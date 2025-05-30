Cognitive Health: Digital Dementia? Research shows that gadgets do not affect cognitive health

'This is an era of technological advancement and digital evolution.In the 21st century, digital technology has become a huge chunk of our lives. As progress continued to evolve, artificial intelligence (AI), including chatbots, became daily companions of all generations, but also everyday companions, especially for younger adults.In many cases, younger generations are “accused” of being too focused on gadgets and not paying enough attention to other things.However, recent research has shown that common practices in young people may actually keep the brains of older people sharp.

What does this research say?



How accurately does exposure to technology affect the aging brain? We often mess with this question. Recent research from the University of Texas and Baylor University provides valuable insights.Published in Natural human behaviorThis study found no evidence to support the idea of ​​”digital dementia.” In fact, using computers, smartphones and the internet can help over 50 people reduce cognitive decline.

what” Digital dementia '?



Many people write about the possible negative effects of technology on the brain. The idea of ​​”digital dementia,” introduced by German neuroscientist Manfred Spitzer in 2012, suggests that using digital devices can weaken your thinking ability.Three main concerns have been raised.1. More passive screen time including activities such as watching TV and scrolling through social media that doesn't require much thought.2. Like a phone number, it relies on the technology of the tasks you remember.3. It's easier to distract you.

Why is this new research important?



We know that technology can affect brain development, but its effects on aging brain are less clear. Research by neuropsychologists Jared Benge and Michael Scullin examines how technology affects older adults who have seen major changes in technology throughout their lives.

Researchers have combined results from many previous studies to perform meta-analysis. They searched for a link between studies on technology use among people over 50 years of age and to cognitive decline or dementia, and found 57 studies containing data from over 411,000 adults. These studies measured cognitive decline through testing or diagnosis of dementia.

Reduced risk of cognitive decline



This study found that increased technology use was associated with a lower risk of cognitive decline. They measure the odds, and an odds ratio below 1 indicates a lower risk. In this study, the overall odds ratio was 0.42, meaning that use of higher technology was associated with a 58% reduction in the risk of cognitive decline.This benefit remains even after considering other factors known to contribute to cognitive decline, such as socioeconomic status and health issues.

Interestingly, the effects of technology on brain function were similar or stronger than other protective factors (about 13% lower risk) such as physical activity (about 35% lower risk) and maintaining healthy blood pressure. However, there is an increasing number of research into blood pressure and physical activity. We have a better understanding of how they protect our brains.It's also easier to measure your blood pressure than to assess the use of technology. The study focused on the use aspects of specific technology, but did not include anything like brain training games.These discoveries are encouraging. However, we still do not argue that using technology will lead to better cognitive functioning. Further research is needed to see whether these findings apply to different groups of people in low- and middle-income countries, which are less expressed in this study. You also need to understand why this relationship exists.

But how can you use technology effectively?



Today it is almost impossible to live without any form of technology. We do everything online, from paying your bills to booking your vacation. Instead of asking if technology is good or bad, you should consider how to use it.Brain-stimulating activities, such as reading, learning new languages, and playing music, can help protect your brain as you age. Being involved in technology throughout our lives may stimulate our memories and thoughts. Learning new software or using a new smartphone may create what is called a “technical reserve” that benefits the brain.Technology helps us stay socially connected to us and maintain independence for longer.

Rapid change in the digital world



Research shows that all digital technologies are not harmful. However, interactions with technology are changing rapidly. The effects of AI on the aging brain will become more clear in the future. The future may not be entirely negative, as past adaptations to technology suggest that it can support cognitive functioning. For example, new brain computer interfaces could be useful for people with neurological diseases and disorders.However, technology has real drawbacks, especially for younger users, such as poor mental health. Future research will help you understand how to enjoy the benefits of technology while reducing risk.