to raise your arms. Does one arm float below?

Difficulty of speech: Is the person's speech suddenly obscured or is it garbled?

Time: Call 911 for medical care. If the patient has access to treatment quickly enough, it can be treated with coagulation to stop the stroke, but these agents are effective only within 4.5 hours of onset of symptoms. Approximately one of the four brain survivors suffers a second stroke. However, there are ways to reduce the risk and prevent even the initial stroke from occurring. “If you are unsure why your initial stroke is causing it, I recommend following up at my office outpatient clinic for follow-up at my office outpatient clinic,” Salazar said. “We have a great commitment to supporting Montgomery and the River Regional community. We are always reaching out to our community for education and stroke prevention.” The best prevention to avoid stroke is to control risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, diabetes, physical inactivity, obesity, or atrial fibrillation. “If patients can identify these risk factors for stroke, they can have serious conversations with their cardiologists and have a better control to significantly reduce the risk of stroke,” Salazar explained. Other risk factors that are uncontrollable are age, family history, race, gender, or previous heart attack or stroke. You can find more stroke information Jackson Clinic website. https://www.stroke.org/ Have you read this story on the WSFA News app? Get news alerts faster and free Apple App Store and Google Play Store! Copyright 2025 WSFA. Unauthorized reproduction is prohibited.

