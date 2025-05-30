Health
Cognitive Health: Digital Dementia? Research shows that gadgets do not affect cognitive health |
'This is an era of technological advancement and digital evolution.In the 21st century, digital technology has become a huge chunk of our lives. As progress continued to evolve, artificial intelligence (AI), including chatbots, became daily companions of all generations, but also everyday companions, especially for younger adults.In many cases, younger generations are “accused” of being too focused on gadgets and not paying enough attention to other things.However, recent research has shown that common practices in young people may actually keep the brains of older people sharp.
What does this research say?
How accurately does exposure to technology affect the aging brain? We often mess with this question. Recent research from the University of Texas and Baylor University provides valuable insights.Published in Natural human behaviorThis study found no evidence to support the idea of ”digital dementia.” In fact, using computers, smartphones and the internet can help over 50 people reduce cognitive decline.
what”
Digital dementia'?
Many people write about the possible negative effects of technology on the brain. The idea of ”digital dementia,” introduced by German neuroscientist Manfred Spitzer in 2012, suggests that using digital devices can weaken your thinking ability.Three main concerns have been raised.1. More passive screen time including activities such as watching TV and scrolling through social media that doesn't require much thought.2. Like a phone number, it relies on the technology of the tasks you remember.3. It's easier to distract you.
Why is this new research important?
We know that technology can affect brain development, but its effects on aging brain are less clear. Research by neuropsychologists Jared Benge and Michael Scullin examines how technology affects older adults who have seen major changes in technology throughout their lives.
Researchers have combined results from many previous studies to perform meta-analysis. They searched for a link between studies on technology use among people over 50 years of age and to cognitive decline or dementia, and found 57 studies containing data from over 411,000 adults. These studies measured cognitive decline through testing or diagnosis of dementia.
Reduced risk of cognitive decline
This study found that increased technology use was associated with a lower risk of cognitive decline. They measure the odds, and an odds ratio below 1 indicates a lower risk. In this study, the overall odds ratio was 0.42, meaning that use of higher technology was associated with a 58% reduction in the risk of cognitive decline.This benefit remains even after considering other factors known to contribute to cognitive decline, such as socioeconomic status and health issues.
Interestingly, the effects of technology on brain function were similar or stronger than other protective factors (about 13% lower risk) such as physical activity (about 35% lower risk) and maintaining healthy blood pressure. However, there is an increasing number of research into blood pressure and physical activity. We have a better understanding of how they protect our brains.It's also easier to measure your blood pressure than to assess the use of technology. The study focused on the use aspects of specific technology, but did not include anything like brain training games.These discoveries are encouraging. However, we still do not argue that using technology will lead to better cognitive functioning. Further research is needed to see whether these findings apply to different groups of people in low- and middle-income countries, which are less expressed in this study. You also need to understand why this relationship exists.
But how can you use technology effectively?
Today it is almost impossible to live without any form of technology. We do everything online, from paying your bills to booking your vacation. Instead of asking if technology is good or bad, you should consider how to use it.Brain-stimulating activities, such as reading, learning new languages, and playing music, can help protect your brain as you age. Being involved in technology throughout our lives may stimulate our memories and thoughts. Learning new software or using a new smartphone may create what is called a “technical reserve” that benefits the brain.Technology helps us stay socially connected to us and maintain independence for longer.
Rapid change in the digital world
Research shows that all digital technologies are not harmful. However, interactions with technology are changing rapidly. The effects of AI on the aging brain will become more clear in the future. The future may not be entirely negative, as past adaptations to technology suggest that it can support cognitive functioning. For example, new brain computer interfaces could be useful for people with neurological diseases and disorders.However, technology has real drawbacks, especially for younger users, such as poor mental health. Future research will help you understand how to enjoy the benefits of technology while reducing risk.
|
Sources
2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/life-style/health-fitness/health-news/digital-dementia-study-says-phones-gadgets-do-not-affect-cognitive-health/articleshow/121505138.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- England vs West India: Joe Root's unbeaten 166 leads England to three-wicket victory in Cardiff
- The activity of Trump Pardons and Ukraine claims a massive strike of drones in Russia: the weekend dismissal
- The former Danish envoy rents Prime Minister Modi for Op Sindoor, calls him True Defender of India
- The man, 50, who set fire to the Koran outside the Turkish consulate in London, says that he would never have come to Great Britain if he knew that this country had no freedom of expression ''
- The cost of richer friends
- Instead of solo old age content, it is better to go to PSI
- From age to anger: How Rockstars -Motor evolved to Power GTA 6 | Esports News
- Moderate earthquake strikes Karachi
- Xi Zhongxun and the manufacture of Xi Jinping
- Trump Supreme Court allows you to finish 500,000 immigrant parole program
- Ukrainian drones strike the airbases throughout Russia destroys the war BBC News
- India behind terrorist networks in Balutchistan, explains Marshal Asim Munnir