According to genetic analysis, leprosy was endemic in pre-colonial America.





Long thought to be a disease brought to America by European settlers, leprosy may actually have a much older history in the Americas. In collaboration with various institutions in the US and Europe, scientists at the Institute Pasteur, CNRS and the University of Colorado (USA) have revealed a second recently identified species of bacteria that cause leprosy. Mycobacterium repromatosiswhich had been infected with humans in America for at least 1,000 years, several centuries before Europeans arrived. These findings will be published in the journal Science May 29, 2025. Leprosy is a neglected disease caused primarily by bacteria. Mycobacterium Lepraeaffects thousands of people around the world. Approximately 200,000 cases of leprosy are reported each year. nevertheless M. Leprosy It remains the main cause, and this study focuses on another species, Mycobacterium repromatosisIt was discovered in the US in 2008 in a Mexican patient and in the late 2016 in Red Squirrels in the British Isles. In collaboration with more than 40 scientists from international organizations, including indigenous communities and archaeologists, led by scientists at Pasteur's Microbial Paleontology Institute, a research institute related to the CNRS and the University of Colorado, the study analyzed DNA from 800 samples containing ancient human symptoms. The result confirms it M. Lepromatosis It was already spreading in North and South America long before European colonization, and provided insights into the genetic diversity of current pathogenic mycobacteria. “The discovery will change our understanding of the history of leprosy in America,” said Dr. Maria Lopopolo, the first author of the Institute's Microbial Paleontology Research Institute's research. “It shows that an endemic form of disease was already among the indigenous population before the arrival of Europeans.” The team reconstructed the genome using advanced genetic techniques M. Lepromatosis From ancient individuals found in Canada and Argentina. Despite geographical distances of thousands of kilometers, these ancient strains of ancient times (about 1,000 years ago) were found to be surprisingly genetically close. Although they belong to two different branches of the genus evolutionary tree Mycobacteriumthese branches are genetically closer to each other than other known branches. This genetic proximity, combined with geographical distance, inevitably means the rapid spread of pathogens across the continent. Scientists have also identified several new strains, including ancestral branches that continue to infect North American humans, despite diverging from known species divergences over 9,000 years ago. This suggests that ancient and long-term diversification on the continent. In particular, the analysis also suggests that the strain found in the British red squirrel in 2016 was part of the American lineage introduced into the British Isles in the 19th century and has since spread. This finding highlights the recent ability of pathogens to cross the continent, possibly through human or commercial exchanges. We are just beginning to unravel the diversity and global movement of this recently identified pathogen. This study allows us to hypothesize that there may be unknown animal reservoirs. This study clearly shows how ancient and modern DNA can help rewrite the history of human pathogens and better understand the epidemiology of modern infectious diseases.

Nicolás Rascovan, lead author of the study and director of the Institute's Microbial Paleontology Institute The project was carried out in close collaboration with Indigenous communities involved in decisions regarding the use of ancestral artifacts and interpretation of results. The ancient DNA and remaining materials were returned when requested, and the generated data were shared via an ethical and adaptive platform designed to allow data sharing to meet the specific expectations of Indigenous communities. sauce: Journal Reference: Scapeo, M. et al. (2025) Pre-European Contacts Leprosy and its current persistence in America. Science. doi.org/10.1126/science.adu7144.

