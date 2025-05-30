Early allergen referral reduces the risk of food allergies in childhood

From peanut testing to gene editing, new research outlines ways that one day you can prevent allergies before symptoms begin.

study: A new approach to prevent or treat allergic diseases. Image credit: New Africa/Shutterstock.com

Review articles published in the journal Current opinion Immunology We provide a comprehensive overview of primary, secondary, and tertiary approaches to prevent chronic allergic diseases.

background

Allergic diseases such as asthma, atopic dermatitis, allergic rhinitis, and food allergies are chronic health conditions associated with serious morbidity and mortality around the world. The global prevalence of asthma and atopic dermatitis in children has increased significantly over the past 30 years. According to the World Health Organization, asthma alone caused 455,000 deaths worldwide in 2019.

External factors that cause the development of allergic conditions include contamination, specific drug therapy, and alterations in the gut microbiota. This review also describes how environmental allergens cause epithelial cells and release aramins such as thymic stromal lymphopopoietin (TSLP), IL-33, and IL-25. inflammation Production of allergen-specific IgE. Exposure of human cells to environmental allergens causes the production of proinflammatory mediators and stimulation of immune cells, leading to the production of allergen-specific immunoglobulin E (IgE).

Crosslinking of allergens and IgE on the surface of immune cells releases histamine and leukotrienes. It promotes allergic reactions via arterial dilation, vascular permeability, pruuria, and allergic inflammation.

The current review highlights the major primary, secondary, and tertiary approaches to prevent allergic diseases. Primary prevention refers to avoiding allergen sensitization. Secondary prevention refers to preventing or reducing symptoms in an individual who has already been sensitized. Tertiary prevention aims to avoid worsening the disease and to maintain the elimination of symptoms after treatment discontinuation.

Primary prevention

Food allergies

Early introduction of allergic foods is considered to be the most effective strategy to prevent later food allergic reactions. Existing evidence strongly suggests that the prevalence of food allergies (peanuts, milk, sesame, colafish, eggs, or wheat) can be significantly reduced by introducing complementary foods about 6 months ago and allergic foods 11 months ago. Evidence from early learning about the Peanuts (LEAP) exam shows that peanut allergies decreased by 86% in high-risk children (children with egg allergies and/or severe eczema) who were introduced early to peanuts.

Other preventative methods developed to reduce the risk of food allergies include diet avoidance of food allergens and the use of vitamin supplements, fish oils, probiotics, prebiotics, synbiotics, and emollients. However, the review points out that current evidence from systematic reviews is highly uncertain about these maternal and neonatal interventions and their prevention. Effectiveness It remains largely unproven.

Additionally, temporary supplementation of milk formula for one week after birth can increase the risk of milk allergies.

Allergy asthma

Prevention of allergic asthma mainly focuses on preventing IgE-mediated effects due to IgE sensitization and respiratory virus infection. Primary prevention using allergens Immunotherapy It is safe for children. However, this therapy was unable to exert an inherent effect on new sensitization.

Omalizumab, an anti-IGE monoclonal antibody drug, has shown promising results by reducing the progression of allergic diseases. Omalizumab is currently investigating high-risk, young children aged 2-3 (defined as children with recurring wheezing and IgE sensitization and atopic dermatitis with intensifying first-degree relatives).

Atopic dermatitis

Allergen exposure, minimizing skin inflammation, and strengthening the skin epithelial barrier are the most widely used approaches to prevent atopic dermatitis. Applying emollients to the skin has also been widely studied in atopic dermatitis.

However, most existing evidence indicates that emollients in high-risk populations do not help prevent eczema. Major trials such as eczema prevention (BEEP) and strengthening the barrier to stop AD have not shown a significant reduction in eczema incidence, and have noted a high rate of skin infection in the emollient group. This review further points out that emollients use may increase the risk of food allergies due to the percutaneous movement of allergens.

In contrast, emollients have been found to increase the risk of skin infections and food allergies due to the percutaneous movement of allergens.

Current strategies to prevent atopic dermatitis include careful consideration of C-sections as it can improve the functionality of the gut microbiota during pregnancy by consuming healthy diets, reducing inflammation and maintaining the gut microbiota, exclusive breastfeeding from 4 to 6 months, and increasing the risk of skin allergy.

