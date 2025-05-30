Who needs a PSA test?





As in the case of Many Cancer Screeningsrecommendations for those who should undergo tests that can detect prostate cancer, known as prostate specific antigen (PSA) blood tests, can be a bit grey area at a certain age. The US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), which publishes guidelines on medical practices, says most men do not need testing after the age of 70. However, guidelines from other groups of experts are less clear than age cutoffs, and many doctors say that men's overall health should also be considered when making screening decisions. This can be confusing for older people who want to be proactive about their health, and are used to more testing depending on their age. Dr. Michael J. Morris, oncologist at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, said the PSA test has its benefits and drawbacks, “it's for all ages.” Know your risk of prostate cancer You may be at a high risk of prostate cancer and may be a candidate for the PSA test. Older. Men over the age of 65 can have approximately six prostate cancers in 10 people. The average age of men at the time of diagnosis was 67.

Men over the age of 65 can have approximately six prostate cancers in 10 people. The average age of men at the time of diagnosis was 67. African American or Caribbean. If you are an African American or Caribbean man with African ancestors, you are at high risk for prostate cancer.

If you are an African American or Caribbean man with African ancestors, you are at high risk for prostate cancer. It relates to the person who has it. If your relative has cancer, you are at higher risk, especially if you are diagnosed with prostate cancer before the age of 55. Meanwhile, the offensive PSA screen Prostate cancer Its guarantee is quick care and can lead to unnecessary testing and overtreatment of people without diseased cancer or non-aggressive forms. For example, prostate biopsy can cause infections and difficulty in urinating, while prostate cancer treatments can cause urinary, intestinal and sexual problems. “One reason why this is such a tricky topic is that prostate cancer is so ubiquitous,” says Mark M. Pomerantz, MD, oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Many men in the 70s and 80s will have non-aggressive forms of disease that do not cause symptoms or grow slowly, he says, and that do not cause symptoms or are life-threatening. “If you're snooping with PSA tests and subsequent imaging studies, and biopsies, you're going to find most prostate cancers. [older] People have it,” explains Pomerantz. They will die of it, but not, he adds. PSA test: what to measure, what not PSA test measures protein With blood that can signal prostate cancer. That is not a definitive diagnosis. Increased PSA levels are enlarged or Urinary tract infection. Some people have low PSA levels, but I have one Aggressive prostate cancerothers may have higher PSA levels and either cancer or form of disease, but this is not growing much faster and does not need to be treated. Tests don't know the difference, Pomerantz says. “Lengthening the PSA triggered these downstream tests. That's where the dilemma comes from.” To assess the risk of prostate cancer compared to PSA tests, doctors look at PSA levels that continue to rise and rise over time. Note that PSA levels usually increase with age.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aarp.org/health/conditions-treatments/who-needs-psa-test-prostate-cancer-screening/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos