



A recent study published in Jama Network Openpediatric cancer survivors (CCS) were found to be at a higher risk of developing chronic renal disease (CKD) compared to hospitalized cohorts. In addition to CKD, survivors were also found to be at a higher risk of hypertension. The authors suggest that early detection and treatment of these conditions between CCS may reduce slow complications and mortality.1 Image credits: Kanruthai | stock.adobe.com CKD is a critical public health concern that is growing in the US and around the world. Approximately 35.5 million US adults are estimated to have CKD. I don't know that nine in 10 adults with CKD and one in three with severe CKD have it. Furthermore, the disease worsens over time and can be multifactorially caused by hypertension and diabetes. Currently, there are no treatments for CKD, but there are steps to maintain renal function for a long period.1,2 The current study is a population-based matching cohort study of children treated for cancer in Ontario, Canada between April 1993 and March 2020, followed up until March 2021. The comparator cohort included hospitalization cohorts and general pediatric population (GP) cohorts. Exclusion criteria were previous history of previous cancers, organ transplants, previous CKD, dialysis, or hypertension. Matching each of the two comparator cohorts was performed separately at a 1:4 ratio by age, gender, rural and urban status, income quintile, index, and presence of previous hospitalizations. Investigators analyzed data from March 2021 to August 2024.1 The primary endpoint for this study was the combined CKD or hypertension, which was defined by both administrative medical diagnosis and procedural codes. Additionally, researchers utilized fine-gray distribution hazard modeling to occupy competing risks (eg, death, new cancer diagnosis or recurrence) and adjusted for heart disease, liver disease, and diabetes where necessary. These were used to determine the association between cancer treatment and outcomes.1 Total of 10,182 ccs (median age at diagnosis: 7 years old [IQR: 3-13 years];Medium [IQR] Follow-up time: 8 years [IQR: 2-15 years]) patients were enrolled in 40,728 patients in the hospitalized cohort and matched (median age at diagnosis: 7 years [IQR: 2-12 years]weighting rate: 54.3%; median follow-up period: 11 years [IQR: 6-18 years]). Furthermore, 8849 CCS (median age at diagnosis: 5 years old; [IQR: 2-11 years]Median follow-up period: 7 years [ IQR: 2-14 years]) 35,307 matched individuals in the GP cohort (median age at diagnosis: 6 years [IQR: 2-11 years]Median follow-up period: 10 years [IQR: 5-16 years]).1 The most frequent cancer types were leukemia (2948 patients, 29.0%), central nervous system neoplasms (2123 patients, 20.9%), and lymphoma (1583 patients, 15.5%). During observation, the cumulative incidence of CKD or hypertension was approximately 20.85% (95% CI, 18.75%-23.02%) in the CCS cohort. CCS cohort compared with 8.05% (95% CI, 6.76%-9.49%) in the GP cohort. Notably, CCS had a higher risk of CKD or hypertension compared to hospitalized cohort (adjusted HR, 2.00) [95% CI, 1.86-2.14]; p <.001) and GP cohort (adjusted HR, 4.71 [95% CI, 4.27-5.19]; p<.001).1 Researchers said the limitations on the study included: The inability to distinguish between symptoms of CKD (low GFR and albuminuria) and stages, and the potentially biased information is because current guidelines have insufficient guidance on follow-up of kidney health and blood pressure, and cannot factorize acute kidney injury (AKI) during cancer treatment. Investigators suggested that future studies should emphasize how AKI and CCS linkages to long-term renal health compared to other children at risk.1 reference 1. LebelA, Chanchlani R, Cockovski V, et al. Chronic kidney disease or hypertension after childhood cancer. Jama Netw Open.2025; 8(5): E258199. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2025.8199 2. ShalumovaL. The role of a specialist pharmacist in the management of chronic kidney disease. The age of pharmacies. May 16, 2025. Accessed May 28, 2025. https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/the-lole-ofspecialty-pharmacists-in-managing-kidney-disease