Another promising approach under investigation is the use of gene editing techniques, particularly CRISPR, to modify allergy-related genes, such as CYP11A1, which has been studied for its potential role in peanut allergies.

Secondary prevention

Food allergies

Early introductory oral immunotherapy has shown promising results in improving resistance to milk proteins and peanuts in sensitized children without causing serious adverse events.

In one study, 98% of infants with milk allergies become resistant after several months of oral immunotherapy, and no serious adverse events have been reported. Additionally, FDA-approved oral immunotherapy (AR101/Palforzia) for peanut allergies in highly allergic children ages 4-17 has now been available. Other forms, such as epithelial and sublingual immunotherapy, are also under investigation.

Allergy asthma

Allergen immunotherapy is the most effective method of secondary prevention of allergic asthma. Existing evidence suggests that subcutaneous and sublingual immunotherapy effectively reduces the onset of asthma in patients with allergic rhinusitis.

European Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) meta-analysis and subsequent studies showed a short-term reduction in asthma development after completion of allergen immunotherapy.

Atopic dermatitis

Secondary prevention approaches in atopic dermatitis focus primarily on the protection of skin barriers. Removing skin irritants such as soaps, detergents, cosmetics and perfumes can protect skin barriers and help reduce sweating, itching and stress responses.

Although several small trials suggest partial benefits of emollients in high-risk infants, the overall findings are contradictory.

Third Prevention

Food allergies

The tertiary prevention approach is intended to reduce the risk of severe, life-threatening allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) in food allergies. The standard strategy is lifelong allergen avoidance with the use of an epinephrine autoinjector.

Allergen immunotherapy, including oral and sublingual immunotherapy, has shown promising results in increased levels of resistance. However, these treatments are associated with an increased risk of systemic side effects, which oppose the goals of tertiary food allergy prevention.

Treatment with omalizumab has shown promising results in increasing the threshold for anaphylactic response. A 2024 Phase 3 trial demonstrated that 67% of children receiving omalizumab were able to withstand 600 mg of peanut protein, compared to only 7% of children in the placebo group.

Another strategy known as “food ladders” involves introducing a form that is gradually less baking for allergens such as milk and eggs. This approach has been shown to be promising in safely building resistance in children with allergies.

Allergy asthma

Tertiary prevention aims to prevent worsening asthma and provide the elimination of persistent symptoms after treatment discontinuation. Allergen immunotherapy with omalizumab, mepolizumab, venlalizumab, reslizumab, dupirumab, and tezeperumab has shown promising results in preventing worsening asthma.

Real-world studies such as the real-world efficacy in allergy immunotherapy and a German cohort of 40,000 patients confirmed that allergen immunotherapy significantly reduces deterioration. These treatments have also been shown to reduce hospitalization and medication use, as confirmed in real-world studies and large cohort trials.

Atopic dermatitis

Tertiary prevention in atopic dermatitis focuses on local and systemic treatments to prevent flare and disease progression. Topical corticosteroids containing fluticasone are extremely effective in improving and maintaining the outcome of multiple atopic dermatitis.

Although some allergen immunotherapies and biological therapies remained long-term efficacy and cost-effectiveness during investigation, they have shown promising results in reducing the severity of the disease.

Biological treatments such as dupirumab and omalizumab are effective in younger patients and significantly improve the severity of the disease.

Experimental therapies include Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors targeting IL-13, local probiotics, and extended half-life monoclonal antibodies that are currently undergoing clinical investigation. Immunotherapy targeting house dust mites (HDM) has shown effectiveness in moderate to severe HDM-sensitized atopic dermatitis, with both subcutaneous and sublingual approaches showing clinical benefits.

Ongoing research is investigating combinations such as sublingual immunotherapy with omalizumab combined with multi-food oral immunotherapy and herbal therapy in China to improve the efficacy and safety of allergy management.

Conclusion

The findings of this study highlight the complexity of allergic diseases as preventive strategies and the importance of primary, secondary and tertiary layer approaches.

Biological therapies such as early allergen introduction, targeted immunotherapy, and omalizumab are promising in altering disease trajectories.

However, some commonly used methods, such as emollients for eczema prevention, do not have consistent evidence and may carry harmful risks.

Continuing research into alternative therapies, such as gene editing and combination therapy, may provide new insights for the prevention and treatment of allergies, but these remain in the early stages of the investigation.

Download the PDF copy now!