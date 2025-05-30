Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is associated with a four-fold increased risk of early-onset Parkinson's disease (PD), and is the result of the largest population-based cohort study ever shown.

The findings said Dr. Wyao Ying, a research investigator at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, could “share behind ASD and Parkinson's disease.” release.

“It is one of the hypotheses that the brain dopamine system is affected in both cases because the neurotransmitter dopamine plays an important role in social behavior and motor control,” Yin added.

The survey was published online on May 27th Jama Neurology.

Pragmatic link

A recent study pointed to a plausible biological link between ASD and PD. However, researchers noted that large-scale longitudinal studies examining the risk of PD after ASD diagnosis are rare.

“Our research is, to our knowledge, the first population-based study, using a life-course approach to enhancing prospectively collected data, longitudinal design, and inference,” they write.

For the purposes of the investigation, they used national registration data from over 2 million individuals born in Sweden between 1974 and 1999, following them from the age of 20 to the end of 2022. The median age at study exit was 34 years.

Within this cohort, they identified 51,954 people with ASD and 2,226,611 people without disabilities.

PD defined as a diagnosis of PD or other idiopathic or degenerative Parkinson's disease was identified in 438 people without ASD (0.02% per 100,000 person-years; 1.3 cases) and 24 people with ASD (0.05% per 100,000 person-years; 3.9 cases).

Depression and antidepressant use were present in 46.7% of individuals with ASD, and antipsychotic use that could cause Parkinson-like symptoms was present in 31.5%.

Adjusting for depression and antipsychotic use did not reduce the association between ASD and PD risk (RR, 3.10 and RR, 2.00, respectively).

Regardless of ASD diagnosis, history of depression and antipsychotic exposure were associated with significantly higher risk of PD (RR, 2.01 and RR, 6.34, respectively).

Premature birth or early birth is a known risk factor for ASD and encourages investigation into potential associations with PD. However, no increased risk of PD was found compared to individuals born at maturity.

After adjusting for gender, socioeconomic status, parental mental illness or PD, investigators found that ASD was consistently associated with an increased risk of PD.

The link has a potential biological explanation, Yin said. Medscape Medical News.

“One hypothesis suggests that the brain dopamine system is affected in both conditions because the neurotransmitter dopamine plays an important role in social behavior and motor control,” Yin said.

There could be a genetic correlation between the two conditions, and she noted that the PARK2 gene may be associated between ASD and early onset PD.

“ASD is a lifelong condition, with more children with autism progressing to middle and older adults. Healthcare services need to provide long-term surveillance to individuals with ASD.

Expert weight

This study is clinically relevant. “Primarily, it shows that neurodevelopmental conditions such as ASD may be associated with clinical signs and diagnoses that may manifest at different ages, so clinicians are not aligned with clinical physicians, Western Western neurologist Christosganos, Maryland, who was associated with Western Toronto, Toronto, Toronto, Ontario and Canada. Medscape Medical News.

“Neurodevelopmental disorders are diagnosed early in life, but they also need to assess neurological symptoms and signs later in life, such as monitoring the effects of prescribed drugs on neuromotor control.”

However, he urged caution when linking specific diagnoses of ASD and PD, as there is a more general link between neurodevelopmental disorders and motor dysfunction.

“Neurodevelopmental disorders are very heterogeneous and 'ASD' diagnosis includes many different disorders and pathogenesis. “Some of these diagnoses/conditions are linked to motor syndromes that are related to motor delay, but not PD, but may resemble some of their functions, but not particularly related to PD.”

Strengths of this study include the large sample size and the statistical ability to provide estimates “with more meaningful accuracy than previous studies.” said Connie Maras, MD, a specialist in motor disorders and professor of neurology at the University of Toronto.

However, she said investigators did not include smoking in the model, which “may be overestimated the link between ASD and PD,” she added. “Smoking is less common in individuals with ASD and may constitute a confounding factor. Smoking is less common in Parkinson's patients and is considered a protective factor for PD.”

She also questioned whether the results really had clinical implications for monitoring the emergence of parkinsonism in this population.

“Right now, early detection has no impact on treatment, especially since there are no treatments for PD prevention or slowing progression right now. Such treatment justifies surveillance,” she said.

But Dr. Gregory Wallace, an autism expert in language and hearing science and professor of hearing science at George Washington University, who was not part of the investigation, said, “As these individuals get older, they could have important clinical and policy-related implications.” Medscape Medical News.

“Given the increased rates of autism diagnosis in younger cohorts, if autistic people are at an increased risk of developing parkinsonism as a result of age, there is a need to prepare a healthcare system and clinicians to provide care to adults with autism,” Wallace said.

Wallace recently released the study Co-occurring parkinsonism in adults with autism is shown to be associated with subjective decline in quality of life, memory problems, poor sleep quality, and reduced symptoms of depression.

This research was supported by grants from the Simons Foundation, the Swedish Research Council, the Karolinska Institute Research Foundation, and the Beatrice and Samuel A. Sieber Foundation. Yin did not report disclosure. Co-author disclosures included receiving grants from Janssen, MSD, and Takada outside of submitted work (Ludvigsson) and personal fees for consultations from Abbott Institute and Medronic outside of submitted work (Figee). Ganos, Marras, and Wallace did not report any disclosures.